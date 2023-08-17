Melodies and Millions: Spotify’s Biggest Album Earners of 2023

The music industry is one of many that must adapt to the new streaming era. Some musicians, including Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, and Ed Sheeran, discovered their streaming niche. A recent analysis revealed the potential revenue from Spotify streams for the best albums released in 2023.

1- The Highlights (2021)

Released before his appearance at the Super Bowl LV halftime show, this second greatest hits album of The Weeknd follows his fourth studio album and his first greatest hits album of 2018. In 2023 alone, it has raked $9.2M in earnings, ranking top on this list.

2- ÷ (2017)

Ed Sheeran's third studio album, Divide (stylized ÷), has accumulated streams amounting to about $5M. “Shape of You,” the album's most-streamed song, has amassed over 3.5 billion Spotify streams and might be worth $1,416,179.

3- Curtain Call 2 (2022)

On this list of total streams earned, Eminem's second most excellent hits album comes in third with over $4.5M ($4,503,696 theoretically). The most streamed song on the album, “Love The Way You Lie” with Rihanna, was first released in 2010 and has amassed over 1.2 billion Spotify listens, with a potential revenue of $488,554.

4- Curtain Call: The Hits (2005)

Even though it is nearly two decades old, Eminem's first greatest hits CD has experienced a comeback in the charts and is currently ranked seventh in the country. Its Spotify streams totaled almost $4.1M ($4,112,797, theoretically). The most-streamed track from the album, “Lose Yourself,” first made available as a single in 2002, has racked up earnings of about $724,233 from more than 1.8 billion Spotify streams.

5- Greatest Hits (1981)

The compilation album by the rock band Queen, which is more than 40 years old, has just seen a rebirth and is currently ranking among the top 20 on the national charts. Queen has made close to $4.1M. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” first included on their 1975 album, is the most streamed song from this compilation. It has received over 2.1 billion Spotify plays, generating almost $871,854 in revenue.

6- Sour (2021)

Following the viral popularity of her first single, “Drivers License,” Olivier Rodrigo's debut studio album, originally intended as an EP, was stretched into a full-length album. After Rodrigo revealed her sophomore album, this record's earnings were about $4M, and they are expected to rise as more people listen to it.

7- Diamonds (2017)

Diamonds is a greatest hits collection by English musician Elton John that includes his successes from 1970 to 2016 and may have made $3,632,250 in potential Spotify stream revenue. It is the first collection of John's music to span his whole career. The release marked the 50th anniversary of his collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

8- AM (2013)

AM (Arctic Monkeys' fifth studio album), which drew inspiration from various genres, is notable for being their first foray into a hip-hop-influenced sound. The album has become one of Arctic Monkeys' most lucrative to date, topping charts in several nations and placing in the top ten in numerous others. A decade after its publication, it received $2,816,270 in Spotify streams this year.

9- Harry's House (2022)

Harry Styles' third studio album and most introspective work was composed and recorded between 2020 and 2021. It has a potential revenue of $2,342,310 from Spotify streams. Styles recently concluded his latest tour on the album.

10- Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent (2019)

Lewis Capaldi's debut album quickly rose to the fourth-best seller in the nation, the fastest-selling record of the year, the decade, and all time. In maintaining its groove in earnings with $2,243,310 potentially from Spotify streams.

11- 1989 (2014)

The American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's fifth studio album, which has the same name as the year she was born, was released by Big Machine Records. Swift's fourth studio album, 1989, a pop album with synth-pop influences from the 1980s, was published in reaction to criticism of her claim to be a country musician. The album has earned approximately $2.2M from streams this year.

12- 50 Years – Don't Stop (2018)

On November 16, 2018, the band's 50th anniversary, the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac released this CD, a box set. Three CDs comprise the package, spanning the band's career from 1967 to 2013. Streams on Spotify in 2023 brought in earnings of about $2.2M.

13- ABBA Gold – Greatest Hits (1992)

Following the label's acquisition of Polar Music and the related rights to the ABBA back catalog, the compilation album by the Swedish musical group ABBA was the first to be released. It has earned $1.9M from streaming on Spotify this year, three decades after its release, when it was the second-highest-selling record in the UK (based only on pure sales).

14- SOS (2022)

It is the second studio album from American singer-songwriter SZA, distributed by RCA Records and Top Dawg Entertainment. Among the guests on the album are Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard. It has earned $1.9M this year.

15- Midnights (2022)

Midnights is Taylor Swift's first brand-new body of work and ninth studio album since her independently released folk albums in 2020. The somber concept album about late-night musings was written and produced by Swift and her longtime companion Jack Antonoff. It still retained its listenability in 2023, earning $1.8M from streams on Spotify.

Source: (Howto).