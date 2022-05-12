‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Episode 2 Sends Uhura on Her First Away Mission

The second episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “Children of the Comet,” opens with Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) narrating a log about her time aboard the Enterprise as she heads to the Captain’s quarters for a dinner that Pike (Anson Mount) is hosting for some of the crew. When she arrives, she is overdressed in her dress uniform, while everyone else is in various states of plain clothes and uniforms.

While they have been aboard the ship, working together, this dinner brings Uhura and Spock (Ethan Peck) together for the first time. And he seems thoroughly impressed when she reveals just how many languages she knows. Look, I know he’s betrothed to T’Pring, but she isn’t going to be around forever, and I will take a few Uhura/Spock crumbs.

Dinner goes smoothly—Uhura admits that she doesn’t really feel like Starfleet, she shares details about her family’s untimely death, and Pike questions Uhura about where she envisions herself in ten years. With the episodic nature of Strange New Worlds, this first scene sets up that the episode’s focus will be on Uhura finding her place among the crew, and also Spock discovering the joys of situational humor.

This week’s crisis is a comet that is on a crash course with a nearby planet, but everything isn’t as it seems with the comet. Pike enlists La’an (Christina Chong), Samuel Kirk (Dan Jeannotte), Spock, and Uhura to travel to the comet to investigate it and hopefully steer it off its path. Uhura is nervous about venturing out on her first away mission, but her skill as a linguist makes her the most valuable member of the away team.

While the away team arrives on the comet, Pike and the crew are contacted by a species that reveres the comet—and they take great offense to it being reduced to just a “comet”—and they threaten to attack the Enterprise if they don’t stop interfering with the will of the comet. Pike tries to smooth things over and appeal to their zeal, but it doesn’t necessarily go as planned. Particularly because they cannot contact the away team to make them aware of what is going on back aboard the ship.

On the comet, the team discovers an inner, cavernous chamber that contains a massive egg-like thing with alien writing all over it. Despite knowing very little about what they’re dealing with, Kirk decides that the best course of action is to walk up to the egg and touch it. Because he’s a Kirk and Kirks just don’t know how to keep their hands to themselves. The egg shocks him—and kills him—but fortunately, his suit has a built-in defibrillator that brings him back to life, though he’s entirely out of commission for the remainder of the episode.

With no way off of the comet and one of their team members grievously injured, Uhura starts to panic. It’s a subtle panic, but still obvious enough that Spock recognizes it and attempts, very poorly, to offer her a “pep” talk. It’s hard to tell if they actually like each other at this point or just tolerate one another because they’re colleagues on a mission. Their little barbing words with each other, like with Uhura making a snarky comment about Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) flirting with an oblivious Spock (which alludes to a brief encounter Chapel and Spock had in Star Trek: The Original Series), seem to offer a glimpse of what could come from Strange New Worlds.

While Uhura continues to run tests on the comet, she starts to hum a song to settle her nerves and it does more than just settle her own nerves. The egg-like sphere reacts to the vibrations of the music, glowing and reverberating. She ends up roping Spock in on her plan to use music to appease the comet—and it works! This mission reminded me a lot of Star Trek: Prodigy’s melodious “First Con-Tact” encounter.

In the end, the crew of the Enterprise discovers that the comet is actually sentient and also capable of seeing the future, meaning the message that they received was sent before they actually encountered the situation. It’s interesting how Strange New Worlds has really leaned into this element—playing with futures that are known. With most of the main characters, we know where their stories end, and those predetermined futures—particularly for Pike—add unexpected layers to the stories being told. With the series embracing the episodic style, it’s guaranteed that each character will get to face aspects of their future as the story progresses. With Strange New Worlds, we get the best of what Gene Roddenberry created, combined with the introspective and engaging storytelling of the new era of Star Trek.

Image Credit: Paramount+.