Spotify Premium Members Now Have Access To Free Audiobooks

Spotify has announced it will now offer audiobooks as part of its Premium subscription service.

The audio streaming giant first added audiobooks to the service in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand last year. It's now making their collection of more than 150,000 titles available to anyone with a Premium individual membership, as well as plan managers on Family and Duo accounts.

There is one huge caveat, though: subscribers will only get access to 15 hours of audiobook streaming a month. Great if you're a fan of novellas, but not if you want to settle in for something on a grander scale like The Lord of the Rings (Fellowship of the Ring is 22 hours by itself) or Game of Thrones (each part is about 40 hours a piece).

Spotify Audiobook Listening Limited to 15 Hours a Month

However, Spotify has said you'll be able to buy additional 10-hour blocks to listen to audiobooks on the service if you run out of hours.

I'm not sure why you would want to when Audible already gives users one credit a month to purchase any audiobook on Amazon's audiobook service, listen to it as much as they like, and even refund their credit and get something else if they do not like the title, or don't think they'll listen to it again.

Premium users in the UK and Australia can start listening to half a large book once a month via Spotify Premium starting tomorrow, with the U.S. following by the end of the year.

In a statement on their blog, Spotify said: “We believe that offering personalized music, podcasts, and audiobooks on a single platform gives you a superior way to connect with your favorite artists, podcasters, creators, and authors — all in one spot.”

“Not only can you listen to some of your favorite authors' works, but you can also tune into podcasts where fans dissect minor details of a story and find the hidden meaning in every sentence without leaving the app.”

How To Listen to Audiobooks on Spotify Premium

Any book marked “Included in Premium” is available for premium members to listen to. Simply search for the title you want and hit play on the first chapter or preview if you're unsure.

Those who like to fall asleep listening to an audiobook best make sure to enable the end-of-chapter feature in the Spotify Sleep Timer settings, though, or they may wake up in the morning to find they are all out of hours.

Premium audiobooks can be downloaded for offline listening as well.

Spotify's entire audiobook catalog is also available to purchase a la carte.

Source: Spotify.