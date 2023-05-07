People Wish These 12 Movies Were Standalone Films in The Franchises

Film franchises have become a staple in Hollywood, with studios investing heavily in sequels, prequels, and spin-offs to extend the life of popular movies. While fans enjoy revisiting their favorite characters and worlds, some films are so captivating that viewers wish they were standalone films. Here are 12 movies fans wish were standalone instead of part of an unending franchise.

1. Terminator (1984)

One fan loved the original Terminator movie so much, they said they should have left it at that. Another fan agrees saying, “I’d agree with just the Terminator. Everyone loves the second, but it ruined the terminator character.” Last, one viewer who doesn't wholeheartedly agree with these votes says, “OK, but we're keeping The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

2. Star Wars: Return of The Jedi (1983)

“Star Wars should have ended after Return of the Jedi. Besides Rogue One and Andor, the rest of the movies and shows have been pretty bad,” confesses one movie critic. Another says, “The biggest problem with anything Star Wars is that writers feel like they have to tie it to one of the main story beats or characters from the original trilogy. Like, if they don't have C-3PO or Tatooine in a movie people won't understand it's Star Wars.”

3. Jurassic Park (1993)

Based on Michael Crichton's novel, Jurassic Park tells the story of a theme park filled with genetically engineered dinosaurs. After a power failure, the dinosaurs escape and wreak havoc on the island.

Fans consider Jurassic Park the best installment in the franchise because of its groundbreaking special effects, thrilling action, and iconic characters like Dr. Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm.

4. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is a science fiction film that explores the concept of a simulated reality controlled by machines. The movie follows Neo, a hacker who discovers the truth about the world and joins a rebellion against the machines.

Fans believe The Matrix is the best film in the franchise due to its innovative visuals, mind-bending plot, and unforgettable action sequences.

5. The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover is a comedy film about friends traveling to Las Vegas for a bachelor party but waking up the next day with no memory of the previous night's events. They encounter various obstacles and zany characters as they search for the groom.

This film's fresh take on the comedy genre, hilarious performances, and quotable one-liners made it an iconic film franchise, but the movies became progressively worse and less original.

6. Taken (2008)

Taken is an action-thriller film about a retired CIA agent who uses his skills to rescue his daughter after she is kidnapped by human traffickers. Fans believe Taken is the best movie in the franchise due to its intense action sequences, gripping storyline, and iconic performance by Liam Neeson as the unstoppable Bryan Mills.

While you can argue the first sequel was okay, Taken 3 is overkill.

7. Pirates of The Caribbean: Curse of The Black Pearl (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl is a fantasy-adventure film that introduces viewers to Captain Jack Sparrow, a charming pirate who teams up with Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann to save the governor's daughter from the cursed crew of the Black Pearl.

Fans consider Curse of the Black Pearl the best movie in the franchise because of its swashbuckling action, memorable characters, and witty humor.

8. First Blood (1982)

First Blood is an action-thriller film that follows John Rambo, a former Green Beret who becomes the target of a small-town sheriff's harassment. As Rambo fights back, a manhunt ensues, and he must use his survival skills to evade capture.

Fans believe that First Blood is the best movie in the Rambo franchise due to its gritty realism, intense action, and poignant exploration of the effects of war on veterans.

9. Men in Black (1997)

This science fiction comedy film is about a secret organization that monitors extraterrestrial activity on Earth. The movie follows Agent J and Agent K as they investigate a plot by an intergalactic terrorist to destroy the planet.

Fans consider it the best movie in the franchise because of its inventive premise, quirky humor, and excellent chemistry between Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

10. Saw (2004)

Saw is a horror film about two men who wake up in a room with no memory of how they got there and must solve a series of deadly puzzles to escape. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that a twisted mastermind known as Jigsaw is behind the trap.

Fans believe that Saw is the best movie in the franchise due to its clever plot twists, suspenseful atmosphere, and gory yet imaginative death traps. This film created a new subgenre within horror, but the sequels are just the same story played out repeatedly.

11. John Wick (2014)

John Wick is an action-thriller film about a retired hitman who seeks revenge after a gangster's son accidentally kills his beloved dog, the last gift from his late wife. As Wick navigates the criminal underworld to seek justice, he becomes a force to be reckoned with.

Fans believe that John Wick is the best movie in the franchise due to its stylized action, intricate world-building, and Keanu Reeves' iconic performance as the titular character. However, now that a fourth film was just released, none of the sequels have added anything new to the franchise's premise.

12. The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

As the third film in The Fast & Furious franchise, this is the only film in this list that is not the first film of the franchise. The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift is an action film that follows high school student Sean Boswell as he moves to Tokyo and gets involved in the underground world of drifting.

While there are many fans who would prefer the first film of the franchise, Tokyo Drift has a cult following that considers this the best movie due to its thrilling race sequences, unique setting, and introduction of fan-favorite character Han Lue.

