Star Trek: The Original Series Revisited: “The Deadly Years”

“The Deadly Years” is not a Star Trek TOS episode that gets a lot of love. Critics have pointed out that it is unapologetically ageist, presenting getting older as a collapse into incapacity and uselessness. Its structure is odd, with an unnecessary courtroom drama interrupting the action three-quarters of the way through. And once again it makes you ask, “Why does the Federation have all its senior officers beam down on away missions where they could all get killed or injured at once? What the hell, Federation?! Get your act together!”

Okay, that last bit is less critics in general than me in particular. But you get the idea. “The Deadly Years” has some problems with the logic.

I still love it though. Eight-year-old me wanted to hide in a closet after seeing this, and some 40 years later, after much aging, I still appreciate its slow, nightmarish amble from inception towards death. Like early first season episodes “Charlie X” and “The Naked Time,” “The Deadly Years” has a spooky, Twilight Zone sense of reality gone subtly awry. It doesn’t make sense, but the sense it doesn’t make has an uneasy power.

Fear and What Comes After

Like many an episode, this one starts with a starship Enterprise away team beaming down to the surface to check in on a scientific outpost. Captain James Kirk (William Shatner), first officer Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Chief Engineer Scott (James Doohan), Ensign Chekhov (Walter Koenig) and Lt. Galway (Beverly Washburn) expect to be greeted by the scientists. But no one shows up.

Chekhov investigates a building and is terrified when he discovers an aged dead body. He stumbles to tell the others. They’re confused since there were no old scientists on the expedition; everyone was under 29. The away team figure out that something is really wrong, though, when two other elderly scientists show. They claim to be in their late 20s.

You’d think the landing party would immediately adopt quarantine procedures and start medical evaluations to see if anyone is infected. But do they?

No.

They never do quarantine procedures. Because the Federation likes to live on the edge.

Back to the ship they go. There McCoy tries to figure out what caused the people on the planet to age preternaturally. He’s aided by Dr. Janet Wallace (Sarah Marshall), Kirk’s ex-flame of the week.

Before the doctors can learn much, though, they realize that everyone who was on the landing party except for Chekhov is also ageing at an extremely rapid pace physically. Mentally, they are aging even quicker. Scott’s hair goes white; Spock, a long-lived Vulcan, starts to feel very cold, Lt. Galway dies. Kirk becomes forgetful, losing track of which orders he’s already given, and forgetting that the Romulans, an alien enemy, have broken Federation Code 2.

The doctors put Chekhov through extensive testing to try to figure out why he’s not ageing, prompting one of his best monologues of the series. (“Give us some more blood, Chekov. The needle won't hurt, Chekov. Take off your shirt, Chekov. Roll over, Chekov. Breathe deeply, Chekov. Blood sample, Chekov. Marrow sample, Chekov. Skin sample, Chekov. If I live long enough, I'm going to run out of samples.”)

Meanwhile, Commodore Stocker (Charles Drake), an officer the Enterprise is transporting to a starbase, becomes increasingly concerned that Kirk is not up to command. He forces Spock to hold a competency hearing.

Kirk is irritated because he feels the hearing is distracting from the search for a cure. This seems like a reasonable point, but Spock and Stocker plunge ahead anyway. They painstakingly go over all the lapses we’ve seen from Kirk up to this point, and then determine to relieve him of command.

Unfortunately, thanks to the incredibly negligent Federation protocols, Spock and Scott, the second and third ranking officers, were also on the away team, so that leaves Stocker in command. He orders the ship to fly through the Romulan neutral zone directly to the nearest starbase for help. Bad move, Stocker.

Crisis Averted…For Now

Spock has figured out that the aging is caused by the radiation from a passing comet. Kirk and McCoy then deduce that the big difference between Chekhov and the rest of the crew on the landing party was that Chekhov was terrified. McCoy remembers that adrenalin was once investigated as a cure for radiation sickness. Spock and Wallace create an adrenalin compound they hope will reverse the aging effects.

They don’t have a lot of time because the Romulans show up (as they tend to do when you enter the Neutral Zone) and start blasting. Stocker is completely freaked out and wants to surrender immediately. Then his bridge crew remind him, with some exasperation, that the Romulans don’t take prisoners.

That’s when Spock gives Kirk the shot…and moments later the Captain is rushing onto the bridge. He orders communications officer Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) to use Code 2 to tell the Federation he’s going to self-destruct using “corbomite,” and this sector of space will be a wasteland. The Romulans have broken the code, so the communication scares them and they back off. Kirk zips away before they can stop him.

Stocker apologizes, Kirk cozies up to Wallace and makes a quip, and that’s the end of the crisis. Old age will have to wait to get everybody over time, as it always does.

Safe…But for How Long?

The suddenness of the happy ending feels rather glib. Even if you found a cure for radiation sickness, that wouldn’t instantly undo the damage, would it? Aging and decay go one way; you can slow them down, but they don’t run in reverse.

That’s why the episode is so effectively unsettling. A lot of the Star Trek dangers are fanciful; there aren’t actually scads of omnipotent energy beings out there prepared to subjugate you to their will (or at least, there probably aren’t.) Aging though, is something we all face. It’s coming for us. And while getting old is not exactly the unalloyed misery the show portrays, getting older is (I can say as a somewhat old person) often unpleasant, and not infrequently frightening. Death gets its hooks in your body and mind, and slowly wrests control of both away from you. Time will take you on.

And, indeed, time has taken on many of the actors here. Some are dead. William Shatner has turned into a crotchety, unpleasant parody of himself in many respects. The copious fright-scare make-up deployed in the episode didn’t really show what the actors would look like over time. But the core prediction that they would get older and sicker proved accurate, as it always does.

Even the poorly paced trial, which distracts from the ongoing tension and seems beamed in from another episode, has, in this context, a queasy resonance. The officers sit around, all knowing they should be doing something else. But there they are, trapped in a bureaucratic dead end, waiting around to die. “I have very little time,” Kirk tells Stocker. Star Trek rarely expresses a truth so succinctly. And when it does, those truths aren’t usually so bitter.

Rating 7.5/10 SPECS

All episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

