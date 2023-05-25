12 Star Wars Characters We’d Love to See in Ahsoka

The newest addition to the Star Wars universe, Ahsoka, is still some time away from its release, but fan speculation is already running rampant regarding which characters might appear in the latest Disney+ series.

Thankfully, due to announcements and trailers, Disney has already confirmed appearances from several beloved characters from past Star Wars media. These include characters like Mon Mothma and Anakin Skywalker, along with individuals making their long-awaited live-action debut, like Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

While it’s exciting knowing which characters will definitely appear in Ahsoka, these announcements haven’t stopped longtime Star Wars fans from wondering if Ahsoka will feature other Star Wars characters as well.

From heroes of the Original Trilogy to fan-favorite characters from The Clone Wars and Rebels, here are some Star Wars characters we’d love to see pop up in Ahsoka.

1. Luke Skywalker

If he were to figure into Ahsoka at all, it’s not very likely Luke Skywalker would have an extremely large part to play in the series. But that doesn’t discount the possibility of the young farm boy-turned-Jedi Master from appearing in the show in some capacity. In fact, seeing as how we’ve already witnessed Ahsoka interacting with Luke in The Book of Boba Fett, we know that they clearly have an established relationship that could be expanded upon in Ahsoka.

As seen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Luke has set out to rebuild the Jedi Order, a task he’d undertake until the fall of Ben Solo to the Dark Side and the birth of the First Order. As with those two previous series, Luke could be shown attempting to find potential pupils to join his ranks, perhaps even with the help of Ahsoka (similar to his temporary recruitment of Grogu). Having Luke appear in the series could also give Ahsoka an opportunity to reflect back on her past relationship with Luke’s father, Anakin, tying into Hayden Christensen’s appearance in the show.

2. Din Djarin

Main characters from certain Star Wars shows have a habit of dropping in on other series, either outright playing a massive role in the show they’re guest starring in or simply stopping by for a cameo. With Ahsoka playing a supporting role in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it’s only fair that Din Djarin return the favor and drop in for an appearance on Ahsoka.

By the close of The Mandalorian’s most recent season, following his defeat of Moff Gideon, Din has stated his now preferred bounty targets are prominent Imperials wanted by the New Republic. If Din were now exclusively working for the New Republic as a contractor hunting down valuable targets, it’s almost a given he’d come across Thrawn and the members of the Shadow Council sooner rather than later.

In the context of the Star Wars universe, Din and Ahsoka have met at several points prior to Ahsoka, Din having actively sought Ahsoka’s help in finding a Jedi Master for Grogu to train under. These initial meetings might just be the tip of the iceberg in terms of a Din-Ahsoka partnership in hunting down former Imperial personnel together – potentially even Thrawn.

3. Grogu

If Din were to figure into the plot of Ahsoka, it stands to reason fans could expect to see his infinitely faithful (and incredibly adorable) sidekick, Grogu, close behind. As with Din, we’ve already seen Grogu interact with Ahsoka before, so it remains a distinct possibility they’ll encounter one another at some point in the future after their initial meeting together in The Mandalorian’s second second.

Naturally, Grogu’s appearance in Ahsoka is almost entirely dependent on whether Din appears – the pint-sized Mandalorian foundling rarely going anywhere without his adoptive father. However, an appearance from Grogu in Ahsoka would certainly rope in a decent number of viewers from The Mandalorian, as seemed to be the case for Din and Grogu’s past appearances in The Book of Boba Fett.

4. Kanan Jarrus

Thus far, we know a few former crew members of the Ghost – including Sabine, Hera, and Ezra – will be making appearances in Ahsoka. What we don’t know is whether the former leader of the crew, the Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus, will be appearing in the series as well.

Having perished near the end of Rebels, Kanan has since returned as a Force Spirit in and outside of the show. Most notably, his voice can be heard encouraging Rey in her battle against Palpatine in Rise of Skywalker, helping motivate the fledgling Jedi long enough to turn the tides against the notorious Sith lord.

Given Star Wars’ history of implementing Force Spirits into their stories, it wouldn’t exactly be unheard of to imagine Kanan in Ahsoka. Whether he appeared to Ahsoka, Ezra, or even Hera, the series would also be the perfect way to introduce the character into live-action for the first time.

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi

We already know that Anakin Skywalker – Ahsoka Tano’s master in The Clone Wars – will be making an appearance in Ahsoka, played by original Prequel Trilogy actor Hayden Christensen. With that in mind, there is always a possibility that another of Ahsoka’s mentors during the Clone Wars might figure into the series in the form of Anakin’s own master, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As of yet, we haven’t seen Ewan McGregor play an older version of Obi-Wan, though McGregor has lent his voice to the Sequel Trilogy. Alternatively, seeing as how a younger Christensen was edited into Return of the Jedi as the redeemed Force Spirit Anakin, it wouldn’t exactly be a far-fetched idea to have McGregor appear as a younger iteration of Obi-Wan in Ahsoka, or perhaps appear in a flashback in the series.

Either way, Obi-Wan certainly has a strong personal connection to Ahsoka, having served as one of her foremost teachers and closest friends during the Clone Wars. Seeing them together again after their lengthy separation after Order 66 and the Galactic Civil War would be a surprise to be sure – but a welcome one.

6. Yoda

Another powerful Jedi that might appear in Ahsoka, either through a flashback or as a Force Spirit, is the Jedi High Council’s Grand Master, Yoda. One of the most important Jedi in the canonical history of Star Wars, Yoda has routinely made minor yet integral appearances time and time again, motivating Jedi in moments of despair and helping them back on the path to the Light Side.

