Star-Studded, Overlooked Thrillers Not on Every List

Audiences love a good thriller with movie star casts. Whether a heart-pumping action movie or psychological mystery, these films entertain and challenge viewers with thought-provoking themes.

Often, lists highlighting the genre include many of the same ones titles…over and over again. For those looking for a forgotten gem, many overlooked thrillers with exceptional stars or ensembles exist, just beckoning for discovery.

1. What Lies Beneath (2000)

One of director Robert Zemeckis’s best yet still underrated films, What Lies Beneath, sends chills down spines and shocks viewers with its unexpected twists. The story follows a couple living in a remote New England home. A recent empty nester, Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer), thinks a malevolent spirit haunts their home. However, her husband Norman (Harrison Ford) fears she’s imagining everything and begins to question her sanity.

As Claire unravels, so does What Lies Beneath’s plot layer by layer. Just as one door closes, another opens, where the scares never feel cheap. On the contrary, the unnerving tone creates moments of quiet intensity where viewers will find themselves holding their breath.

Pfeiffer and Ford go to dark, provocative places they’ve rarely ventured before, giving two of their finest performances. Moreover, the blue-hued, misty cinematography and purposeful silence add to the chilling atmosphere.

2. The Pelican Brief (1993)

A “thinking person’s” thriller, The Pelican Brief unfolds with meticulous details and plenty of the exciting tension fans of the genre expect. The plot follows the young law student Darby Shaw (Julia Roberts) investigating the deaths of two Supreme Court Justices. Uncovering a mass conspiracy, she enlists investigative journalist Gary Grantham (Denzel Washington) to assist in discovering the whole truth, putting them both in the crosshairs.

Despite the star power of Roberts, Washington, and the terrific supporting cast of Sam Shepherd, John Heard, Stanley Tucci, Tony Goldwyn, Robert Culp, and John Lithgow, The Pelican Brief rarely ends up on best thrillers lists.

Nonetheless, the film features an intelligent script (based on a John Grisham novel) and emotional performances. Roberts and Washington bring gravitas to their roles, showcasing a believable, platonic bond that leads to a satisfying conclusion.

3. Runaway Jury (2003)

Star-studded suspenseful thrillers reach the highest of highs with the criminally underappreciated Runaway Jury, another adaptation of John Grisham (hey, he was all the rage in the 90s). The film centers on a high-profile case against a major firearms company.

On the defense’s side, jury consultant Rankin Fitch (Gene Hackman) employs unscrupulous tactics to manipulate the jury selection. On the opposite side, Wendell Rohr (Dustin Hoffman) believes in law, reason, and morality. Little do they know that juror Nicholas Easter (John Cusack) and his girlfriend Marlee (Rachel Weisz) have their own forms of influence spurned by justified motives.

The power of Runaway Jury comes from the exceptional performances and tight script, which unfold with the same intensity of an emotionally charged trial. Veterans Hackman and Hoffman finally go head to head on-screen in opposing but equally gripping roles. The conclusion will surprise even the most savvy viewers.

Indeed, Runaway Jury remains one of the most profound and compelling thrillers of the 2000s.

4. Notorious (1946)

Often referred to as “The Master of Suspense,” director Alfred Hitchcock had the keen ability to craft compelling stories with a unique visual and narrative style. Though his work evolved, Hitchcock’s films all have a certain unmistakable feeling. Not praised as much as his other black-and-white films like Rebecca, Psycho, and Strangers on a Train, Notorious deserves just as much adoration.

The plot follows the daughter of a convicted fascist spy who’s asked to spy on her father’s scientific friends by the U.S. government. After falling for her handler, she’s asked to do the unthinkable- go deep undercover and marry a fascist leader in hopes of thwarting their ambitions and unsavory plans.

With Ingrid Bergman, Cary Grant, and Claude Rains at the helm, Notorious features one of the most talented casts of any Hitchcock films. The palpable chemistry between Grant and Bergman radiates on-screen and gives the film its romantic heart. In proper Hitchcock form, the film also brims with intense, dramatic tension, culminating in a thrilling crescendo between all the characters. Any fan of classic suspense–and overlooked thrillers–should not underestimate Notorious.

