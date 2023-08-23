Star Wars Characters That Deserve the Ahsoka Tano Return Treatment

Ahsoka Tano started as a bothersome kid in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated movie before fans gained an appreciation for her many years after the fact. She has become one of the most iconic characters in the franchise, even worthy of her own Disney+ TV series. But what about other Star Wars characters?

The series, with its mixed results for fans, has numerous characters that deserve the Ahsoka treatment. They could return in triumph, getting the character development and screen time they deserve and a second chance to win over the community. From Disney’s sequel trilogy to prequels to those lost in Legends, here are 22 Star Wars that deserve the Ahsoka Tano treatment.

1 – Maz Kanata

Why did the series not use Lupita Nyong’o better? Maz Kanata commands the screen the few moments she’s on it. Why not give her a series, exploring her role in the criminal underworld…and possibly her relationship with Chewbacca.

2 – Darth Talon

The villain of the Star Wars: Legacy graphic novel, she is one of the most unique Sith Lords in the series. She is a neat and sinister counterpart to the protagonist, Cade Skywalker, set many years after Luke’s story ends. There is enough gap between periods for Darth Talon and this tale to return.

3 – The Knights of Ren

The Disney trilogy missed an opportunity with the Knights of Ren. They show up for a brief time alongside Kylo Ren’s introduction but don’t do anything else until their sudden deaths in Rise of Skywalker. The comics have more to share about this group, but a T.V. show could handle it better.

4 – Darth Bane

The infamous Sith Lord who created the Rule of Two is one of the more fascinating characters to explore before the fall of the Republic. There are hints of him throughout the current canon’s comics, so it seems like a matter of time until fans get to see a new take on his origin story and potential trilogy similar to Thrawn.

5 – The Yuuzhan Vong

With the immense changes to the children of Luke, Leia, and Han Solo, the entire Yuuzhan Vong storyline from the Legacy books didn’t appear. With a Rey-centric new movie on the horizon, this could be the chance to bring back this bizarre bio-tech villainous race.

6 – Mother Talzin

Some of the best Clone Wars episodes feature the storyline of Darth Maul’s return and the mysterious Mother Talzin. Her storyline with Savage Opress stands out as one of the best arcs in the animated series, but it feels like her character deserves so much more. It’d be nice to learn more about her.

7 – Finn

Finn's amorphous role in the sequel trilogy drives some fans (including actor John Boyega, who played him) absolutely nuts. He started as one of the core characters in Episode VII, but the movies never really knew what to do with him. And what was he trying to tell Rey in Episode IX? Hopefully, his potential Force powers will be explored in the new Rey movie.

8 – Starkiller

Video game The Force Unleashed explores Starkiller, Darth Vader's secret apprentice. The bonkers storyline set between the prequels and the original trilogy shows him almost defeating both Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. Someone needs to bring him to canon!

9 – Captain Phasma

Does Captain Phasma have a function in this story? Hyped as a core villain, she only has one primary fight, and it doesn’t explore her relationship with Finn in the way it could have. A prequel Phasma series or even a sequel would be nice, given how few characters stay dead.

10 – Darth Plagueis

The master of Emperor Palpatine shoulders the blame for some of the turmoil that happens in the core movie storyline. After all, he teaches Darth Sidious everything he knows. His immense power and command of the Dark Side of the Force deserve exploration in a prequel series, perhaps about Palpatine.

11 – Lando Calrissian

Lando Calrissian, for all his popularity, often plays second fiddle to the core cast. And while the Solo movie missed the mark, Donald Glover nailed the role. He deserves another shot at Lando.

12 – Mara Jade

This franchise didn’t explore Luke’s previous Legends relationship with Mara Jade, who would become the mother of his child. Though it appears Mara and Luke never met in Disney canon, this doesn’t mean he didn’t have a fling in his younger years. It would be nice to see this underrated character make an appearance in a potential Luke TV show.

13 – Kyle Katarn

Returning to video games, Kyle Katarn mixed elements of Han and Luke in the Dark Forces game series. He has a wise-cracking and fun attitude, more intriguing than many Jedi. While canon has repurposed much of his story, there’s no reason he can’t return.

14 – Rose Tico

Talk about an underused character! Kelly Marie Tran gave a terrific performance in The Last Jedi, and her near-omission from The Rise of Skywalker stands out as just one of many egregious problems in that movie. She deserves a second chance, perhaps alongside Finn in their own spin-off series.

15 – Darth Revan

Gamers often cite Knights of the Old Republic as the best video game representation of Star Wars. A large part of that has to do with one of the key characters, Darth Revan. With shows and movies set to explore the High Republic era, Revan would make a great addition to the cast.

16 – Hondo Ohnaka

One of the most lovable characters from The Clone Wars blends space pirate and anti-hero, Hondo Ohnaka. He reappears throughout the series and even in Rebels. A Hondo series could explore the criminal underworld in a whole new way.

17 – Darth Maul

Of all these characters, Darth Mual refuses to die. One of the shining elements in The Phantom Menace, his death wasn’t even true with his grand return in The Clone Wars. He has since returned more times, including Rebels and Solo.

But through all of this, Maul hasn’t received his own series, which would be welcome.

18 – D.J.

Benicio del Toro’s traitorous D.J. is one of the parts of Episode VIII some fans would like to forget. Even if the storyline is a bit odd, del Toro’s rogue personality as D.J. deserves further exploration.

19 – Iden Versio

Unfortunately, some fans didn’t check out Star Wars Battlefront II for the controversy surrounding its mired launch. The story wouldn't register if it not for Janina Gavankar’s Iden Versio. She is one of the most colorful Imperial soldiers with a story that left loose ends to finish up outside of video games.

20 – Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress deserves the live-action treatment, preferably alongside Ahsoka Tano. The pawn of the Sith-turned-anti-hero has endless story potential. While her story continues in book form, that plot would turn out much better in a T.V. show format.

21 – Poe Dameron

Poe Dameron didn’t end up the Han Solo of the Disney trilogy, in large part due to his lack of quality story arcs throughout the three movies. It’s a shame since actor Oscar Isaac often steals his sceens. Hopefully, the Rey movie or another film gives Poe the writing he deserves.

22 – Jar Jar Binks

Few Star Wars characters have earned as much hate as Jar Jar Binks. The Gungan comedic relief arrived at the wrong time in the series, even though there are many characters like him in the often lighthearted sci-fi universe.

Jar Jar Binks could deserve a return someday. Even if it is only for a brief cameo appearance in one of the live-action shows, he should have the chance to win back fans and prove he isn’t the worst thing to happen to Star Wars.