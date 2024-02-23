24 Ways To Celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Boston This Year

Some say St. Patrick's Day is Boston's favorite holiday. With its rich Irish heritage, the city goes all out on and around the March 17 holiday. South Boston's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, however, is, by far, the biggest event, boasting nearly a million spectators. Whether you join the South Boston parade crowd or celebrate St. Paddy's at a cozy pub, there are plenty of Erin go Boston events to choose from this year.

1. Walk Along Boston's Irish Heritage Trail

Get to know Boston's Irish roots on the Boston Irish Heritage Trail, a three-mile walk from the Rose Kennedy Garden on the waterfront to the city's beloved Fenway Park. The walking trail includes twenty sites, including Old Granary Burying Grounds, and the website features another twenty Irish landmarks in Boston's neighborhoods like South Boston and Charlestown.

2. Join the Excitement of Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade

South Boston, a neighborhood with longstanding Irish roots, has hosted a St Patrick's Day parade since 1901. If you plan on driving in Boston, be on the lookout for parking restrictions. Otherwise, embrace the organized chaos of the MBTA, which offers a St. Patrick's Day Guide for taking Boston's T to and from the parade.

3. Do You Celebrate St. Patrick's Day or ‘St. Puptrick's' Day?

The folks at Night Shift Brewing and Red Dog Pet and Resort Spa are teaming up for a St. Puptrick's Day Event on March 16. Enter your dog in the non-alcoholic Pup Chug, get their portrait painted, visit JB's Doggie Delight Ice Cream Truck, and shop local vendors like The Pet Snackery and Gunnel Pups. In the meantime, the humans will enjoy plenty of fresh Night Shift pours and food from Thiccy's.

4. Try a Unique Reuben Sandwich This St. Paddy's Day

Chef Robert Sisca is tinkering over at The Banks Fish House with a St. Patrick's Day classic—the Reuben sandwich. Along with freely flowing Guinness taps, the menu includes a Boston-inspired Reuben made with fried oysters, corned beef, fried egg, and sauerkraut.

5. Grab Front Row Parade Seats at Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar

Those heading to Southie for the parade can expect throngs of green-clad revelers, but you can get reserved front-row seating at Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar. They've partnered with The Greg Hill Foundation non-profit to create a Boston St. Patrick's Day experience, including front-row parade seats, food, and a drink ticket.

6. Watch the Six Nations Rugby Games and Have an Irish Breakfast

Over in Back Bay, MJ O'Connors St. Patrick's Day means dedicating its televisions to showing Six Nations Rugby Games, so hunker down and order some eggs, bangers, and black and white pudding. Later, enjoy the Irish step dancing performance from the Dunleavy Boyle Academy and live Irish music.

7. Buy Tickets for the St. Patrick's Day Fenway All Access Bar Crawl

Experience the best of Boston's St. Patrick's Day bar experiences with Gold Rush in Boston: St. Patrick's Day Fenway All Access Bar Crawl. It'll be just you and 10,000 of your best friends, hopping from bar to bar, twelve in total, including Lansdowne Pub and Fenway Johnnie's—in Boston's iconic Fenway neighborhood.

8. Head To Ned Devine's for Irish Poutine and Bagpipes

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish Poutine—crispy potatoes, a rich beef gravy, and creamy Irish cheddar sauce. One of Boston's beloved Irish bars, Ned Devine's, offers this potato goodness, plus Shepherd's Pie, Irish step dancing, a bagpiper performance, and plenty of Guinness!

9. How About an Irish Bacon Dinner at Olde Magoun's Saloon?

If there were ever a reason to dance a joyful jig, an Irish Bacon Dinner tops the list. The spirited Olde Magoun's Saloon St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration is all about live music and traditional foods like Shepherd's Pie, Guinness Beef Stew, and even a New England Boiled Dinner.

10. Watch a Movie While Drinking a Boozy Shamrock Shake

After South Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade, head over to the Seaport, where the staff at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will bring a fabulous Boozy Shamrock Shake right to your movie theater seat. Their menu will include this St. Paddy's Day treat, made with Crème de Menthe, Crème de Cacao, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream.

11. Celebrate St. Paddy's Day With Dorchester Brewing Company

The lead-up to St. Patrick's Day in Boston includes a March 9 release party for Dorchester Brewing Company's latest brew, Boston Dry Stout Cobblestone. The festivities will consist of green beer, limited-edition giveaways, a pop-up from The Half Cookie, and live entertainment from The Savin Hillbillies and Jim & Nick.

12. Indulge in a Michelin-Starred Chef's St. Patrick's Day Menu

The Dubliner's award-winning Chef Aidan McGee and Michelin-starred guest chef JP MacMahon from acclaimed Aniar restaurant in Galway present a one-of-a-kind St. Paddy's menu on March 8, 2024. Additionally, The Dubliner offers a full week of perfectly poured Guinness (something the staff trains on rigorously), popular bands from Ireland, Irish comedy, and more.

