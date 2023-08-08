25 Star Wars Actors Who Are Also in The Ducktales Reboot

The 2017 reboot of DuckTales was lauded by fans and critics alike. It showcased how to do a proper reboot while still paying homage to not only the 1987 series but the comic books as well. The creators brought together an all-star cast to help craft the new show.

Strangely enough, this cast has many Star Wars veterans in its ranks. There are over 50 Star Wars actors in DuckTales. While some are full-time voice actors that you would expect, some are significant stars in live-action series like The Mandalorian. Here are 25 of the top Star Wars actors who are also in the DuckTales reboot.

1 – David Tennant

Whoever would be cast as Scrooge McDuck had big shoes—or webbed feet to fill after the death of Alan Young, who voiced the character for over 40 years. Doctor Who’s David Tennant stepped up and truly made the character his own. Tennant brings such nuance and gravitas to Scrooge while being funny and quick.

In Star Wars, Tennant plays Professor Huyang in The Clone Wars, a part he won an Emmy for. He would go on to reprise Huyang in Ahsoka.

2 – Josh Brener

While Josh Brener might play the infectiously positive Neeku Vozo in Star Wars Resistance, his character in DuckTales is the opposite in every way. Mark Beaks is a new character created for the reboot, perfect for a new era of fans. Brener voices Mark Beaks, a Mark Zuckerberg-inspired villain of a giant corporation who often annoys the other baddies throughout the show. While he may seem like a joke, Beaks is often a considerable threat to the heroes.

3 – Ben Schwartz

There’s an ongoing joke with fans that Ben Schwartz is typecast as blue characters. He plays Sonic the Hedgehog in recent films and Leonardo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s fitting that his characters in Star Wars and DuckTales are also blue-themed. Schwartz plays Dewey Duck, the blue-wearing triplet, and also TAY-0 in The Bad Batch, a racing droid with a blue color scheme.

4 – Bobby Moynihan

Bobby Moynihan and the next entry on this list, Jim Rash, made history with Star Wars, portraying the first on-screen queer couple of the franchise. Moynihan plays Orka, one of the owners of the Office of Acquisitions in Star Wars Resistance. In DuckTales, he is another member of the central triplets as the scheming “evil twin” brother Louis.

5 – Jim Rash

If Jim Rash had a nickel for every time he voiced a neurotic bird man, he would have two nickels. As the online meme says, it’s not a lot, but weirdly, it happened twice. Rash is the other half of the historic duo as Orka’s partner, Flix, in Resistance. In DuckTales, he plays the morally grey genius Gyro Gearloose.

6 – Toks Olagundoye

Mrs. Beakley had a massive overhaul in the DuckTales reboot. She was a sweet maid in the original series, but the new show made her a kick-butt secret agent who poses as Scrooge's housekeeper. For such a strong character, the creators got the always-talented Toks Olagundoye to voice her. She also plays the wise Togurtan leader, Gantika, in Tales of the Jedi.

7 – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda might have a small cameo as a Resistance pilot in The Rise of Skywalker, but his more considerable contribution to the franchise is with music. He composed two tracks for The Force Awakens soundtrack, where he and director J.J. Abrams sang the vocals. In DuckTales, Miranda has the ongoing role of Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera. However, Fenton is better known as the “BLATHERING BLATHERSKITE!” yelling superhero, Gizmoduck!

8 – Sam Riegel

While this list is about the crossover between DuckTales and Star Wars, there is also a third show that could be considered too. Sam Riegel is the first of three Critical Role and The Legend of Vox Machina actors in both series. While Riegel plays a variety of smaller parts in DuckTales, he served as the series dialogue director. Along with the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, his biggest role is in The Bad Batch as Ketch, one of the patrons who hangs out in the cantina the Batch work out of.

9 – Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey is the second Critical Role alum to grace both a galaxy far, far away, and Duckburg. While she portrays a variety of voices in DuckTales, her main one is Palus, a sweet, lovable Moonlander who is duped into invading the Earth. Bailey also dove into the world of MMORPGs with Star Wars: The Old Republic as the voice of Jedi Knight Kira Carsen.

The adaptation series of Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina, also featured David Tennant as General Krieg, which wraps up the trio in all three shows.

10 – Cristina Vee

When Russi Taylor passed away during DuckTales’ run, finding someone to step into the legend’s role would be challenging. Russi was the original voice of Huey, Dewey, and Louie, as well as Minnie Mouse. In the reboot, she voiced Young Donald Duck as an homage to the original series.

Cristina Vee seized her chance, voicing Russi’s part in the show's final season, bringing the same life to the part. Her Donald gets to belt out the angsty teenager song, “Eat the rich uncle,” which is one of the most memorable moments of the entire show. In Star Wars, Vee is part of The Old Republic MMORPG series as Z0-0M.

11 – Paul F. Tompkins

Like Jim Rash, who has played a bird character in both Star Wars and DuckTales, Paul F. Tompkins follows up with a similar entry. Tompkins plays Flanx in Star Wars Resistance, the cousin of Rash’s character Flix. The actor and comedian also portrays the luck-filled Gladstone Gander, the cousin of Donald Duck. Bird cousins might end up being Tompkins typecast in time.

