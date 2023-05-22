Thank the Writers’ Strike for Stalling These Anticipated TV Shows

by
If you haven't already heard, members of The Writers Guild of America are on strike, demanding higher pay, workplace protections, contractual protections, and various other negotiating points.

The strike‘s effect is stalling the production of many television and movie projects—which is precisely the striking writers' intent. With no clear pathway to an imminent resolution, these affected TV shows and movies could take a while to hit theaters and streaming platforms. 

1. Late-Night Talk Shows

john oliver
Image Credit: HBO.

The Jimmys, Stephen, Seth, and the other network late-night show hosts are getting an unexpected vacation during the writers' strike. So are Bill Maher, John Oliver, and host-to-be-named-later at The Daily Show.

2. Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary Warner Bros
Image Credit: Warner Bros

ABC's mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary was a smash hit and Emmy winner in its first two seasons, but its writer's room is dormant as its usual occupants occupy picket lines.

3. American Dad and Family Guy

Meg and Stewie in Family Guy
Image Credit: Fox Network.

The writers for these long-running animated comedies, including Seth MacFarlane, have reportedly ceased work on their scripts. We'll see if withholding Peter Griffin from the American public is the bargaining chip that breaks the studios' back.

4. Andor

Andor 1 Disney MSN
Image Credit: Disney.

May the force be with you, but only if writers receive a consistent paycheck and health benefits.

5. Cobra Kai

Johnny Lawrence William Zabka Cobra Kai Sony Pictures Television
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television

Wax on, writers off for Cobra Kai, Netflix's take on The Karate Kid. Series co-creator Jon Hurwitz and his team were about to begin work on Season 6 when the strike hit, meaning that you'll have to re-watch Seasons 1 through 5 if you nee Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in your life.

6. House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Arguably HBO‘s most beloved series of the moment, House of Dragon is reportedly in good shape for Season 2. Fortunately, Executive Producer Ryan Condal received the scripts before writers hit the showers.

7. Jeopardy!

Culver City, CA - December 28: Jeopardy podiums on December 28, 2015 in Culver City. Jeopardy is a popular game show in America.
Image Credit: Ryan J. Thompson/Shutterstock.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have massive shoes to fill, and fans have been brutal in reminding the two that they are not Alex Trebek. Those fans may not be devastated to hear that Bialik won't be hosting as long as writers are on strike. The show will go on with Jennings  manning Trebek's former podium.

8. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Amazon
Image Credit: Amazon

Executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay won't be on duty when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power starts production on Season 2. Could this further affect a show that already suffers from widespread audience disappointment?

9. Stranger Things

eleven-presentation-stranger-things
Image Credit: Netflix

The Duffer brothers, the latest in sibling duos making waves in Hollywood, won't work on Stronger Things until the writing strike concludes. Of all the victims of the strike, Stranger Things fan could be most devastated.

10. Saturday Night Live

Chevy Chase on "Saturday Night Live"
Image Credit: NBC Universal.

Saturday Night Live may become Saturday Night Pre-Recorded because the writers are on hiatus in solidarity with the WGA strike.

11. Yellowjackets

Image from the show Yellowjackets
Image Credit: Showtime.

Co-creator Ashley Lyle confirmed Yellowjackets fans' worst fears when she tweeted that the writing of Season 3 had come to a sudden halt. But don't worry; the writing team got an entire day in before putting the pens down.

12. More Shows and Movies

shutterstock 1623811588 scaled e1675972771827
Photo Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.

Additional shows that have been affected by the writers' strike in some capacity at the time this article is being written are:

  • Big Mouth
  • Blade
  • Good Omens
  • Gutfeld!
  • MTV Movie Awards
  • Rap Sh!t
  • The Talk
  • The Upshaws
  • Billions

More production timelines are expected to be interrupted as the WGA strike continues.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

 