13. Devour the St. Paddy's Day-Only Special at Pantry Pizza

In honor of St. Patrick's Day this year, Pantry Pizza (of thin crust fame) is coming through with a “Luck of the Irish” corned beef and potato pizza. Swap it for a bowl if you're not in the mood for pizza. However you choose to enjoy this one-day special, the restaurant is conveniently located in Dorchester, near the Southie parade route.

14. It Doesn't Get More Irish Than Ten-Day Brined Corned Beef

People flood the streets of Boston on St. Patrick's Day for the parade, but the bars and pubs are also busy preparing traditional Irish recipes. Both Summer Shack locations are serving Boiled Dinner Special on March 17, and the star of the menu is their ten-day brined corned beef recipe, served alongside boiled vegetables, mustard pickles, and horseradish.

15. Invite Your Dog To Join the Fun at a Pup Crawl

Everyone's getting into the Irish spirit at The Street Chestnut Hill, especially Polkadog Bakery and Bond Vet, who're hosting their annual St. Patrick's Day Pup Crawl on Saturday, March 16, from 12 to 2 pm. More than twenty stores in the shopping and community complex are participating this year, and many are giving away St. Paddy's Day dog goodies.

16. Grab Holiday-Edition Kane's Donuts at Castle Island Brewing

South Boston's own Castle Island Brewing has teamed up with Kane's Donuts on a limited-edition St. Patrick's Day Donut available at the taproom in South Boston and all three Kane's Donuts locations. Stop by for the perfect St. Patrick's Day in Boston pairing of the limited-edition Parade Beer, a blonde ale, and a St. Paddy's surprise-themed donut.

17. Stay in Town and Take a Cocktail Class at the Revere Hotel

Stay right in the city and get in on the luck of the Irish with Revere Hotel's Get Lucky Package, which includes a $50.00 dining credit to their restaurant, Rebel's Guild, and a complimentary cocktail class on Saturday, March 16. Whether or not you're a hotel guest, stop by Rebel's Guild between March 15 and 18 for St. Paddy's Day Menu.

18. Savor a Four-Course Dinner With Irish Beer and Spirits Pairing

On Thursday, March 14, CLINK at The Liberty Hotel, join Executive Chef Daniel Kenney for an elegant four-course dinner created to pair with Irish beers and spirits. The former jail-turned-buzzy-nightlife spot offers holiday standouts including a 12-Hour Stout Braised Short Rib of Beef “Irish Stew” with vegetables and Roquefort pudding.

19. Make Reservations for an Irish Variety Dinner Show

Stop by The Burren in Somerville March 15-17, 2024, for traditional Irish jigs, reels, ballads, stories, and dancing. They'll also be serving up hot plates of Irish fare, a choice between Corned Beef and Cabbage, Guinness Beef Stew with Soda Bread, and a vegetarian option. This St. Patrick's Day Special Variety Dinner Show is popular, so plan ahead with a reservation.

20. Go Green at Buttermilk & Bourbon

Both Buttermilk & Bourbon locations, Back Bay and Watertown, are ready to celebrate Boston's favorite holiday with an all-green theme brunch. Celebrated chef Jason Santos has just the St. Paddy's day dining room–his green-themed Garden Room.

21. Enjoy Live Irish & Celtic Music at City Winery

The layout at City Winery provides table service for all its guests, so you can arrive early and grab dinner. They're known for hosting an endless array of live music, and on Sunday, March 17, Canada's Irish and Celtic powerhouse, Leahy, performs traditional music with rock and country riffs sprinkled in.

22. Listen To Irish Anthems on the Jukebox at South Street Diner

Settle in for some Drop Kick Murphy's jams on the jukebox because it's St. Paddy's Day at South Street Diner in the Leather District. Their claim to fame is Boston's longest-running late-night restaurant, and they're celebrating the holiday with menu specials, Leprechaun Punch, Spiked Shamrock Shakes, and Green beer.

23. Start the Irish Holiday With a Live Music Brunch at Beehive

Starting at 10 am on St. Patrick's Day, the South End favorite, Beehive, serves up Irish delights like Lamb Shepherd's Pie, Corned Beef Brisket, and whiskey cocktails as part of their special holiday brunch menu. The Bohemian-vibed spot is known for its buzzy, and live music ambiance.

24. St Patrick's Day, but Put It on a Pizza

Bardo's Bar Pizza is in the middle of the parade route, and their Corned Beef and Cabbage Pizza is the foodie equivalent of finding the pot-o-gold at the end of a rainbow. If you need a break from Boston's annual corned beef and cabbage week, try one of Bardo's Bar Pizza classics like Dill Pickle Pizza or Cluckin' Hot Pie instead.