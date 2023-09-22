The Best Sports Movies You’ll Love For Family Movie Night

Looking for a fun and entertaining way to spend your family movie night? Look no further than sports movies! From inspiring underdog stories to heartwarming tales of perseverance and teamwork, sports movies offer something for everyone. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 50 sports movies for family movie night. Whether you're a fan of football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, you're sure to find a movie that will capture your attention and leave you feeling inspired. So gather the family, grab some popcorn, and settle in for a night of entertainment with these must-see sports movies.

1. Remember the Titans

“Remember the Titans,” tells the true story of an African American coach (Denzel Washington) who is hired to lead a high school football team in Virginia during the early 1970s.

With tensions high and racial integration only just beginning, the coach faces numerous challenges as he tries to unify his team and lead them to victory.

2. The Karate Kid (1984)

“The Karate Kid” follows teenager Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as he moves to California and becomes the target of a group of bullies.

He seeks the help of a wise and humble martial arts master, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), who teaches him karate and helps him prepare for a tournament where he will face his bullies.

3. Space Jam

In “Space Jam,” basketball superstar Michael Jordan is recruited by the Looney Tunes characters to help them win a basketball game against a group of aliens who plan to enslave them.

The movie combines live-action and animation and is a fun and entertaining family-friendly sports movie.

4. Rudy

“Rudy” is based on the true story of Rudy Ruettiger (Sean Astin), a young man who dreams of playing football at Notre Dame University despite his small size and lack of talent.

The movie follows Rudy as he overcomes obstacles and works hard to achieve his dream of playing for the Fighting Irish. It's an inspiring story of perseverance and determination that will appeal to sports fans of all ages.

5. Miracle

“Miracle,” tells the story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team and their incredible victory over the heavily favored Soviet team.

Kurt Russell stars as coach Herb Brooks, who led the team to victory in what is often considered one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

The movie captures the excitement and drama of the game and is a must-see for sports fans and history buffs alike.

6. Hoosiers

In “Hoosiers,” Gene Hackman plays a basketball coach who takes over a struggling small-town Indiana high school team.

The movie follows the team as they work to overcome obstacles and compete for the state championship. The movie is a classic sports drama that has earned a reputation as one of the greatest sports movies ever made.

7. Cool Runnings

“Cool Runnings” is based on the true story of the first Jamaican bobsled team to compete in the Olympics.

The movie follows the team as they overcome numerous obstacles and work to earn the respect of their competitors. It's a fun and uplifting sports movie that will leave you feeling inspired.

8. The Sandlot

“The Sandlot” is a coming-of-age sports movie about a group of young boys who spend their summer playing baseball on an empty lot.

The movie is set in the early 1960s and captures the nostalgia of childhood summers. It's a fun and heartwarming movie that will appeal to sports fans of all ages.

9. A League of Their Own

“A League of Their Own” is a fictionalized account of the first women's professional baseball league in the United States, which was formed during World War II.

The movie follows the Rockford Peaches as they face challenges on and off the field while proving that women can play baseball just as well as men.

It's a fun and empowering sports movie that celebrates the achievements of women in sports.

10. Bend It Like Beckham

“Bend It Like Beckham” follows the story of Jess (Parminder Nagra), a teenage girl from a traditional Indian family in London who dreams of playing soccer professionally.

Despite her parents' disapproval, Jess joins a local women's team and must balance her passion for the sport with her cultural and familial responsibilities.

The movie is a heartwarming and funny coming-of-age story that celebrates the power of following your dreams.

11. The Rookie

“The Rookie” is based on the true story of Jim Morris (Dennis Quaid), a high school science teacher and baseball coach who becomes a Major League Baseball pitcher at the age of 35.

The movie follows Morris as he pursues his dream of playing professional baseball and inspires his team and community along the way. It's an inspiring and heartwarming sports movie that celebrates the power of perseverance.

12. Invincible

“Invincible” is based on the true story of Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg), a 30-year-old bartender who becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team.

The movie follows Papale as he overcomes obstacles and proves that hard work and determination can lead to success. It's an inspiring and uplifting sports movie that celebrates the underdog spirit.

