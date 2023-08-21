If you are looking for the best betting sites in Canada you have come to the right place! In this article, we will discuss only the very best betting sites in Canada. Using our extensive experience in using and researching these sites, we have compiled a carefully curated list of betting sites deemed the best in today's industry. Read on if you wish to learn more about the best betting sites in Canada and what makes these the best sites. We are entirely unbiased and would not recommend a site we would not use ourselves. Let's kick off our list below!







List of the Best Canadian Betting Sites

The following section will dive deep into these sites and what makes them an exceptional choice for those looking to sign up for a new betting site or start their betting journey. We will score each section out of five based on the quality of what the brand offers.

Sports Interaction

Sports Interaction, founded in 1997, is one of the world's leading betting sites and one of Canada's most well-known and well-respected sites. They're a fantastic option for punters who sign up for the first time or those wishing to try a new betting site. Sports Interaction is a more than worthy inclusion in our list of the best Canadian betting sites.

New customers can get a first deposit match bonus of up to $1000 with Sports Interaction!

Range of Markets 4/5

Sports Interaction offers its customers a fantastic range of betting markets and selections. Whether your favorite sport is soccer, NHL, NFL, or NBA, Sports Interaction has you covered, and players are bound to find their favorite sports on the Sports Interaction website.

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

The quality of bonuses and promotions on offer on the Sports Interaction website is one of the very best in the industry. Whether it is their generous welcome offers for new customers signing up for the first time or event promotions for things like the NHL Playoffs and NBA Finals, they're one of the best options for promotions on this list.

Payment Options and Payout Speed 4/5

Sports Interaction offers its customers a fantastic range of payment options and fast payout times that will make the modern punter looking for quick and easy transactions happy!

Betway

Betway was founded in 2006 and has since become one of the most well-known and revered betting brands in Canada and worldwide. With millions of users worldwide, there is plenty of reasons why we have included Betway in our list of the best betting sites in Canada. Betway also boasts one of the best betting apps Canada has to offer.

There is a 100% deposit bonus of up to $200 waiting for new customers at Betway!

Range of Markets 5/5

The range of sporting markets on the Betway website is excellent. Fantastic sports like NHL, NBA, Soccer, and more niche sports like volleyball, Lacrosse, and Handball are all on offer and ready to bet on!

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

Betway offers its customers some of the very best promotions and bonuses. Generous welcome offers and event promos for major sporting events like the Super Bowl and NHL finals are just a few examples of what the Betway site has to offer its new and existing customers. The quality of bonuses and promotions is something we look at thoroughly to ensure players have the best user experience.

Payment Options and Payout Speed 4/5

Betway offers its customers some of the best payout speeds and payment options. From PayPal to MasterCard, customers will find their preferred payment method included on the Betway Site. Customers will receive their payouts within 2 hours to 3 business days.

LeoVegas

Next on our list of the best betting sites in Canada is LeoVegas. Founded in 2011, LeoVegas is one of Canada's favorite betting sites, and with good reason too! Below we have listed why LeoVegas should be your favorite betting site.

At LeoVegas, new customers can get up to $1,000 in cash & $30 in free bets by signing up today!

Range of Markets 4/5

The range of markets on the LeoVegas site is among the best in the industry, and players looking to sign up will find something to sink their teeth into! Whether it is NHL or Soccer, and anything in between, players will find something to enjoy on the LeoVegas site.

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

The bonuses and promotions on offer on the LeoVegas site are, yet again, among the very best in the industry. The Promotions page on the Site is full of exceptional offers and chances to win some fantastic prizes, such as Signed Soccer shirts, cash prizes, and free bets! Visit the LeoVegas site to learn more about these fantastic offers and how to claim them!

Payment Options and Payout Speed 4/5

Payment options and payout speeds are essential to making one of the best betting sites in Canada. LeoVegas offers its customers ample payment methods and quick payout times. Players can expect to receive their winnings within 1-5 working days.

