Sriracha Is Back on Shelves- But How?

Every once in a while, a condiment comes along that is so good people will go to any length to get it.

Huy Fong Food's green-tipped Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce is so good that the company raked in $150 million annually in 2019.

Top Shelf Selection

In the 1980s, Craig Underwood, owner of Underwood Ranches, owned a 400-acre farm in LA and produced one crop, spicy red chili peppers. He also sold to just one buyer, David Tran of Huy Fong Foods. Tran made one of the best Sriracha sauces in America, and their working relationship was like a fairytale.

Eventually, Underwood's farm spread to 3,000 acres in two California counties, and he and Tran had a great business relationship that often involved their families.

When the 2016 season wrapped up, Tran and Underwood did what they always have. They sat down, hashed out a plan for the 2017 season, shook hands, and Underwood went on vacation.

Unfortunately, it wouldn't be a very relaxing getaway.

Bad Business Breakups

While on vacation in November of 2016, Underwood got a call that would fundamentally change his business outlook, which had been virtually the same for the last 28 years.

Jim Roberts, his chief operating officer, informed him that his business relationship with David Tran was no longer viable.

An argument over Tran's payment for 2017's crop led to a lousy business breakup and ruined Underwood's restful time off.

The Fallout

The severe severing of their business model left both men in the lurch. Tran no longer had the red hot chilis he needed to produce his hot sauce, forcing him to scavenge for peppers to make do.

Underwood locked into 25-year leases on much of the land he expanded, had to lay off 45 workers, and took out loans to manage his business. Without a buyer, he couldn't plant the beautiful chilis he grew with pride.

The two men eventually sued one another, with the court deciding in Underwood's favor to the tune of $23.1 million, but also said Underwood had to reimburse Tran a $1.4 million overpayment on 2016's crop.

Comeback King

After the fallout, Huy Fong's Sriracha Sauce became scarce and was so hard to find that people were selling it online for up to $80 a bottle.

Eventually, however, Tran found his footing, and bottles of green-tipped Sriracha sauce found their way back to grocery store shelves. But it left people wondering how Tran's sauce made a comeback after such a struggle. Enter Alex Jack.

Alex Jack's Theory

Alex Jack, who grows peppers in the Imperial Valley, was approached by a middle-man and asked if he could produce 500 acres of red jalapeños for an unknown buyer. After a successful growing season, he was paid handsomely and plans to plant an additional 200 acres for the next season, which starts in February.

While he has yet to know who's buying his peppers, his official suspicion is that he's growing peppers for Huy Fong Foods.

Enemy of My Friend

Edgar Terry is a vegetable and strawberry farmer who once grew hot chilis for Ortega Chile. When he was approached and asked to produce them again, he decided to turn the offer down, no matter the pay. Terry was allegedly informed that the buyer was Huy Fong and chose not to pursue the deal thanks to his acquaintance with Craig Underwood, whom he's known for decades.

While both Huy Fong and Underwood are adamant that they will never work together again, Underwood says that if someone bought out Huy Fong Foods, he'd be interested in doing business.