13. The Mighty Ducks

“The Mighty Ducks” is a classic sports movie about a group of misfit kids who form a hockey team and compete in a youth league.

Emilio Estevez plays a lawyer who is sentenced to coach the team as part of his community service. The movie is fun and heartwarming and has spawned two sequels and an animated TV series.

14. Chariots of Fire

“Chariots of Fire” is based on the true story of two British runners who competed in the 1924 Olympics. The movie explores themes of faith and determination as the two athletes pursue their dreams of Olympic glory.

The movie is best known for its iconic theme music and has earned a reputation as one of the greatest sports movies ever made.

15. Million Dollar Arm

“Million Dollar Arm” is based on the true story of J.B. Bernstein (Jon Hamm), a sports agent who travels to India to find the next great baseball pitcher.

The movie follows Bernstein as he discovers two young cricket players and brings them to the United States to train for Major League Baseball.

The movie is an inspiring and heartwarming story about chasing your dreams and defying the odds.

16. The Blind Side

“The Blind Side” is based on the true story of Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless and traumatized boy who is taken in by a wealthy family and becomes an NFL player.

The movie explores themes of family, compassion, and the power of sports to transform lives. Sandra Bullock won an Academy Award for her performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy, the matriarch of the family who takes Oher under her wing.

17. McFarland, USA

“McFarland, USA” is based on the true story of a cross-country team from a predominantly Latino high school in California.

Kevin Costner stars as a coach who transforms the team of unlikely runners into champions, while also inspiring and empowering his students to pursue their dreams.

The movie is a heartwarming and inspiring sports movie that celebrates diversity, teamwork, and the power of perseverance.

18. 42

“42” is based on the true story of Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman), the first African-American baseball player to play in the Major Leagues.

The movie follows Robinson as he faces discrimination and adversity, both on and off the field, and becomes a trailblazer for civil rights.

The movie is an inspiring and emotional sports movie that celebrates courage, resilience, and the power of breaking down barriers.

19. Moneyball

“Moneyball” is based on the true story of Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, who revolutionized the game by using statistical analysis to build a winning team on a budget.

The movie explores themes of innovation, teamwork, and the power of data to drive decision-making.

The movie is an intelligent and compelling sports movie that appeals to both baseball fans and non-fans alike.

20. Cinderella Man

“Cinderella Man” is based on the true story of boxer James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe), who rose from obscurity to become a heavyweight champion during the Great Depression.

The movie explores themes of perseverance, family, and the human spirit. The movie is an emotional and inspiring sports movie that celebrates the power of the underdog.

21. Secretariat

“Secretariat” is based on the true story of the legendary racehorse who won the Triple Crown in 1973.

The movie follows the horse's journey to greatness and the people who believed in him, including his owner (Diane Lane) and his trainer (John Malkovich).

The movie is an exhilarating and emotional sports movie that celebrates determination, perseverance, and the bond between humans and animals.

22. Soul Surfer

“Soul Surfer” is based on the true story of Bethany Hamilton (AnnaSophia Robb), a young surfer who lost her arm in a shark attack and went on to become a professional surfer.

The movie explores themes of courage, determination, and faith as Bethany overcomes her physical and emotional challenges to pursue her dreams. The movie is an inspiring and uplifting sports movie that celebrates the human spirit.

23. Seabiscuit

“Seabiscuit” is based on the true story of a thoroughbred racehorse who became a symbol of hope and inspiration during the Great Depression.

The movie follows the unlikely team of a jockey (Tobey Maguire), a trainer (Chris Cooper), and a wealthy businessman (Jeff Bridges) who come together to transform Seabiscuit into a champion.

The movie is an uplifting and heartwarming sports movie that celebrates the power of perseverance and the human-animal bond.

24. The Natural

“The Natural” is a classic sports movie about Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford), a baseball player who has a chance to achieve greatness after years of setbacks and struggles.

The movie explores themes of redemption, fate, and the power of determination. The movie is a visually stunning and emotionally powerful sports movie that has become a beloved classic.

