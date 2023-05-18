11 Top Notch Spy and Political Thriller TV Shows for Guilty Pleasure Binging

Are you a fan of heart-pounding suspense, political intrigue, and secret agents with an uncanny ability to save the world? If so, you're in for a treat! We've scoured the depths of espionage entertainment to bring you the ultimate best of spy and political thriller TV shows that will keep you glued to your seat.

From the race against time in 24 to the intricate web of deception in The Americans, these series offer a captivating blend of espionage, political maneuvering, and pulse-pounding action.

1. 24 (2001-2010)

A groundbreaking series that unfolds in real-time, 24 follows the nail-biting adventures of counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer. Each season of this show presents viewers with a day in Bauer's life filled with high-stakes missions and a relentless race against the clock.

2. Homeland (2011-2020)

Exploring the blurred lines between loyalty, betrayal, and national security, Homeland delves into the gripping world of CIA officer Carrie Mathison. With its intricate plotlines and compelling characters, this series will leave you guessing until the end.

3. The Americans (2013-2018)

Set during the Cold War era, The Americans follows the lives of two KGB spies posing as an American couple in suburban Washington, D.C. Guard your heart as you navigate with the characters through their double lives, tensions rise, and the stakes become increasingly risky.

4. Spooks (2002-2011)

Known as “MI-5” in the United States, Spooks takes us deep into the British intelligence agency, MI-5. The title is a colloquialism for spies, and the series follows the work of a group of MI5 officers based at the service's Thames House headquarters in a highly secure suite of offices known as The Grid. This series will have you at the edge of your seat with its intense storylines and shocking twists.

5. Alias (2001-2006)

Sydney Bristow, our star girl who is a double agent working for the CIA, is on a quest to balance her dangerous secret life with her relationships. The series combines action, drama, and a touch of sci-fi to create a captivating and addictive viewing experience.

6. The Night Manager (2016)

The story told in the series is based on John le Carré's novel. Tom Hiddleston stars as a former British soldier turned hotel manager recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of an international arms dealer.

Asides from the stunning cast performance and a gripping plot, this series will keep you awake till dawn with its thrilling suspense.

7. Nikita (2010-2013)

Growing up, Nikita used to rank top in the list of my favorite shows. Nikita follows the titular character, a trained assassin turned rogue agent seeking redemption. This show, packed with high-octane action and intriguing plot twists, will keep you entertained.

8. Bodyguard (2018)

In this intense British thriller, a war veteran-turned-police sergeant is assigned to protect a controversial politician. As he navigates the complexities of his duty, he finds himself embroiled in a web of conspiracy and danger.

9. Berlin Station (2016-2019)

Set in the heart of the German capital, Berlin Station revolves around the CIA's mission to uncover a whistleblower's identity. In this series, we are exposed to different challenging crimes and the rigorous process it takes to investigate these cases and clear them.

With its tense atmosphere and morally complex characters, this series offers a captivating glimpse into the world of espionage.

10. Covert Affairs (2010-2014)

Follow the journey of Annie Walker, a CIA trainee-turned-operative, as she undertakes dangerous missions across the globe. What excites fans the most about Covert Affairs is how it combines thrilling espionage with romance, creating a perfect blend of excitement and drama.

11. Strike Back (2010-2020)

Strike Back is a high-octane action series that follows the adventures of the members of Section 20, a secretive British intelligence unit. It takes viewers on adrenaline-fueled missions, explosive action sequences, and global settings with the characters from start to finish.

This thread inspired this post.