5. Prisoners (2013)

Revered by Denis Villeneuve fans but often overlooked in general, Prisoners features a stacked cast and compelling story, unafraid of going to darker territory than most of its counterparts.

The film wastes no time in getting the plot moving. In the first few minutes, the daughters of two neighboring families mysteriously disappear on Thanksgiving day. As a police detective investigates, one father takes matters into his own hands to find the girls by any means necessary.

Though slow-moving, Prisoners never feels tedious. Instead, the plot unfolds like a genuine investigation, with clues that lead in surprising directions just when things seem certain. The nightmarish story tackles heavy subject matter and will reach every parent’s heart and mind, asking them, “How far would you go to save your child?”

The perpetually gloomy setting, somber tone, and gripping performances from Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Terrance Howard, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, and Paul Dano make Prisoners one of the most affecting thrillers ever.

6. The Firm (1993)

Though lauded upon release, The Firm (based on yet another John Grisham tome) has fallen by the wayside. This film follows a sought-after, ambitious Harvard Law Graduate. Courted and enticed by many, Mitch McDeere (Tom Cruise) takes a job with a law firm in Tennessee, uprooting him and his wife to what he believes will be the high life. It’s not long, however, before his rose-colored glasses come off to reveal the firm’s shady and corrupt dealings, including racketeering, murder, and fraud.

One of Cruise’s most extraordinary and intelligent thrillers, The Firm features the action and thrills his films embody but in a more understated package. Less high-octane and more grounded, The Firm explores issues of morality and ethics in believable and dangerous scenarios.

The Firm nails the suspense and moral dilemmas thanks to Sydney Pollack’s direction, Cruise, and the superb supporting cast of Gene Hackman, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Hal Holbrook, Wilford Brimley, David Stathairn, and Gary Busey.

7. The Commuter (2018)

Liam Neeson has made a niche for himself in the thriller genre. Less well known than his definitive action effort Taken, The Commuter dials back the action to a degree but amps up the psychological aspects.

The story centers on a recently laid-off insurance man. While on board his daily commute, a mysterious woman entices him with a tempting offer of $100,000 if he finds the passenger, who uses the pseudonym Prynne. Thus begins a journey more dangerous than anticipated. He must find this fellow passenger or risk the lives of his wife and son.

Even the most intelligent audiences will likely find The Commuter a tantalizing and surprising ride. Though entertaining, the film has a thoughtful core amidst the action and fight sequences. The claustrophobic nature of the train also adds an anxious quality to many moments.

Neeson brings his unique, weathered, appealing presence, while co-star Vera Farmiga portrays the calm, stoic antagonist to perfection. The Commuter also stars Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill, Jonathan Banks, Florence Pugh, and Elizabeth McGovern.

8. In the Line of Fire (1993)

The finest Clint Eastwood thriller of the 90s, In The Line of Fire, follows Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan (Eastwood), a man haunted by failing to protect President John F. Kennedy from assassination. When the manic, disgruntled former CIA operative Mitch Leary (John Malkovich) openly threatens the life of the current president, Harrigan endeavors not to let history repeat itself, with fellow Secret Service agent Lilly Haines (Rene Russo) by his side.

In the Line of Fire’s strengths don’t come in the form of twists or surprises. Instead, the performances and unrelenting tension between Eastwood and Malcovitch elevate the film beyond a standard political thriller.

9. State of Play (2009)

State of Play centers on the struggles and dangers reporters face when investigating a story involving the dark web of politics. In the film, disheveled but intrepid Cal McAffrey and young and eager to prove herself, Della Frye, look into the death of a political aide who worked for Cal’s college friend and U.S. Representative Stephen Collins.

State of Play embodies the category of the underrated but star-studded thriller. It’s the kind of film where viewers watch in a perpetual state of surprise as each cast member appears. This illustrious list of actors includes Russell Crowe, Rachel McAdams, Ben Affleck, Robin Wright, Helen Mirren, Jeff Daniels, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, and David Harbour.