25. Field of Dreams

“Field of Dreams” is a beloved sports movie about an Iowa farmer (Kevin Costner) who hears a mysterious voice telling him to build a baseball field in his cornfield. The movie explores themes of faith, family, and the power of dreams.

The movie is a heartwarming and magical sports movie that celebrates the joy and wonder of baseball.

26. Brian's Song

“Brian's Song” is based on the true story of Brian Piccolo (James Caan) and Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams), two football players for the Chicago Bears who became close friends as they both battled cancer.

The movie explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and the power of love. The movie is a touching and poignant sports movie that celebrates the importance of human connection.

27. Friday Night Lights

“Friday Night Lights” is based on the true story of a high school football team in rural Texas, and the struggles they face both on and off the field.

The movie explores themes of community, perseverance, and the pressure of expectations.

The movie is a gritty and realistic sports movie that captures the intensity and passion of high school football.

28. Glory Road

“Glory Road” is based on the true story of the first all-black starting lineup in college basketball, who overcame racism and adversity to win the NCAA championship in 1966.

The movie explores themes of social justice, courage, and teamwork. The movie is an inspiring and uplifting sports movie that celebrates the power of diversity and the triumph of the human spirit.

29. The Express

“The Express” is based on the true story of Ernie Davis (Rob Brown), the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy, and his struggle to overcome racial prejudice and discrimination in the 1960s.

The movie explores themes of race, identity, and the power of sport to bring people together. The movie is a moving and powerful sports movie that celebrates the legacy of a true American hero.

30. We Are Marshall

“We Are Marshall” is based on the true story of a small town in West Virginia that lost most of its football team in a tragic plane crash in 1970, and the efforts of a new coach (Matthew McConaughey) to rebuild the team and the community.

The movie explores themes of grief, resilience, and the power of sport to heal. The movie is a touching and inspiring sports movie that celebrates the importance of community and teamwork.

31. The Greatest Game Ever Played

“The Greatest Game Ever Played” is based on the true story of Francis Ouimet (Shia LaBeouf), a working-class amateur golfer who defeated the reigning champion Harry Vardon (Stephen Dillane) in the 1913 U.S. Open.

The movie explores themes of class, identity, and the power of passion. The movie is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant sports movie that captures the thrill of golf and the human drama of competition.

32. The Longest Yard (1974)

“The Longest Yard” is a classic sports movie about a former football star (Burt Reynolds) who leads a team of prisoners in a game against the guards.

The movie explores themes of rebellion, redemption, and the power of teamwork. The movie is a funny and thrilling sports movie that has become a cult classic.

33. The Waterboy

“The Waterboy” is a hilarious sports comedy about a socially awkward waterboy (Adam Sandler) who becomes the star player of a college football team.

The movie explores themes of self-discovery, acceptance, and the power of determination. The movie is a laugh-out-loud funny sports movie that celebrates the underdog and the transformative power of sports.

34. Happy Gilmore

“Happy Gilmore” is a hilarious sports comedy about a failed hockey player (Adam Sandler) who discovers he has a talent for golf. The movie explores themes of perseverance, redemption, and the power of friendship.

The movie is a cult classic sports movie that has become a favorite among fans of Adam Sandler's brand of humor.

35. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” is a hilarious sports comedy about a group of misfits who form a dodgeball team to compete in a national tournament. The movie explores themes of teamwork, friendship, and the absurdity of competition.

The movie is a laugh-out-loud funny sports movie that celebrates the underdog and the power of determination.

36. The Replacements

“The Replacements” is a comedy sports movie about a group of football players who are hired to replace the striking players of a professional football team.

The movie explores themes of redemption, second chances, and the power of teamwork. The movie is a fun and entertaining sports movie that celebrates the underdog and the power of perseverance.

37. The Benchwarmers

“The Benchwarmers” is a comedy sports movie about a group of three adult friends who form a baseball team to compete against the neighborhood kids.

The movie explores themes of friendship, acceptance, and the power of sport to bring people together. The movie is a silly and fun sports movie that celebrates the joy of playing the game.