Parimatch

Parimatch was founded in 1994 in Ukraine and has since become one of the best and most well-known betting sites globally, especially in Canada. Canadian sports betting fans will be sure to know all about Primatch and what they have to offer. Below we have listed why they are one of the best sites for Canadian betting fans.

At Parimatch, the new customer offer is currently a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $500!

Range of Markets 5/5

The range of markets that are on offer on the Parimatch site is one of the best in the world, with sports like Hockey, Tennis, Soccer, and even table tennis and handball all on offer and ready to bet on! Parimatch offers all their new and existing customers the chance to bet on various sports, selections, and live in-play options.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

The bonuses and promotions on offer from Parimatch to all their new and existing players are brilliant and something that players should take note of. Players looking to take advantage of the best promotions and bonuses and the best betting sites in Canada should look at Parimatch. They offer an excellent range of sports and in-play options ready for players to bet on.

Payment Options and Payout Speed 5/5

Parimatch offers its new and existing customers some of the best payout speeds in the world. Customers who deposit with an E-Wallet or PayPal can expect to receive their winnings within 30 minutes! Those who use debit cards can expect to receive their winnings in 40 minutes or 2-5 business days. This is exceptionally fast, and for players looking for sites offering fast payout times, Parimatch should be near the top.

William Hill

William Hill is one of the best sports betting sites in Canada and the world and is by far one of the most historic. Founded in 1934, William Hill has been at the forefront of the betting and bookmaking industry for decades and has exceptional experience in making customers leave their site, having had a positive betting experience.

The William Hill welcome bonus is currently a risk free first bet of up to $500!

Range of Markets 5/5

The range of sports betting markets on the William Hill site is one of the best in the world, with sports like Boxing, NFL, NHL, and even Water Polo. The in-play options are also among the best in the industry. Live in-play options are of the utmost importance when it comes to deciding the best betting sites in Canada.

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

The Promotions page on the William Hill website is filled with exceptional offers that new and existing players can take full advantage of! Free bets, boosted odds, and matched deposit-free bets are just a few of the fantastic prizes players could win.

Payment Options and Payout Speed 4/5

William Hill users can expect to receive their winnings in less than three business days, and the payment options range from PayPal, Debit Cards, and MasterCard. Players will indeed find their preferred payment methods on the William Hill site. This will enhance the user experience as players will want to use their preferred method and feel safer and more secure when playing.

888Sport

888Sport was founded in 2008 and is one of the best betting sites in Canada and worldwide. Below, we have listed why we believe they are one of the best betting sites in Canada.

New customers at 888Sport can get up to $1000 back as a free bet for signing up!

Range of Markets 5/5

888Sport offers a fantastic range of sports betting markets and selections. Players looking to bet on sports such as Greyhound Racing, Hockey, Table Tennis, and even Surfing should look at most 888Sports!

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

Promotions and bonuses are at the forefront of the 888Sport website. The promotions page is stacked with fantastic promotions, such as free bets on Wimbledon, MLB, and MLS, and matched deposit bonuses available for new and existing customers.

Payment Options and Payout Speed 4/5

Customers who wish to withdraw their winnings from the 888Sport site can expect to receive them in up to 3 working days. While this may not be the fastest payout time on this list, it is still one of the quicker payout times in the industry.

Bwin

Founded in 1997, Bwin is one of the best betting sites in Canada and Worldwide. Below we have listed why Bwin is one of Canada's best betting sites.

Those who sign up to Bwin today can get a 100% deposit bonus of up to $200!

Range of Markets 5/5

The range of markets offered to new and existing customers is almost second to none. Their website offers customers the chance to bet on sports such as F1, NHL, and Soccer and even more niche selections such as Biathlons and Futsal.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

The best betting sites offer customers the best bonuses and promotions, and Bwin is no different! The promotions and bonuses on the Bwin website are fantastic and among the best in the world.

