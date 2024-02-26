TikTok’s Favorite Stanley Tumblers May Contain Lead, According to New Lawsuit

With social media, any common item, even drinkware, could become trendy. In the case of Stanley, their tumblers quickly gained the attention of the TikTok crowd, leading to a skyrocket in sales in recent years. Now, the social media platform that helped increase Stanley's sales is turning the tables on the beloved trend.

Why TikTok Turned the Tables on Stanley

Stanley's parent company, Pacific Market International (PMI), is facing multiple class-action lawsuits due to allegedly failing to disclose the presence of lead in its products. The allegations came as several users on social media reportedly used at-home testing kits to confirm the drinkware contained the substance. The lawsuit states, “Stanley knew or reasonably should have known about this lead issue for years but chose to conceal it from the public presumably to avoid losing sales.”

How Harmful Is Lead?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), long-term exposure to lead can pose serious health risks to children and adults. In large quantities, it can damage almost every body system, especially the nervous system. Regarding pregnant women, high levels of exposure could cause miscarriages or other complications. Additionally, studies have revealed that lead could put people at risk for cancer.

Some states, including California, have laws requiring businesses to disclose the presence of chemicals that may cause cancer or reproductive harm to consumers. As such, companies would have to put warning labels on products unless the exposure level is considered too low to cause harm.

Stanley's Response to the Lawsuit

According to the FAQ on Stanley's official website, the company explains, “Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry-standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead.” They also emphasize that “no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product.”

While they don't deny the presence of lead, they reassure consumers that the compound is inaccessible and, therefore, is safe to use. While the outcome of the lawsuit has yet to be determined, it is up to consumers to decide if they want to continue using their tumblers or put them away for good.