Star Trek: The Original Series Revisited: “Friday’s Child”

“Friday’s Child” is a frustrating episode. Writer Dorothy Catherine (DC) Fontana, one of the few women creators on the series, wanted to explore issues of maternity and femininity. Specifically, the script is about a strong woman who does not want a child. It reflects on and questions second wave feminist discomfort with motherhood and domesticity.

Unfortunately, though, Fontana’s themes end up buried beneath the usual adventure plot mechanisms and colonial machinations. That’s partially the result of poor construction—the script feels overstuffed and rushed. But it also reflects the limitations of the original series, which, both as a matter of casting and a matter of predilection, was ill-equipped to center female characters or female perspectives.

Patriarchy and Mothers

The plot of “Friday’s Child,” like the plot of so many original series episodes, is about colonial mining rights. The USS Enterprise is on a Federation mission to negotiate for an unnamed but important mineral with the inhabitants of Capella IV. Capellans are large, strong, and warlike, but noble and honorable. They’re sort of a cross between pulp fiction portrayals of Native Americans and Muslims—though, as is typical in the original series, the actors portraying them are virtually all white.

Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), first officer Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Doctor Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley) beam down to the planet to try to open negotiations. No sooner have they landed than they discover a Klingon, Kras (Tige Andrews), is also negotiating with the Capellans. In the ensuing confusion, Kirk’s security escort draws his weapon and the Capellans kill him. Then they demand the landing party’s communicators and weapons. That effectively cuts them off from contact with their ship.

Not a great start! And things continue to deteriorate from there. The Teer, or leader of the Capellans, Akaar (Ben Gage) favors a treaty with the Federation, who have been trustworthy in the past. However, his very pregnant young wife, Eleen (Julie Newmar), thinks the warlike Klingons are more persuasive. So does a young warrior Maab (Michael Dante). He challenges Akaar for leadership, and his troops win the ensuing fight.

Maab then wants to execute Eleen, so her baby can’t become Teer. However, Kirk intervenes to prevent her death. In the fight that follows, Kirk touches her. It’s a deadly crime to touch a chief’s wife, and Eleen calls for Kirk’s execution before her own.

That should be it for our hero. But Kirk’s the star and can’t be killed willy nilly. So Maab inexplicably stalls, giving our heroes a chance to escape into the hills with Eleen.

The Capellans are a patriarchal society, and children belong to their father. Eleen doesn’t want her baby because she feels it will be an outcast. (Or that’s the implication; she isn’t given much of a chance to explain herself.) Dr. McCoy tries to get her to accept the child during birth by telling her to repeat, “The child is mine!” She agrees that the child is McCoy’s, much to his confusion.

Maab and his men pursue Kirk into the hills. Kirk and Spock manage to deter them by using their communicators to generate a landslide and by making bows and arrows, a weapon unknown to the Capellans. At a crucial juncture, after the birth of her child, Eleen knocks McCoy unconscious, and returns to Maab, telling him her baby has died.

Then Kras somewhat randomly but conveniently freaks out and starts shooting Capellans. Maab sacrifices himself so his men can kill Kras. That leaves Eleen’s child as the sole remaining Teer. She names it Leonard James Akaar after McCoy and Kirk.

Also! In the middle there’s a lengthy and uninteresting subplot where the Enterprise is diverted by a Klingon ruse. You can really hear the plot whining and groaning as the Enterprise rushes away from Capella IV and then rushes back, all so that we understand that there’s no ship in orbit and the landing party really is in danger.

Whose Baby Is It?

Eleen’s rejection of her own baby is in theory the center of the episode. But Julie Newmar, a wonderful actress, gets few lines. In fact, we learn that she doesn’t want the child from Kirk in a voiceover. Eleen’s motivations are interpreted to the viewer first of all through the words of a man.

This is perhaps inevitable given the casting of the original series. Later Star Trek franchises like Next Generation and Discovery include central roles for women. The original series, though, is centered on Kirk, Spock, and McCoy. To write about female experience, Fontana had to use a secondary character. That character is then inevitably treated as if she’s secondary.

“Friday’s Child” also marginalizes women’s issues because, as is typical in the original series, its first and foremost interest is colonialism. The main conflict in the episode is the Cold War machinations of the Federation and Klingon empires as they try to influence and manipulate the colonial third world Capella society.

Eleen’s fate and feelings are subordinated first to the patriarchal struggles within her own society, and then to the colonial patriarchal struggle outside of it. She becomes a symbol of Capella. Touching her without her permission is off limits, just as taking Capella’s minerals without the Capellans consent is forbidden. By extension, whoever claims her claims Capellan resources too.

McCoy wins Eleen over with a combination of kindness and brutality. He says he will help her as a doctor with her baby. Then he slaps her when she is stubborn and insists on asserting her own bodily autonomy. The combination of carrot and stick is a model for colonial relations. So also the Federation offers incentives backed by the threat of force. (That threat is made explicit when the Enterprise sends down a full security team at the end.) Eleen insists that “Only McCoy!” may touch her, transferring her patriarchal allegiance to him, and Capella’s minerals, by implication, to the Federation.

Leonard James

On the surface, Eleen overturns the patriarchal dominance of Capellan society by becoming ruler herself. However, she’s not really the ruler; she’s just a regent. The real ruler is “Leonard James”—that is, the baby who is also the child of the Federation. Eleen has just exchanged one male ruler for another.

It’s not uncommon for imperialism to disguise itself in a feminist mask. Vron Ware, in her book Beyond the Pale: White Women, Racism and History points out that the British Empire justified its control of nations like India by claiming to rescue or free South Asian women from patriarchal control.

Fontana probably didn’t intend for “Friday’s Child” to be an ideological apology for resource extraction. But the original series just isn’t set up to see women as drivers of their own stories. They can only act at the behest and as the regents of people with names like Leonard and James.

Rating 6.5/10 SPECS

All episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

