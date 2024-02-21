13 Awesome Sporty Cars for Under $35,000

Whether you are looking for something that’s fun to drive, a weekend car to use on sunny days or a fast car on the cheap, there are plenty of options out there for under $35,000.

While it’s certainly not an insignificant amount, 35k is still just a third of what a barebones Porsche Carrera will set you back, and only half the price of an entry-level Corvette. In man math, that makes total sense.

So, let us guide you through 13 of the best new sporty cars out there for just a tenth of what a Ferrari 296 would set you back.

Chevrolet Camaro

From $30,900

The 6th-gen Camaro has had a great run, but 2024 is its final year in production. The good news is that we are going to see great deals, limited-edition models and special equipment offered on the last batch of cars.

Stick to the 3.6-liter V6 and you’ll have enough cash left over for some extra kit. If you really want a V8, then it will have to be a used model to stay within budget.

Dodge Challenger

From $32,800

The Dodge Challenger is another pony car that’s getting the axe, but new models are still available and the SXT trim slots in below our $35k price limit. You get a 3.6-liter V6, RWD and a few dollars left over for an upgraded infotainment system and a sunroof.

Ford Mustang

From $30,920

Unlike its rivals, the Mustang is here to stay until at least 2028. The base EcoBoost model may not be a V6, but it is at least as quick as one thanks to its turbocharger. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard, and you can add the 2.3L High Performance Package which includes a bunch of performance-oriented items like a limited-slip rear axle, paddle shifters and uprated springs all for under 35K.

Honda Civic Si

From $29,100

It may not meet the strictest definition of a sports car, but Honda Civic Si certainly drives like one. It comes a 200-horsepower turbocharged motor, 6-speed manual transmission and handling to match anything in its class. Even if you tick every option, you still won’t get close to our budget.

Hyundai Elantra N

From $32,900

Ok, so we snuck in another sedan, but this one is even more powerful and quicker than the Civic Si. It does cost a bit more, but the Hyundai Elantra N packs a punch with its 276-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged motor and trick electronically controlled suspension.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

From $28,985

The Miata has been the default affordable sports car for as long as it’s been in production (That’s 35 years and counting). The latest model offers up a great drop-top driving experience and is a great daily drier as long as you travel light. We’d suggest the Club trim which adds some useful kit like a limited-slip diff and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Mini Cooper S

From $29,100 (Cooper S)

The Mini Cooper is a sports car disguised as an affordable city-friendly hatchback. In Cooper S trim it delivers 189 horsepower to the front wheels and very zippy performance. If you can stretch to an additional $400 over our budget, the John Cooper Works (JCW) adds another 39 horsepower and uprated suspension into the mix.

Kia Sportage Hybrid

From $28,590

It’s done, we have put an SUV into a list about sporty cars. Don’t blame us, if everyone stopped buying SUVs, we wouldn’t have to agonize over whether one should be included here or not. But there’s no denying it, the SUV craze is here to stay and now people are even buying hybrid versions.

Well, if you must, then definitely consider the rather impressive Kia Sportage Hybrid. It’s got 227 horsepower and some very impressive tech, like active AWD with a center locking diff. And the pricing is as good as the fuel economy. Perhaps there’s some merit in this SUV trend after all.

Subaru BRZ

From $30,195

Few cars feel as right to drive from the moment you pull off as the Subaru BRZ. It certainly won’t match turbocharged rivals away from the lights, but it is just so well balanced and fun to drive that you won’t care. Spec levels are decent, and you can even squeeze two (small) passengers in the back seats.

Subaru WRX

From $32,735

The Subaru WRX is a conspicuous bargain when you consider that it offers 271 horsepower, all-wheel-drive and decent tech for well under $35k. It isn’t the last word in refinement, but that doesn’t matter when you get this level of performance at this price point. Opting for the Premium trim adds keyless entry, fog lights and heated front seats without breaching our budget.

Toyota GR86

From $28,400

The GR86 is the BRZ’s twin and comes with the same 228 horsepower motor and rear-wheel-drive balance. It’s a bit cheaper than the BRZ, so you can add a few extras like 18-inch matte-black GR wheels and a GR sports exhaust.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

From $31,965

The original hot hatch is still regarded as a class act and in its latest guise offers 241 horsepower, the very latest in tech and big car refinement all in one compact package. Tick too many options and you’ll soon be way over budget, but the GTI comes well specced and all you need is the 380 S trim which adds adaptive chassis control, larger 19-inch wheels and swaps out the 7-speed auto for a 6-speed manual.

Volkswagen Jetta GLI

From $28,085

The Jetta GLI is basically a Golf GTI with a trunk, at a discount. But, you do get slightly less power (228 horsepower instead of 241). Still, the price difference is enough to make it worthy of consideration and you can add a few nice options or move up to the higher Autobahn trim without stressing the budget.