17 Affordable Sports Cars Just As Cool as the Porsche 911

There’s nothing quite like a Porsche 911. It has been in production for 60 years, spanned eight generations, and spawned dozens of limited-edition variants. But they sure aren’t cheap. Even a base 911 Carrera starts at $116,050. There’s no denying its competence and ability straight out of the box. Still, it certainly highlights just how pricey new cars have become. And that’s before you start going through the many, many options.

You’ve Got Options

How about a lovely leather interior for $4,960? Or a sports exhaust system for $3,380? Even ambient lighting is going to cost you $580. Things have gotten so dire that you could practically buy a car for the price of some of these extras. Don’t believe us? Then read on.

The 911 GT3 RS

Let’s take the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, for example. A starting price of $244,650 is more than twice that of a base Carrera. Sure, it will deliver better lap times than supercars, which cost much more. Still, there’s no denying that it has some rather spicy pricing.

Standard Is Never Enough

The GT3 RS already has a massive rear wing, tons of excellent standard features, and a 4.0-liter flat-six motor that develops a staggering 518 horsepower. It will blast from 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds and outhandle almost anything with wheels. But you know that your neighbors will be asking whether you specced the Weissach Package they read all about on the internet.

The Weissach Package Isn’t a Holiday Trip

If you’ve never heard of it, the Weissach Package may sound like a bundled German holiday offering, perhaps with a scenic bus trip and beer tasting at a local pub. While there may be such a package, in the context of Porsche, it refers to a hardcore option designed to turn the GT3 RS into an even more capable track car.

The Ultimate GT3 RS Upgrade

The Weissach Package is the ultimate Porsche 911 GT3 RS option. It comprises 13 upgrades, including extensive Carbon Fiber components on almost every surface, forged lightweight magnesium wheels, and detailed interior trim changes. The result is a weight saving of 33 pounds, most of which comes from your wallet becoming lighter by $33,520. Oh, and don’t forget the compulsory leather/Race-Tex interior upgrade, which costs another $4,730, bringing the total to $38,250.

You Said How Much?

The cost of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach Package upgrade is $282,900. And that’s before the dealers add on another $100,000. This got us thinking. You could buy a somewhat decent sportscar for the price of one Weissach Package (with the obligatory seat upgrade). After all, few of us can afford close to $300k for a new car, but $38,250 is far more doable…

Sportscar Criteria

To qualify for our list, each car had to offer a sporty drive, be at most two years old, and cost less than our $38,250 price ceiling. Read on to find out which coupes, convertibles, and sedans made the cut.

BMW 2 Series

The latest generation BMW 2 Series offers traditional RWD BMW driving dynamics in a compact package. The 230i Coupe produces 255 horsepower and will hit 60mph in 5.5 seconds, and you can get one new for just $38,800. Look for a nearly new one; even the AWD model is within your grasp.

Cadillac CT4

If you prefer a bit more space and luxury in your sportscar, then the Cadillac CT4 should be on your list. The Premium Luxury trim comes with a 310 horsepower 2.7-liter turbocharged engine and 10-speed automatic transmission that will see you get from 0-60mph in a very impressive 4.8 seconds. New prices start at $39,495, but find one with a few miles on the clock, and you can save thousands.

Chevrolet Camaro

A base Camaro starts at just $32,495. That’s astonishing value when you consider that this includes a 335 horsepower 3.6-liter V6 and chassis that’s still as good as anything in its class. You can even find nearly new models fitted with the more powerful 455 horsepower V8 for less than the price of a Weissach package. Madness.

Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger is the polar opposite of a car like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Instead of a high-revving, cutting-edge flat-six motor, it can be had with various muscular old-school V6 and V8 motors. The V6-powered SXT and GT are both available as new models for way over $40k, but we’d recommend you get a one-year-old R/T model that comes fitted with a 375-horsepower 5.7-liter V8.

Dodge Charger

The Charger is essentially a four-door Challenger and is offered in very similar trims and engine options. For Weissach Package money, we can’t quite stretch to the mentally supercharged V8 models, but new V6 and nearly new V8 models are both available. Get one now, as this is the last year of production for the Charger.