12 – Corey Burton

Corey Burton does double duty as he has played various roles in the 1987 and 2017 DuckTales, the most notable being Ludwig Von Drake. Burton is a deeply rooted Star Wars actor, with his first role dating back to The Empire Strikes Back. He’s also the voice of Count Dooku, Ziro the Hutt, Gobi Glie, and Cad Bane, the latter of which he reprised in The Book of Boba Fett.

13 – Jim Cummings

There are many legendary voice actors on this list who are also Disney legends. Jim Cummings is one of those people as the voice of Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Pete. For DuckTales, he reprises his role of Jim Starling, better known as Darkwing Duck and Negaduck. Cummings is also beloved in Star Wars, acting as everyone’s favorite pirate Hondo Ohnaka.

14 – John DiMaggio

John DiMaggio is one of those voice actors that’s been in everything. He plays a few smaller but vital roles in DuckTales, mainly Fisher, who has a big part in the story of the villain Flintheart Glomgold. He’s far more prominent in the non-canon animated series LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, playing the lovably dumb bounty hunter, Baash.

15 – Dee Bradley Baker

Dee Bradley Baker needs no introduction in Star Wars. He’s the voice of all clones in The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Star Wars Resistance. He’s also a creature voice actor, bringing life to Nubs in Young Jedi Adventures. With over 650+ voice acting roles, it’s no surprise to see him pop up in DuckTales as the voice of the caveman Bubba Duck.

16 – Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown is another actor who has been a longtime part of Star Wars. From voice acting to live-action, he’s been featured in The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi. He plays a smaller part in DuckTales as a fun take on Frankenstein, who wants to be scary for kids.

17 – Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

When DuckTales wanted to do an Astro Boy-inspired episode to celebrate anime and Japanese media, who better to voice the villainous Doctor Akita than prominent Japanese actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa? It wouldn’t be the last anime-inspired episode for Tagawa, as he was in the first season of Star Wars: Visions. Before that, he also voiced Alrich Wren, the father of Mandalorian Sabine Wren, in Star Wars Rebels.

18 – Tara Strong

Tara Strong is another voice actor who is in everything, which is where she popped up in The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Though, her role in DuckTales is amusing. Strong was the protagonist Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, and she and her fellow Pony co-star Andrea Libman played evil parodies of their characters in DuckTales‘ first season.

19 – Keone Young

While Keone Young portrayed Mung Ho in the original DuckTales series, he mainly had supporting background roles in the reboot. Still, he is only one of eight actors in both DuckTales series. He’s far more prominent in Star Wars as the Rebel Alliance leader, Jun Sato, in Star Wars Rebels, and also playing two parts in Star Wars: Visions.

20 – Stephen Root

No matter the role, Stephen Root is always a great time to watch. His recognizable southern accent stands out, whether from his King of the Hill days or playing the water-monger Lortha Peel in The Book of Boba Fett. He plays an even more bonkers role in DuckTales as a figment of Huey’s imagination, seeing his Junior Woodchuck guidebook come to life.

21 – Bill Farmer

Bill Farmer is a Disney legend. While he has shined in other series like Amphibia, he is best known as the official voice for Goofy in most media projects. From A Goofy Movie to Kingdom Hearts to all the shows in between, Farmer has played the iconic role for decades. It was no surprise he reprised it again in DuckTales. His Star Wars work is far more minor and relatively obscure from earlier in his career. He was one of the voice actors on Star Wars: Rebel Assault (1993), the first and only CD-ROM game from LucasArts.

22 – James Marsters

James Marsters is best known for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as the vampire Spike, which is fitting for DuckTales. They cast him in one episode as the vampire Nosferatu alongside Clancy Brown’s Frankenstein. As for his Star Wars work, he played the arrogant Captain Faro Argyus in The Clone Wars.

23 – Omid Abtahi

While he started his Star Wars career in The Clone Wars, Omid Abtahi jumped into the limelight with The Mandalorian as one of the more prominent ongoing characters, Doctor Pershing. His part in DuckTales is smaller but still enjoyable, playing an ally to the McDuck family, Faris Djinn.

24 – Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris has a knack for tackling funny sidekicks for heroes and villains. In The Mandalorian, she is Peli Motto, a vital ally to the titular character, Din Djarin, and his son Grogu. Her character in DuckTales is also partnered with another alum from The Mandalorian. She plays Pepper, one of the Egghead foot soldiers from F.O.W.L., who teams up with one of the big baddies of DuckTales, Phantom Blot, played by none other than…

25 – Giancarlo Esposito

The Breaking Bad actor steps into The Mandalorian and DuckTales to play two very different villains. Phantom Blot’s evil friendship that develops with Amy Sedaris’ Pepper is funny and heartwarming in a nefarious way. For the first three seasons of The Mandalorian, Esposito is the main villain, Moff Gideon. While his character and Sedaris’ haven’t met yet in Star Wars, if they ever do, hopefully, the writers are savvy enough to throw a little DuckTales Easter egg.