In their impressive hands, with the fast-paced, intelligent script, State of Play becomes a thriller that does more than entertain. It challenges the viewer’s forethought and showcases the importance of integrity amongst political leaders and journalists.

10. U.S. Marshals (1998)

Although U.S. Marshals doesn’t reach the heights of its predecessor, The Fugitive, the movie still packs a punch with a riveting story and stellar cast. The film centers on Marshal Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones), who pursues escaped convict Mark Sheridan (Wesley Snipes).

Much like in The Fugitive, Gerard begins questioning Sheridan’s guilt as his team and Deputy security agent John Royce (Robert Downey Jr.) track him down. Moreover, like the very nature of an investigation, the truth unfolds little by little with genuine twists and never one moment of monotony.

Jones continues the same no-nonsense demeanor that won him an Academy Award for The Fugitive, while Downey Jr. makes a potentially lackluster character a fascinating one.

11. The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Thrillers and romances don’t often go hand in hand. The Adjustment Bureau shows audiences that filmmakers can combine the two genres to achieve engaging results. In the film, the guiding men of fate, or The Adjustment Bureau, intervene and come between the romance of the politician David Norris (Matt Damon) and contemporary dancer Elise Sellas (Emily Blunt). When chance brings them together again, the two fight for their love and free will against impossible odds.

The Adjustment Bureau’s romantic heartbeat, aided by Damon and Blunt’s tender chemistry, makes this film more compelling and beautiful than the average thriller. It raises profound questions about destiny and love worth fighting for, set in a fascinating and supernatural world.

The climax will have viewers rooting for the protagonists in a different but relatable way. Also starring Anthony Mackie, John Slattery, and Terrance Stamp, The Adjustment Bureau engages the audience and leaves them wondering what they would do for love.

12. Insomnia (2002)

Before Christopher Nolan became an award-winning director, he had only directed two feature films before bringing audiences the understated and underrated thriller Insomnia. Starring Al Pacino, Robin Williams, and Hilary Swank, the story centers on the police investigation of a teenage girl’s murder.

Hailing from Los Angeles, revered detective Will Dormer (Pacino) travels to a small Alaskan town to assist the local police. Suffering from insomnia in a place with endless daylight and plagued with anxiety from a past mistake, Dormer soon gets caught up in a cat-and-mouse game with the suspected killer (Williams).

Insomnia proves Nolan’s skills as a director before garnering more acclaim and attention. Likewise, the inspired casting of Pacino and Williams in opposing yet complementary roles entertains but, more importantly, creates a disconcerting tension.

Indeed, the film leaves audiences as off-kilter as Pacino feels, creating a sense of menace where it’s unclear how the film will conclude. Insomnia does not rely on loud, bombastic action. Instead, it employs a quiet atmosphere that proves much more effective, and one of the most overlooked thrillers in recent years.

13. Conflict (1945)

Conflict resides within Humphrey Bogart’s lesser-known films, compared to classics like Casablanca and The Maltese Falcon. Still, fans of the genre and the legendary actor should not sleep on this noir thriller. The story follows a man who devises a plan to murder his wife, freeing him to pursue her younger sister. When glimpses of his deceased wife start to appear, he fears for his future and sanity.

Conflict features all of the trademark noir elements viewers enjoy, including shadowy cinematography, sharply written dialogue, and dynamic actors. While Bogart carries the film, co-stars Sydney Greenstreet and Alexis Smith fill their roles well.

Conflict’s finest virtue remains its genuine sense of bewilderment, which leaves viewers as anxious and confused as Bogart’s character. Moreover, its portrayal of obsessive behavior and manipulation helps create one of Bogart’s most thought-provoking films of his career.