Ford Mustang

The Mustang is just as iconic as the 911, and is still an affordable sportscar that provides thrills well above its price tag. The torquey EcoBoost motor in entry-level models is great, and the coupe is available for just $30,920. The GT Fastback is fitted with a 486-horsepower 5.0-liter V8, just $3,710 more than the new Weissach Package. A one-year-old model should easily fall within budget.

Honda Civic Si

This one may be stretching the definition of a sportscar, but the Honda Civic Si certainly has all the ingredients that make for a great driving experience. For just $32,106, you get a 200-horsepower turbocharged engine, a standard limited-slip differential, and a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. Even if you tick every option, you still won’t get close to our budget limit.

Hyundai Elantra N

The Hyundai Elantra N is a 276-horsepower sportscar that just happens to be a four-door sedan. It costs $34,850 yet can launch from 0-60mph in just over 5.0 seconds. You can have it with a manual gearbox, too, which is a rare treat these days.

Kia Stinger

The Stinger is a sports sedan that offers serious performance at seriously attractive prices. The base 300-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged model can be had new at our budget, and the BMW-baiting 368-horsepower V6 version is still within reach if you look for a two-year-old model.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

When the answer to your sportscar question isn’t a 911, then it will most likely be the MX-5 Miata. Introduced in 1989, the MX-5 has gone on to become the best-selling roadster of all time and continues to offer a great driving experience at a very reasonable price point. The pick of the bunch is the Club trim which includes a sport-tuned suspension and a limited-slip differential all for $32,485.

Mini JCW

The Mini range is packed with great cars, but if performance is your main criterion, then the Mini JCW (John Cooper Works) is the one you want. The 2 door Hardtop model offers 228-horsepower and excellent handling, but for serious pace you’ll enjoy the Clubman JCW. That’s because it adds AWD and bumps the power up to 301 horsepower. It costs over $42,000 new, so get a nearly new model to meet our budget.

Subaru WRX

The Subaru WRX has been a fan favorite for decades. It may not have the refinement or luxuries of pricier sports cars, but it certainly has the performance. Starting at a very reasonable $32,735, you get a 271-horsepower turbocharged engine, AWD, and a 6-speed manual transmission.

It’s quick on just about any surface and makes a great sound. If you want to, you can upgrade to the mid-spec Limited trim and get a sunroof, power driver’s seat, Harman Kardon audio, and keyless entry. The best news is that you’ll still be under $40,000, and it’s a brand-new car.

Subaru BRZ

Yes, it’s a clone of the Toyota GR86, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the BRZ is a good drive. The 228-horsepower engine is actually a Subaru-developed flat-four. Prices start at $30,195, and you get the purist layout of RWD, manual transmission, and a non-turbocharged engine. Even the top-spec tS version is just $35,345.

Toyota GR86

The original Toyota 86 was almost perfect. Its replacement, the GR86, gets even closer. It improves on the already impressive handling and now has a far peppier 228-horsepower 2.4-liter motor. It looks great, drives as well as sportscars, costs twice as much and can be yours for only $29,300. Aside from the pricing, that can also be said for most Porsches.

Toyota GR Corolla

If you could only have one car in your garage that had to have space for four, had at least 300 horsepower, could get from 0-60mph in 5.0 seconds, and cost less than $40,000, then the GR Corolla should be at the top of your list.

It is a fantastic car to drive, and will even average 24 mpg in combined driving. The true definition of a great all-rounder.

Volkswagen GTI

The Volkswagen Golf has been a class-leading compact hatchback for decades. In GTI trim, it becomes an entertaining sports car without compromising on daily driving practicality. The latest versions have cutting-edge tech and come standard with a 241-horsepower turbocharged engine that will get you from 0-60mph in 6.0 seconds. Prices start at $31,965 which is a relatively good value compared to most of the competition. And the Weissach package.

Volkswagen Golf R

If you like the idea of a Golf but want the kind of performance that will scare some V8s off the line, then take a look at the 315-horsepower AWD Golf R. It will press you into your seat with its 4.5-second 0-60mph time, and comes packed with tech and luxury features for the school run, too. It’s a bit pricier than the GTI, so you’ll need to consider a slightly used one to make our budget.