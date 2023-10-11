Stan Lee’s Daughter Again Sues POW! Entertainment

Stan Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee, initiated a new lawsuit against POW! Entertainment, the company that controls the rights to her late father's name, intellectual property, and likeness. Stan Lee, who created many Marvel superheroes, passed away in 2018 at the age of 95, leaving behind myriad unresolved legal disputes.

Variety reports, “In a lawsuit filed in L.A. Superior Court on Tuesday, J.C. Lee alleges that a series of ‘suspicious transactions' have diluted her stake in the company. The suit also alleges that she has not received payments as required under the intellectual property agreement.”

J.C. Lee is Stan Lee's only living daughter and sole heir. She previously sued POW! Entertainment in 2019, alleging that POW! illegally assumed ownership of her father's name and likeness. Variety reports, “A federal judge dismissed that suit in 2020, finding that the claims were ‘frivolous' and ‘factually and legally baseless,' and that the central issue in the case had already been adjudicated several times. The judge ordered J.C. Lee to pay $1 million in sanctions, in an effort to deter further frivolous litigation. An appeals court upheld the dismissal but rejected the sanctions award, finding it was not warranted.”

Stan Lee's Daughter Now Wants Access to POW! Entertainment Records

Joan Celia “J.C.” Lee (pictured, above) was born in 1950 and is the only surviving daughter of Stan Lee and Joan Boocock Lee. Another daughter, Jan Lee, passed away a few days after her birth in 1953. Joan Lee passed away in 2017 at the age of 95, the same age as Stan when he died a year later.

Variety reports, “In the latest suit, J.C. Lee is seeking access to POW! Entertainment’s books and records. The suit alleges that Stan Lee and his late wife, Joan Lee, initially owned nearly 45% of the company when it was formed in 2001. But, the suit alleges that a series of questionable transactions have left the Lee Trust — of which J.C. Lee is the trustee — with only 15% of the company. The suit also alleges that Camsing International Holdings, the parent company of the majority owner of POW! Entertainment, now intends to sell its stake in the company.”

According to the lawsuit, J.C. Lee alleges that she is owed an annual salary of $125,000 that POW! should have paid in the event of her father's death. She is also seeking financial compensation for selling Stan Lee merchandise featuring her father's likeness. POW! Entertainment has yet to comment on the latest lawsuit.