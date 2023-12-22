Green Light for Korea: Squid Game Season 2 Boosts Interest in Korean Cuisine and Travel

The first season of the Korean horror/drama series Squid Game received a record 14 prime-time Emmy nominations, along with a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild awards. The series also became the most-watched episodic show on Netflix during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second season of Squid Game is currently in development, and many creative team members behind season one are attached to season two. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will continue to write scripts, but he indicated in an interview with Variety he would most likely bring in other writers throughout the season to unleash more chaos and culture in the show.

Korean food, from street treats to barbecue to classic Asian dishes, became an integral part of the Squid Game phenomenon. The show introduced Western palettes to Korea’s unique flavor profiles and cooking techniques.

Korean Food Becoming Mainstream

The Squid Game series also generated renewed interest in Korean cuisine, a distinctive combination of Asian, Indian, and even American influences. The Korean version of corndogs, a popular American snack food, is creative and whimsical. Korean chefs also put their own cultural spin on traditional Asian dishes, such as sushi and dim sum.

Barbecued, grilled, or roasted meats are also popular in Korea, especially short ribs marinated in a distinctively sweet and spicy sauce. Restaurants featuring Korean-style barbecue became increasingly popular following the release of the original Squid Game season on Netflix.

One Korean treat, in particular, became exceptionally popular because of an iconic scene in the first season.

Dalgona Candy: A Two-Ingredient Favorite Returns?

One of the challenges contestants faced in the first season of Squid Game involved a popular Korean candy called Dalgona. They were forced to use a small pin to remove shapes from a notoriously brittle cookie without damage. Fans of the series would seek out these imprinted candies to duplicate the challenge at home.

Elise Armitage, travel and lifestyle blogger at What The Fab, says, “My husband and I were inspired to visit Seoul this year after watching the show. We actually found a woman at a street food market making the Squid Game cookies with shapes on them. We both got the umbrella ones and let me tell you, it’s even harder than it looks! We both would have been toast.”

While the storyline of season two remains a closely guarded secret, the Dalgona candy challenge could return as new Squid Game contestants face the same life-or-death games. Fans would probably love to see this deliciously deadly challenge return to the show in some form in the next season.

Plot Challenges and Twists for Season 2

Squid Game ended season one with the possibility of protagonist Seong Gi-hun seeking revenge on the sadistic creators of the Squid Game. The character is most likely going to reveal his darker side as season two progresses. The complicated relationship between The Front Man and Jun-ho could also become a compelling plotline.

Olu Sheyi-Ojo at Mentally Savvy says,” I approached Netflix's Squid Game with fascination and trepidation. Watching the first season, I was captivated by its intense brutality. The show pushes boundaries, often leaving me uncomfortable yet unable to look away. It's a rare kind of storytelling that holds your attention while challenging your comfort zone.”

Although there are rumors of mainstream Hollywood actors joining the cast, season two will still be set in Korea, and the storyline will still revolve around South Korean culture and characters.

Growing Interest in Korean Culture

The first season of Squid Game was only the first of many South Korean productions to find a new audience on Netflix. Korean soap operas also became popular viewing, along with limited dramas and comedies such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo. These commercially successful shows introduced American audiences to South Korean culture through compelling storylines and high production values.

Sheyi-Ojo also shares, “Squid Game opened a new window into the world of South Korean television and its unique storytelling styles. It's a vibrant, diverse media landscape that I'm excited to explore further. Korean food, like its cinema, offers another layer of cultural understanding and appreciation.”

With the continuing release of Korean television series and movies, interest in Korean culture and cuisine will only increase with American audiences. The second season of Squid Game will debut not as a groundbreaking series but as an established success in the Korean entertainment industry.\

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.