Payment Options and Payout Speed 5/5

Players taking part on the Bwin site should expect their winnings to be deposited into their accounts within 24 hours! This is exceptionally fast, so we consider them one of the best payout speeds. Unsurprisingly, we consider them a great inclusion in our list of the best betting sites in Canada.

How We Chose The Best Betting Sites Canada

When curating our list of the best betting sites in Canada, we set out five main criteria that each site must excel to be considered. These are the range of betting markets, the quality of sign-up bonuses, the quality of existing customer promotions, the site's reputation, and the range of payment methods available. In this section, we will look at each of these criteria and discuss what we look for.

Betting Markets

A healthy range of betting markets is paramount to the success of any betting site, and only the best have the most comprehensive range available. Sites offering their new and existing customers a plethora of sports, selections, and markets will increase and enhance their betting journey, thus making it a better all-around experience for the punter. This is of great importance to these sites as a good customer experience is what we look out for when testing these sites ourselves.

Sign-Up Bonus

The quality of sign-up bonuses on offer from a site determines a lot of the time how likely a new customer is to sign up to that site. Think of it like an advert. The better the advert, the more likely you are to buy or be interested in a particular product. The same goes in this instance. The more appealing the sign-up bonus is, the more likely players are to want to get involved and take advantage. A great sign-up bonus can come in the form of free bets, matched-deposit free bets, and many more! Click one of the links above to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred site and find out more!

Existing Customer Promotions

Having a tremendous sign-up bonus is all well and good, but what about those who have already signed up and are existing customers? Well, this is when existing customer promotions come in! This can be promotions for certain events, such as the NBA Finals and NHL Playoffs. Sites may offer free bets in exchange for a qualifying bet on certain markets for that event. An example of this on the 888Sports website is that players can win a $5 free soccer bet when they bet $20 using their MLS bet builder. Existing customer promotions are a fantastic way to reward existing customers and keep them enticed to keep using the site and are a real hallmark of the best betting sites.

Reputation

We believe that in order for customers to want to sign up and start betting with a particular site, that site's reputation has to be impeccable. Because if a site has a reputation for not paying players their money when they win and just taking it, then customers will not want to participate. Whereas a site with a reputation for paying out quickly has customer service at the forefront of its beliefs and is dedicated to creating a great user experience is bound to be the place the customer will go. This is an important aspect to consider when making our list of the best betting sites in Canada.

Payment Methods

Having sufficient payment options is yet another way that sites create a great and hassle-free user experience. Customers will want to use the payment method that they feel safest using, whether that be PayPal, MasterCard, or debit card, all sites listed in this article have a comprehensive range of payment options ready to cater to all different types of customers' needs.

How To Join Sports Betting Sites Canada

In this section, we will discuss how exactly to join the best betting sites in Canada and give a step-by-step guide for you to follow!

Click the link of your preferred site above to be taken to the sign-up page. Enter your personal details, such as your name, date of birth, address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination you will remember Log in and place your first bet. Enjoy!

FAQs

Can you bet online in Canada?

Yes! Betting online in Canada is completely legal and can be enjoyed by anyone over the age of 19.

What are the best gambling sites in Canada?

The best gambling sites in Canada are listed in the article above. Click the link to your preferred site to be taken to their sign-up page to find out more!

Where is sports betting legal in Canada?

Sports betting is legal across Canada and has been since 2021, when lawmakers amended the criminal code to allow single-game sports betting.

What betting sites are legal in Canada?

All of the sites listed in this article are entirely legal in Canada and are governed and regulated properly by recognized bodies.

Can you use bet365 in Canada?

Yes! bet365 is completely legal to use in Canada. If you wish, click the link above to be taken to the sign-up page and find out more!

What is the Canadian betting age?

For those located in Quebec, Alberta, and Manitoba, the legal age of betting is 18. However, other provinces have a minimum legal age of 19 in order to gamble in Canada.