14. Primal Fear (1996)

Primal Fear feels like one of those films that has never gotten its due praise despite the stacked cast and intense narrative. The movie centers on a high-profile trial where 20-something Aaron (Edward Norton) stands accused of murdering a priest. The slick, fame-hungry defense attorney Martin Vail (Richard Gere) takes on Aaron as a client, with his ex-flame Janet Venable (Laura Linney) on the opposing side. Convinced of his client’s innocence, Martin asks a psychiatrist to evaluate the skittish Aaron.

Primal Fear has one of the most complex, layered scripts in the courtroom thriller subgenre. Not for the faint of heart or passive viewers, the film goes to unsettling places. It challenges viewers to pay close attention to the complexities of the case and the accused. The cast, including Frances McDormand, John Mahoney, Alfre Woodard, and Andre Braugher, shines.

Still, Edward Norton stands out in his debut role, creating an intriguing, chilling, and unforgettable performance.

15. Last Seen Alive (2022)

Like Liam Neeson, Gerard Butler has made a name for himself in this specific genre of films. These action thrillers provide him with steady work. They also offer the audience solid movies to look forward to and depend on to feature a healthy dose of impressive fight sequences and engaging characters. Last Seen Alive stands apart for one reason: Butler dominates the film, appearing in nearly every scene.

In the movie, Will Spann (Butler) agrees to drive his wife Lisa (Jamie Alexander) to her parents, the couple on the verge of divorce. While stopping at a gas station, she goes inside the store to buy a few items. Within minutes, she vanishes. Will frantically searches for her, not letting a minute waste when the police suspect him of foul play.

The phrase “unrelenting tension” epitomizes Last Seen Alive. The film never lets up yet retains moments to let the characters and audience breathe. The quest to find Lisa ignites a believable fire in Will, proving why the genre suits Butler so well.

16. Nick of Time (1995)

With a brisk 90-minute runtime, this riveting thriller gives audiences a thrilling ride and one of Johnny Depp’s most unexpected performances. Typically playing the outcast or oddball, Depp defies expectations by employing convention as a father thrust into a grave situation.

In the film, the mysterious Mr. Smith (Christopher Walken) and Ms. Jones (Roma Maffia) approach the ordinary Gene Watson (Depp) at a Los Angeles train station. Without a moment to react, they kidnap Gene and his six-year-old daughter and give him one choice: assassinate the California governor (Marsha Mason) or they’ll kill his daughter.

With an unmistakable 90s feel in its directing style and cinematography, Nick of Time draws viewers in quickly with its dire, sympathetic plot. Any parent or empathetic person will find themselves on edge the entire time. As the narrative plays out in real-time, it adds to its frantic energy. This 90s gem deserves more attention, especially from fans of Depp and Walken.

17. Deceived (1991)

Deceived presents viewers with a married person’s worst nightmare. In this case, Adrienne Saunders (Goldie Hawn) and her husband, Jack, have a seemingly happy, peaceful marriage. After the death of a colleague and then the tragic “death” of Jack, Adrienne begins to unearth the dark truth about her husband’s past.

A more subdued thriller, Deceived relies on mystery instead of non-stop action, but to excellent results. Hawn’s real and raw performance inspires sympathy, as the audience feels shocked and fearful at every revelation. Heard will surprise those who merely think of him as the father from Home Alone. His chilling demeanor will send shivers into the hearts of every single viewer.

18. Inside Man (2006)

Complex, unexpected, and featuring a superb group of performers, Spike Lee’s Inside Man deserves more recognition than the average heist film. The movie centers on several characters and an interweaving plot involving a bank robbery, a hostage situation, and corruption.

Even the most intelligent audience members will find themselves engaged and astounded by Inside Man’s intrigues, intricacies, and twists. Everyone should watch this film unspoiled because the plot veers off in another direction when things seem clear.

However, the film’s most tremendous success lies in the ensemble cast, who each brings gravity to their roles. Inside Man stars Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Christopher Plummer, Willem Dafoe, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

19. Night Must Fall (1937)

A true forgotten gem, Night Must Fall takes place in the secluded country home of the temperamental older woman, Mrs. Bramson (May Whitty). Bored and with little mobility, she hires the charming but mysterious Danny (Robert Montgomery) as her handyman and companion. When news of a murder reaches the house, Bramson’s niece Olivia (Rosalind Russell) finds herself beguiled by Danny’s charms yet suspects he may be the culprit.

