Thrilling Espionage: 15 Must-Watch Spy and Political Thriller TV Shows for Your Binge-Watch List

Looking for a suspenseful, intriguing political thriller? Look no further. An online discussion on a popular forum revealed several fan-favorite TV shows that will thrill any political drama fan.

1. 24 (2001-2010)

A groundbreaking series that unfolds in real-time, 24 follows the nail-biting adventures of counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer. Each season of this show presents viewers with a day in Bauer's life filled with high-stakes missions and a relentless race against the clock.

2. Homeland (2011-2020)

Exploring the blurred lines between loyalty, betrayal, and national security, Homeland delves into the gripping world of CIA officer Carrie Mathison. With its intricate plotlines and compelling characters, this series will leave you guessing until the end.

3. The Americans (2013-2018)

Set during the Cold War era, The Americans follow the lives of two KGB spies posing as an American couple in suburban Washington, D.C. Guard your heart as you navigate with the characters through their double lives, tensions rise, and the stakes become increasingly risky.

4. Spooks (2002-2011)

Known as MI-5 in the United States, Spooks takes us deep into the British intelligence agency, MI-5. The title is a colloquialism for spies, and the series follows the work of a group of MI5 officers based at the service's Thames House headquarters in a highly secure suite of offices known as The Grid. This series will have you at the edge of your seat with its intense storylines and shocking twists.

5. Alias (2001-2006)

Sydney Bristow, our star girl, a double agent working for the CIA, is trying to balance her dangerous secret life with her relationships. The series combines action, drama, and a touch of sci-fi to create a captivating and addictive viewing experience.

6. The Night Manager (2016)

The story told in the series is based on John le Carré's novel. Tom Hiddleston stars as a former British soldier turned hotel manager recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of an international arms dealer.

Aside from the stunning cast performance and a gripping plot, this series will keep you awake till dawn with its thrilling suspense.

7. Nikita (2010-2013)

Growing up, Nikita used to rank top in the list of my favorite shows. Nikita follows the titular character, a trained assassin turned rogue agent seeking redemption. This show, packed with high-octane action and intriguing plot twists, will keep you entertained.

8. Bodyguard (2018)

In this intense British thriller, a war veteran-turned-police sergeant is assigned to protect a controversial politician. As he navigates the complexities of his duty, he finds himself embroiled in a web of conspiracy and danger.

9. Berlin Station (2016-2019)

In the heart of the German capital, Berlin Station revolves around the CIA's mission to uncover a whistleblower's identity. In this series, we are exposed to different challenging crimes and the rigorous process it takes to investigate these cases and clear them.

10. Covert Affairs (2010-2014)

Follow the journey of Annie Walker, a CIA trainee-turned-operative, as she undertakes dangerous missions across the globe. What excites fans the most about Covert Affairs is how it combines thrilling espionage with romance, creating a perfect blend of excitement and drama.

11. Strike Back (2010-2020)

Strike Back is a high-octane action series that follows the adventures of the members of Section 20, a secretive British intelligence unit. It takes viewers on adrenaline-fueled missions, explosive action sequences, and global settings with the characters from start to finish.

12. Condor (2010-2020)

Condor is a dramatic thriller about a young CIA analyst who finds himself in the middle of a tragic event where everyone at his office is killed. While he's brilliant and ready to take on any job, is this crime too much to solve for this new agent?

13. Kleo (2022 – )

Kleo is a newer German show on Netflix about a former spy who is set free after the fall of the Berlin Wall and who wants to exact revenge on all the people who betrayed her. The show is beautifully shot and has a lot of dramatic scenes that will keep you watching all the way through.

14. Slow Horses (2022 – )

Slow Horses is another newer show, but this one follows a team of British agents who are all put into a special program for intelligence workers who screwed up in their jobs. Their work is usually mundane until a kidnapping opens a door for the team to redeem themselves once again.

15. Killing Eve (2018-2022)

When Killing Eve came out, the show captured audiences around the world. The gripping show stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, with Eve (Oh) is a smart security operative who is tired of her desk job and Villanelle (Comer) is a ruthless killer. But the two women are obsessed with each other and the power they each have.

Source: (Reddit).