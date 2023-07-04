Lost in the Stars: 12 Star Wars Characters That Deserved a Better Story Arc

Star Wars is a huge universe in which fans of three generations can pick and choose their favorite elements.

In a recent online discussion, some fans are griping about characters they feel were either overlooked or underused over the years in the Star Wars canon.

Here are what people are saying on a popular forum about characters who missed their potential.

1. Captain Phasma

This suggestion sits atop the pile and draws accordance from the masses. A fan raved about how they loved Phasma and the idea of stormtroopers having a legendary fighter of her own. Then, she just ended.

2. Darth Maul

One second-generation Star Wars says the Phasma problem is like Darth Maul: the stormtrooper continued the tradition of each trilogy having a cool character and then having nothing done with them.

They have a point: Darth Maul's total screen time is 15 minutes, though his impact on the movie is huge. The fearsome Sith warrior is the best aspect of The Phantom Menace.

3. Boba Fett

One commenter lamented Boba Fett, in his own show, no less. The underground crime lord took over a galaxy-wide cartel, but apparently never left the planet of Tatooine.

Clearly, he is referring to The Book of Boba Fett, which sadly dispelled much of the enigma the character had.

4. Finn

Several people, including actor John Boyega, complained about Finn's journey in The Last Jedi. Fans were not happy with the character going from a potential force user to a horse wrangler.

Sorry, John. Your character stole the show with the first teaser trailer, then Disney did their darndest to ruin you. What happened to your stormtrooper rebellion?

5. General Hux

A perplexed Domhnall Gleeson fan expressed their thoughts on General Hux being wasted. He could have been a formidable villain, but instead, he was made into a spy even though nothing connected him to the Resistance.

6. (Old) Luke Skywalker

Luke should have been a bright, shining example of hope. Nothing hurt the older Star Wars crowd more than Luke tossing the lightsaber in The Last Jedi. Watching your childhood hero being reduced to some washed-up, Bantha-milking boomer was heartbreaking. Mark Hamill concurs.

7. The Knights of Ren

These warriors were featured in a comic series, and one commenter was not happy to see them boiled down to one of the smallest movie cameo ever. The Knights of Ren do a poor job of guarding the Snoke and are subsequently sliced down by Rey and Ben (Kylo Ren) Solo.

8. Poe Dameron

In Episode VIII, Poe Dameron is famously arrested at the behest of Mon Monthma, who has assumed command of the Resistance fleet. A fan sums up Poe's demise in this controversial piece of Star Wars canon: he was reduced to an angry teenager. Nail, meet hammer.

9. Rey

A commenter noted Rey would have been a much better character if she had more of a personality. I will agree Rey's arc is too simple; she isn't tested enough. For example, she is already dueling with a powerful foe in Act 3 of the first movie — just too early.

10. That Female Tuskan Raider

According to a Disney fan, the “Lawrence of Arabia-inspired” Tuskan raider from Boba Fett's backstory deserves a mention here. She is a memorable character; maybe we haven't seen the last of her on the Star Wars timeline.

11. Chewbacca

The Disney franchise successfully ruined the entire generation of preceding Star Wars fans' three favorite rebels. They killed off Han; they ridiculed, emasculated, then killed off Luke; while poor Chewy is resigned to being “the Porgs' caretaker,” says one bemused fanatic.

12. Babu Frik