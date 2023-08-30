Great Sports Films That Are a Home Run

Hollywood has produced some incredible sports films over the years. Whether a gritty biopic or something lighthearted, sports fans have plenty to enjoy when it comes to movies.

When we watch sports movies, it isn’t for the game's accuracy but rather for the inspiration we can find in the sports we know and love. Watching Kevin Costner build a baseball field or a football team from Texas trying to take home a national title isn’t because they’re the best portrayal of actual football or baseball. If we wanted that, we’d watch a game.

Instead, we come to our sports movies to be uplifted and to understand why we sit through hours of these games in the first place. So let’s talk about ten of the best sports films today.

1. For Love of The Game

Sam Raimi’s For Love of the Game is another entry in Kevin Costner’s baseball cinematic universe (he has a thing for baseball movies!) and truly one of the best sports movies ever made. Focusing on Billy Chapel (Costner), the film centers around Chapel pitching a perfect game. Still, instead of his thoughts remaining focused on the game before him, they drift towards all the things that brought him to this moment on the mound while he’s trying to “clear the mechanism.”

It’s one of those movies you want to stand up and cheer for while watching it. And Chapel pitches for the Detroit Tigers. It’s just a movie about a man rounding out his career in a sport that views age as a death sentence. Was it worth it all? It’s beautiful and one of Sam Raimi’s best movies.

2. Fighting With My Family

Sure, one might argue that wrestling is not a sport, but to those people, I say, “You’re wrong,” which is why Fighting With My Family made the cut. Based on the rise to fame of wrestler Paige (Florence Pugh), the movie is a unique look into the world of the WWE and how wrestlers can work through training to end up headlining and working with talent like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

It isn’t Florence Pugh’s first movie, and while many name things like Little Women or Midsommar as her best, there is just something about Fighting With My Family that warms the heart, even if it is a movie about wrestling. Paige constantly wanted to give up and throw in the towel, but she didn’t, and she kept coming back until she was the wrestler we all now know her to be, and watching that rise to fame in Fighting With My Family is incredible.

3. Friday Night Lights

Yes, it went on to be a better TV show than it ever was a movie, and yes, some people don't think much of the movie, but there’s just something about Friday Night Lights that works.

A small town in Texas has one thing to live for: football. But when their star player gets badly injured in the first season of the game, the team must fight their way back to success before the season is out. Friday Night Lights works in movie and TV formats because it tells a story about more than winning. It is about making the team work together in every sense.

The coach can’t do his job if he’s fighting with his wife, the players can’t work together if they hate each other, and the town won’t succeed if they’re not all supporting each other. And that’s what makes Friday Night Lights so good.

4. Field of Dreams

“If you build it, he will come…” Who hasn't heard the quote? Field of Dreams isn’t just a baseball movie. It’s a movie about loss and grief, coping with losing someone, and not having the closure you need to press on.

Ray (Kevin Costner) hears a mysterious voice that tells him to build a baseball field that will bring his dead father back to him for one game, and Ray does it to try and get that closure he’s missing between them. He wants to play catch with his dad and will do whatever it takes. And while the movie itself is more based around the idea of the sport, it is a classic and one of the best movies made.

5. Ford V. Ferrari

Picture this: Christian Bale’s wild energy mixed with Matt Damon’s “I’m just trying to get a job done” vibe, throw in some Formula 1 cars, and you have Ford V. Ferrari. A history lesson, in a way, of Le Mans in France in 1966, the movie gives us a look at Carroll Shelby (Damon) and Ken Miles (Bale) as they race for Ford Motor Cars against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari.

Yes, it is a fun and interesting look at racing and a story few people know about. Still, it is also a funny and heartbreaking screenplay from Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jason Keller. In one of Christian Bale’s finest performances, he brings Ken Miles to life in a way that makes his fearlessness charming while showing us a softer side to Miles by including his son (Noah Jupe) in the story. And who doesn’t love watching cars go incredibly fast?