Classic thrillers have a quality unlike any other, and Night Must Fall dazzles with its disquieting atmosphere and performances. Montgomery brilliantly plays his character’s duality, making viewers question his innocence. He balances charismatic and manic traits with subtle nuance, while his scenes with Russell solidify the film as one of the most chilling of the era.

20. The Sentinel (2006)

One of the most overlooked thrillers of recent years, many audiences have never heard of the film, let alone watched it. The story follows Pete Garrison (Michael Douglas), a dedicated Secret Service Agent framed for an assassination plot against the president. He goes on the run to prove his innocence, with his mentee, David Breckinridge (Keifer Sutherland), and the underestimated agent, Jill Martin (Eva Longoria), on his tail.

Viewers should not let this film’s obscurity deter them from watching. Lesser-known does not mean lesser-than, and The Sentinel more than proves that. This solid action thriller unfolds in a straightforward manner. Still, the strong performances and fast pace create a compelling tale that showcases themes of trust and honor.

21. Honest Thief (2020)

No one can deny Liam Neeson’s indelible place in the thriller genre since 2008’s Taken. From then on, Neeson imbues his “particular set of skills” in numerous action films. Make no mistakes: each movie has its strengths and identities.

In Honest Thief, a notorious bank robber decides to give up thieving and turn himself in when he falls in love. Calling the FBI, he confesses and tells them where to find his spoils, but money corrupts, and things quickly turn violent and dangerous.

Honest Thief stands out for its main character’s motivations and moral center, which subvert expectations. The juxtaposition of quiet moments with fight and action sequences elevates the film to a more sophisticated level. Honest Thief also stars Kate Walsh, Jeffrey Donovan, Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos, Robert Patrick, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

22. Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Conspiracy theorists come in all forms. The underrated 90s film presents a fascinating scenario: what if one of their conspiracies comes true? The story centers on Jerry (Mel Gibson), a taxi driver who loves government employee Alice (Julia Roberts) from a distance and publishes a newsletter filled with numerous conspiracies to a handful of recipients. When one of his ideas becomes a reality, an unknown perpetrator targets him.

The wonder of this film lies in its crazy, unraveling plot that somehow feels believable and grounded. Conspiracy theories, by nature, reside on the outskirts of society, amongst the weeds and thorns. But every so often, a rose blooms.

Metaphors aside, Conspiracy Theory, features great humor to counteract the dire situations, making it a fascinating contrast of light and dark that somehow works. It remains one of director Richard Donner’s most underappreciated movies.

23. The Guilty (2021)

While The Guilty does not feature a star-studded cast on the surface, it does feature an undeniably charismatic star in its lead character, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. The story focuses on a police officer, Joe Baylor. Recently demoted, he currently works in a 911 call center after an incident. When he receives a call from a kidnapped woman, he works tirelessly to save her life, only to discover a more complicated situation than he ever imagined.

Though played by an impressive list of stars, including Peter Sarsgaard and Ethan Hawke, the audience only hears the other characters. Gyllenhaal essentially carries the entire film and does so with ferocity. On-screen the whole time, he commands the film with a gripping performance. Moreover, the story unfolds in real-time, making for a dramatic, captivating ride from start to finish.

24. Stir of Echoes (1999)

Part thriller and part supernatural horror film, Stir of Echoes centers on Tom (Kevin Bacon), a man who begins dreaming and having visions of a murdered young girl (Jennifer Morrison). As these visions plague him, he realizes his quest: to discover how and who killed this girl. As he literally keeps digging to uncover the truth, his life and sanity begin to implode.

Stir of Echoes remains a film few remember but deserves more recognition. Bacon gives one of his most evocative and powerful performances. At the same time, the story features enough thrills, jump scares, and tension to satisfy any fan of the thriller/horror sub-genre. Even so, the film has a grounded and gritty tone, making it equally compelling and engaging.