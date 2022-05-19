‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Episode 3 Exposes Number One’s Secret to the Bright Light of Day 

This week’s episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “Ghosts of Illyria,” lets Number One (Rebecca Romijn) take her place in the spotlight as the mission of the week forces her to reveal her long-kept secret.

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise sends a landing party to the surface of an abandoned Illyrian colony to discover what happened to the Illyrians who had been living on the planet. As Una explains in her First Officer Log, Illyrians, who made their first appearance in the Star Trek canon in Star Trek: Enterprise are a humanoid race of people who were banned from joining the Federation because of their genetic modifications. Their time on the surface is limited, due to an ion storm that is headed for the research facility.

Most of the landing party is able to be safely beamed back aboard the Enterprise—though it’s touch and go due to the storm’s interference—but Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck) find themselves trapped on the planet, with no way to leave as the storm bears down on them. But the race to rescue them is put in jeopardy as members of the landing party begin to come down with a strange, communicable illness that’s driving them towards the light.

One by one, members of the landing party start to desperately attempt to get as close to light sources as they can, leading to serious injury and pure chaos aboard the Enterprise. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) work to discover the cause of the illness and manage to identify a Vitamin D deficiency, but it gets them no closer to figuring out the cause. Like the rest of the landing party, Una comes down with the mysterious illness, but her body metabolizes it—because she is an Illyrian. She attempts to convince M’Benga to use her blood to develop an antibody to fight the illness, but he doesn’t believe it will work.

While Spock and Pike are trapped on the planet, Spock begins to read some of the information left behind by the colonists and he discovers that this particular group of Illyrians had been working towards one day joining the Federation. He discovers that they had begun the process of de-engineering their genes to remove their genetic modifications, which ultimately led to their deaths. By removing the genetic modifications that made them more superior, they removed the genomes that made them metabolize illnesses like the one caused by the ion storms. It’s a sobering thought that the Illyrians fundamentally changed who they were to conform to the Federation’s requirements and it led to their tragic deaths.

This realization occurs to Spock and Pike after the ghosts of the Illyrians form a shield to protect them from dying in the ion storm too. Even in death, the Illyrians were trying to be better than what the galaxy thought about them. In doing so, they paved the way to change how Pike viewed the Illyrians—and how he would receive Una’s shocking revelation.

La’an (Christina Chong) breaks out of the sickbay and heads to the warp core to try to get as close to a little Vitamin D as possible. Una tracks her down before things can go from bad to worse and the two duke it out, with La’an throwing a few cruel barbs at Una about her little secret. Given La’an’s own backstory and their shared history, she’s angry that Una never confided in her. Their tussle leads Una to discover a way to cure the rest of the crew and she manages to save the day.

In the final act of the episode, Una arrives at the Captain’s quarters prepared to turn in her resignation as First Officer and resign herself to being taken into custody by the Starfleet for breaking fundamental rules. Of course, Pike refuses her resignation—if Discovery taught us anything, it’s that this crew is stuck with each other—and informs her that she is an exemplary example of her people. This praise takes her by surprise and she later reflects on it in her personal log, which she promptly deletes.

“Ghosts of Illyria” also reveals another secret that is being kept by a member of the Enterprise. In the course of trying to figure out why they had difficulties with beaming up the crew, Hemmer (Bruce Horak) discovers that there is something being stored in the transporter buffer in the medical bay. Una questions M’Benga about the situation and he reveals that his daughter has a serious form of leukemia and that he is storing her in the buffer so that the disease does not progress before he is able to find a cure.

Strange New Worlds has delivered three incredible episodes back-to-back and the best is yet to come. The episodic nature of the series allows each character to get an opportunity to tell their story, without upsetting the fragile balance of the ensemble. Even when one character pulls the focus, the subplots happening around them continue to build up the cast around them.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+