38. Rookie of the Year

“Rookie of the Year” is a family-friendly sports movie about a 12-year-old boy who becomes a star pitcher for the Chicago Cubs after a freak accident gives him an incredible throwing arm.

The movie explores themes of perseverance, friendship, and the power of imagination. The movie is a fun and entertaining sports movie that celebrates the power of dreams.

39. Angels in the Outfield

“Angels in the Outfield” is a heartwarming family sports movie about a young boy who prays for the California Angels to win the pennant, and is then visited by actual angels who help the team.

The movie explores themes of faith, hope, and the power of teamwork. The movie is a classic feel-good sports movie that celebrates the magic of baseball.

40. Little Giants

“Little Giants” is a family-friendly sports movie about a group of misfit kids who form a football team to compete against their rival team, which is coached by the brother of a former NFL player.

The movie explores themes of perseverance, friendship, and the power of the underdog. The movie is a fun and entertaining sports movie that celebrates the joy of playing the game.

41. The Big Green

“The Big Green” is a family-friendly sports movie about a group of misfit kids who form a soccer team and go up against their rivals, who are coached by a former professional soccer player.

The movie explores themes of teamwork, perseverance, and the power of sports to bring people together. The movie is a fun and entertaining sports movie that celebrates the joy of playing the game.

42. Kicking & Screaming

“Kicking & Screaming” is a comedy sports movie about a father who becomes the coach of his son's soccer team and goes up against his rival, who is coached by his father's longtime competitor.

The movie explores themes of family, competition, and the power of sports to bring people together. The movie is a fun and entertaining sports movie that celebrates the joys of playing the game.

43. The Game Plan

“The Game Plan” is a family-friendly sports movie about a professional football player who discovers he has a daughter and learns how to be a father while also balancing his career.

The movie explores themes of family, responsibility, and the power of sports to bring people together.

The movie is a heartwarming and entertaining sports movie that celebrates the importance of family.

44. The Bad News Bears (1976)

“The Bad News Bears” is a classic sports movie about a down-and-out little league baseball team and their hard-drinking coach who turns the team's fortunes around.

The movie explores themes of redemption, underdogs, and the power of teamwork. The movie is a gritty and entertaining sports movie that celebrates the joys of playing the game, even when the odds are against you.

45. The Mighty Macs

“The Mighty Macs” is an inspiring sports movie based on the true story of a small Catholic college women's basketball team that achieves a national championship.

The movie explores themes of determination, faith, and the power of perseverance. The movie is a heartwarming and inspiring sports movie that celebrates the triumph of an underdog team.

46. Eddie the Eagle

“Eddie the Eagle” is a sports biopic based on the life of Eddie Edwards, a British ski jumper who became the first competitor to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping in 1988.

The movie explores themes of perseverance, determination, and the power of following your dreams. The movie is a heartwarming and inspiring sports movie that celebrates the triumph of an underdog.

47. Facing the Giants

“Facing the Giants” is an inspirational sports movie about a high school football coach who inspires his team to become champions, both on and off the field, by instilling in them the power of faith and perseverance.

The movie explores themes of faith, perseverance, and the power of belief. The movie is a heartwarming and inspiring sports movie that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit.

48. Radio

“Radio” is a heartwarming sports drama based on the true story of a high school football coach who befriends a mentally challenged young man and inspires him to become the team's biggest fan and helper.

The movie explores themes of compassion, acceptance, and the power of kindness. The movie is a heartwarming and inspiring sports movie that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit.

49. Glory

“Glory” is a powerful historical sports drama that tells the story of the first African-American regiment in the American Civil War and their heroic contribution to the war effort.

The movie explores themes of bravery, courage, and the fight for freedom and equality. The movie is a powerful and inspiring sports movie that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

50. Akeelah and the Bee

“Akeelah and the Bee” is an inspiring sports drama about a young girl from South Los Angeles who has a talent for spelling and enters the National Spelling Bee.

The movie explores themes of perseverance, determination, and the power of education. The movie is a heartwarming and inspiring sports movie that celebrates the importance of education and the triumph of the human spirit.