6. The Karate Kid

Come on. There’s a reason Cobra Kai became a hit decades after the original movie. The Karate Kid takes us on a journey of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as he trains with Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) to fight against Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). It isn’t perfect, but there is something addictively fun about The Karate Kid franchise. This is why we’ll watch a bunch of teenagers fighting using karate in a mall in Cobra Kai.

What’s fascinating about The Karate Kid is that it sets up Johnny Lawrence as our typical 80s villain. Then we get to see his trajectory throughout the film series and into the TV show, and he went from a punk kid who thought he knew better and turned into a man down on his luck just trying to make something of himself. And that world that we’re now still obsessed with is all thanks to The Karate Kid.

7. Tin Cup

Throw Kevin Costner and Don Johnson into a movie together, and you’re bound for success. And that’s precisely what makes Tin Cup such a good movie, even if it is about golf. When Roy McAvoy (Costner) loses his chance to go pro due to his rebellious nature, he becomes a golf instructor instead. Yes, that’s right, Tin Cup is about a bad boy golfer.

But when Roy ends up working with Dr. Molly Griswold (Rene Russo), he decides to make a run at the PGA tour to try and win her heart while also hurting her boyfriend (and Roy’s rival) David Simms (Johnson) in the process. It’s a romantic comedy with sports mixed in that seemed to be popular in the 80s and 90s (and even more so with Costner as the lead), but it is still a fun sports film, and who doesn’t want to see young Costner golfing?!

8. The Replacements

Keanu Reeves, Jon Favreau, Rhys Ifans, and Orlando Jones play football. Meet The Replacements. When the Washington Sentinels go on strike, there is little that the owner can do. So they bring in legendary coach Jimmy McGinty (Gene Hackman) to recruit players in one week and get them to play together as a team to try and make it through the playoffs.

It is chaos, but The Replacements has an all-star cast and there’s just something fun about watching this team come together and learn how to work together that is uplifting and wonderful. Plus, you get to see football player Keanu Reeves, so it is a win-win situation for all of us.

9. A League of Their Own

There may be no crying in baseball but A League of Their Own inspired generations of women around the United States and told us that we could do whatever we set our minds to. When the young men of the U.S. get shipped out for World War II, those left behind need something to look to, and so the all-female baseball league begins with a cast of characters that make us love baseball and this amazing team of women.

Starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Tom Hanks as coach Jimmy Dugan, young people still turn to A League of Their Own for inspiration. It isn’t about women being empowered, but rather, it celebrates joy and coming together to experience something as a collective in a dark time.

10. Like Mike

When Calvin Cambridge (Bow Wow) finds shoes that have the initials“M.J.” written on the inside of them, he quickly becomes an NBA superstar, channeling the power and talent of Michael Jordan. Now, would this movie hold up? Maybe not. Does it have a soft spot in my heart because I was ten years old when it came out? Absolutely. I fully believe that Like Mike is one of the greatest sports movies out there, and maybe it is time to revisit it.

11. I, Tonya

The 1992 Olympic Figure Skating scandal that rattled the world gets revisited in this biopic of skater Tonya Harding. Played here by Margot Robbie (in an Oscar-nominated performance), the film explores the contradictions, tumult, and overlooked achievements of one of history's most controversial athletes. Using a device that sees characters break the fourth wall, I, Tonya invites viewers to laugh with–and occasionally, at–Harding and the gallery of sycophants that follow her around. Actress Allison Janney also won an Oscar for her performance as Harding's abusive mother.

12. Raging Bull

Also known as one of Martin Scorsese's most celebrated movies, Raging Bull still ranks as one of the best–and strangest–sports movies on record. Robert DeNiro stars as champion boxer Jake LaMotta over the course of his turbulent career, and his even more insane personal life. DeNiro scored an Oscar for his work in the movie, while it also launched the careers of Joe Pesci and Cathy Moriarty. Featuring some of the most brutal fight scenes ever set to film (and face it, that says something), Raging Bull will perplex and fascinate viewers with its character study of a human enigma.