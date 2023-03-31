Sports Fans Show Extreme Dedication to Favorite Teams, Pushing Tourism Industry to New Heights.

Like a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, tourism is scoring big points as sports fans are going the distance for their favorite teams. As tourism continues to rise, a new report shows just how far sports fans are willing to travel to cheer on their beloved teams.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 self-identified sports fanatics, almost half of American sports fans travel out of the country to watch a game.

The survey, commissioned by Visit Anaheim and conducted by OnePoll ahead of Major League Baseball's season, aimed to examine the extremes that respondents would go to to watch their favorite competitions live and in person.

Travel for Games

Results from the survey showed that 45% of respondents had left the country to watch a game, with 35% planning a vacation based on when and where their favorite team is playing. Additionally, 35% of respondents have taken a spontaneous trip to watch their favorite team in action. The average respondent is willing to travel for five hours and 48 minutes to watch a game and would spend $762.20 on tickets.

Extreme Dedication

The survey also revealed that some sports fans show extreme dedication to their favorite teams. One respondent admitted missing their friend's wedding to watch their team play, while another traveled 10 hours to another state. Another fan drove for two hours and then took three flights and a train ride to attend an All-Star Game.

Favorite Sporting Moments

The survey asked respondents to choose their favorite sporting moments of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick in the 2018 Champions League quarterfinals was voted the greatest moment, followed by Diego Maradona's “Hand of God” and “Goal of the Century” goal in the 1986 World Cup Final, and Liverpool's victory over AC Milan in the Champions League Final in 2005.

The list includes other notable events such as Usain Bolt winning gold in the 100m at the London 2012 Olympics, Michael Jordan's “The Flu Game,” and the Miracle on Ice in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

The “Greatest Sporting Moments” of All Time

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick in the 2018 Champions League quarterfinals Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” and “Goal of the Century” goal in the 1986 World Cup Final Liverpool beat AC Milan in the Champions League Final from 3-0 down (2005) Usain Bolt winning gold in the 100m at the London 2012 Olympics Muhammed Ali’s ‘rumble in the jungle’ win over George Foreman (1974) — tied The Los Angeles Rams becoming the second consecutive Super Bowl champion to win the big game in their home stadium (2022) — tied Kobe Bryant’s scoring 81 points in a single game in 2006 Mbappe's comeback hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 2019, his first major victory in over a decade Michael Phelps becoming the most decorated Olympian with 22 medals Michael Jordan’s “The Flu Game” in 1997, where he scored 38 points while suffering from. the stomach flu Serena Williams winning her first Wimbledon title in 2002 Jackie Robinson’s major league debut, breaking the color barrier — tied The football World Cup taking place in Qa.tar — tied Leicester winning the Premier League in 2016 Michael Schumacher’s seven World Championship wins in Formula One Racing Tiger Woods winning the 1997 Masters and hugging his dad — tied David Beckham's star-making goal from the halfway line against Wimbledon in 1996 — tied TIED Wayne Gretzky breaking the all-time scoring record and getting the title “The Great One” Jenson Button and Brawn GP winning the Formula One world championship (2009) The Anaheim Ducks becoming the first team from the west coast to win a championship in the NHL (2007) — tied The “Bloody Sock Game” in the 2004 MLB American League Championship — tied The “Miracle on Ice” in the 1980 Winter Olympics Game 6 of the 2016 NBA finals, Lebron James’ historic comeback The first Olympic Games in ancient Greece in 776 BC

Tourism on The Rise

Sports tourism is rising, with fans showing dedication to their favorite teams by traveling to see them play. However, it is essential to note that sports venues are not just filled with locals and home team fans anymore, according to Jay Burress, President & CEO of Visit Anaheim.

He advises fans to head to destinations with options for the whole family, such as hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Almost half of the respondents in the survey have already planned a trip in 2023 to see a specific sporting event.

Survey Methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who self-identify as “sports fanatics” was commissioned by Visit Anaheim between Feb. 8 and Feb. 10, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article originally appeared on Talker News and was syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.