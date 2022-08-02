Trend Reflections: What’s Up With The Squiggly Mirror Phenomenon?

Can a physical object truly reflect your personality? These funky mirrors can try.

They're chic. They're whimsical. They beg the question: mirror, mirror on the wall, am I the greatest influencer of them all?

TikTok has done it again. The app is famous for spreading edgy dances and viral videos, but its contribution to the ever-changing world of home decor should not go unnoticed. Squiggly mirrors are the latest piece of furniture to enjoy a cultural renaissance thanks to the app, which boasts 1.2 billion active users monthly.

A trend as bizarre as it is harmless, squiggly mirrors – a.k.a. funky mirrors or wavy mirrors – have surged in popularity. They are a favorite among the fashionable, the nostalgic, and influencers alike. Bella Hadid and Nina Sandbech are among the celebrities who have posted selfies featuring this one-of-a-kind mirror.

If you want to elevate your social media game, consider investing in one of these statement mirrors that are part of the funky mirror meta trend.

Where Did They Come From?

The wavy mirror dates back to the 1970s when Ettore Sottsass designed them for the furniture company Poltronova. His initial creation was named the Ultrafragola mirror, Italian for “ultimate strawberry.”

The inspiration for his design was a celebration of femininity, which makes it all the more exciting that fifty years later, female influencers are using them to put forth their own messages of empowerment.

“The designs take on a curved silhouette that somewhat mimics a woman's form with its flattering aesthetic,” explains fashion blogger Joyce Gereige.

“The glowing lights and warm hues give off a positive aura, which is exactly what the Ultrafragola radiates (a.k.a. good vibes only),” says Joyce.

Thanks to influencers on Instagram and TikTok, Ettore Sottsass's vision has reached a whole new audience.

Searches for squiggly mirrors have resulted in 5.9 billion views on TikTok. Some videos answer questions about the mirror, manifest acquiring one of their own, or offer DIY tips for making or decorating one. One user, @notellasnyder, has a video “Answering my most asked question about the squiggle mirror,” which has 48.5 thousand views, while another, “I want a lemon tree and a squiggly mirror” by user @annaxsitar, has 2.9 million views.

Etsy Reacts to Home Decor Trends

“Gone are the days of cookie cutter, all-white, “perfect” homes,” says Etsy in a new statement. The press release describes a trend towards “newstalgia“: mixing the contemporary with the retro. Squiggly mirrors fit perfectly into that category.

“Today's shoppers are looking to decorate in ways that truly reflect their personal tastes and values, learning into all things layered, cozy, and inviting,” says Etsy. While home decor might have always been important to some, an increase in remote work could come into play when people consider redecorating.

The online home goods seller has seen a 203% increase in searches for funky mirrors. Additionally, they have tracked a 127% increase in searches for asymmetrical mirrors and a 107% increase in searches for tufted mirrors, all within the last three months.

Those looking to buy a new statement mirror come in a wide variety of shapes and colors, ranging in price from $10 on Amazon to over $2,000 on Eternity Modern for the Ettore Sottsass Ultrafragola mirror.

Why Are Squiggly Mirrors So Appealing?

Many business leaders are trying to understand this ‘wave mirror wave' and wondering why they are aesthetically appealing to so many people.

“Its undulating lines add a bit of personality and quirkiness to any space, which is likely why it has become popular among younger generations,” Henry Lowel told Wealth of Geeks. The CFO of The Great Brain Experiment has been keeping a close eye on this trend.

He also suggests that their fifteen minutes of fame are thanks partly to a renewed interest in abstract art. “As people become more interested in different art forms, they are also drawn to the unique aesthetics of the squiggly mirror,” he says.

“With its soft pink glow, this mirror almost begs to be noticed in any stylish living space,” says Laurice Constantine, the Digital Managing Editor of Forbes Middle East.

In addition to her work for Forbes and CNBC Dubai, she is also the founder of Casadar, an online marketplace.

“We have a long history of obsession with mirrors,” she told us. “The Ultragragola radiates a positive and warm atmosphere,” she says, making it perfect for influencers.

Beyond the aesthetic benefits, some theorize that these mirrors have therapeutic properties.

“Squiggly mirrors are popular among those who struggle with mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression. They offer an interactive experience many people find comforting or therapeutic,” Jennifer Schlette told Wealth of Geeks.

Jennifer is the founder of Kitchen Substitute and a former employee of a company specializing in squiggly mirrors.

“The reflective images are constantly changing and have a distracting effect that can be relaxing,” she explains.

Their Instagramability is irrefutable, even if their therapeutic value has yet to be proven. The mirrors represent a blend of modernity and nostalgia that will serve as the backdrop for selfies for a long time yet, locking new moments into history.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Courtesy of Trevor Patt.