As the figurehead of the Jedi Order, Yoda has been a beacon of light to Jedi searching for advice in numerous instances throughout Star Wars. In terms of his relationship with Ahsoka, he was one of the few Jedi Masters to offer genuine support, sympathy, and compassion after she was falsely accused of bombing the Temple, expressing his hope that she one day return to the Order. In fact, just prior to Order 66, he deliberately made it a point of speaking to Ahsoka one on one, a poignant moment that saw the wizened master pay respect to the Togruta when all fellow Council members were quick to overlook her.

As with his cameo appearance in The Last Jedi, Yoda doesn’t exactly need a ton of screentime to play a significant role in the series. Simply having him show up and offer advice to Ahsoka would be a big enough role for this diminutive green alien to fill in the show.

7. Plo Koon

The final Force Spirit included on this list, Plo Koon may seem like an odd choice in terms of characters who could appear in Ahsoka. But when you think about it, few characters had as close a connection with young Tano than this Kel Dor Jedi Master.

Prior to the events of the Clone Wars, on assignment to the planet Shili, it was Plo Koon who discovered the then-three-year-old Ahsoka, who demonstrated remarkable sensitivity to the Force in spite of her young age. Sensing her keen abilities, Plo Koon brought Ahsoka with him back to Coruscant, enlisting her in the Jedi Order and laying the foundation for their close friendship in the years that followed.

Though they would ultimately fall out after the High Council wrongfully accused Ahsoka of bombing the Jedi Temple, seeing Plo Koon in Ahsoka would be a fitting reintroduction for the character – whether he appears as a Force Ghost or in a flashback sequence showing Tano’s initial recruitment and training with the Jedi.

8. Bo-Katan Kryze

Fresh off her starring role in the latest season of The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze could be another character to feature in a guest or supporting role in Ahsoka. The two characters do have something of a history – having taken part in the Siege of Mandalore just prior to Order 66, making an appearance from the Mandaloarian leader that much more probable.

It’s unknown how deep the connection between Bo-Katan and Ahsoka was during or after the events of the Original Trilogy. However, as Bo-Katan was the person who provided Din details about where to find Ahsoka in the first place, it seems likely they shared some sort of relationship after their ill-fated battle together on Bo-Katan’s homeworld. Seeing her interact with Ahsoka once again – this time in live-action – would be a Clone Wars fan’s dream come true.

9. Captain Rex

Aside from Anakin, no character in the Star Wars universe shares quite as close a relationship as Ahsoka and Captain Rex. The clone commander assigned to Anakin and, later, Ahsoka, Rex was more than a simple right-hand aid to Skywalker or Tano – he was one of the duo’s best friends throughout the Clone Wars.

With Ahsoka’s help, Rex managed to combat the programming of his inhibitor chip, allowing him to aid Ahsoka during Order 66 instead of actively trying to kill her. Together, the two managed to go on the lam, separating and aiding the Rebellion’s war effort by the events of the Original Trilogy.

Thanks to a pitch-perfect retcon, we now know that Rex took part in the Rebel assault on Endor that led to the destruction of the Death Star II, effectively ending the Civil War in the Rebellion’s favor. By the time of Ahsoka, he’d be clearly in his advanced years, but could still figure into the plot in some way (perhaps even peacefully passing away with Ahsoka by his side after his many adventures abroad).

10. Morai

It’s difficult to describe a character as enigmatic as Morai – the owl-like creature who appears in The Clone Wars and Rebels. Taking the form of a Trandoshan bird known as a convor, Morai is said to have a deep, almost mystical connection to the Daughter, one of the three main gods of Mortis (the otherworldly realm found within the Force itself).

In contrast to the Dark Side-prone Son, the Daughter serves as the physical representation of the Light Side. In The Clone Wars, she gives her life to save Ahsoka’s, ensuring a protective relationship between the two, with most fans believing Morai is the reincarnated spirit of the Daughter watching over Ahsoka.

In the past, it’s been established that Ahsoka has some kind of unknown attachment to Morai, the latter having shown up several times in The Clone Wars and Rebels to save Ahsoka and her fellow Jedis from harm. As she’s been spotted in the two animated series Ahsoka previously appeared in, it makes sense she’d appear in Ahsoka as well, even if only subtly seen in the background.

11. Brendol Hux

A seemingly insignificant character who briefly appeared in the most recent season of The Mandalorian, the Imperial officer Brendol Hux could similarly appear in Ahsoka. If he does, his appearance would help bridge the narrative gap between the Original Trilogy and the Disney Sequel Trilogy.

The illegitimate father of Armitage Hux – the leader of the First Order throughout the Sequel Trilogy – Brendol Hux is an Imperial commandant who serves on the Shadow Council alongside Moff Gideon and Captain Pellaeon. Like most of his fellow council members, Hux appears apprehensive about the Empire’s continued success as an intergalactic power, spearheading a more secretive operation known as Project Necromancer to ensure the regime’s resurgence.

What exactly this Project Necromancer is can be hinted at throughout Ahsoka, with Hux’s appearance helping build the Star Wars’ canon towards the formation of the First Order. It could also help solve the question of how Snoke came into existence, or even how Palpatine managed to survive his demise at the end of Return of the Jedi (a serious plot hole dedicated Sequel critics still lament about).

12. Kylo Ren/Ben Solo

This one may be a bit of a stretch, but it would certainly be a pleasant sight seeing a young Kylo Ren somewhere in Ahsoka. After all, the series supposedly takes place around eight years after Return of the Jedi, making an appearance from Ben Solo a definite possibility, no matter how seemingly miniscule the odds are of it actually happening.

We know that Luke Skywalker obviously starts a new Jedi Order in between the events of the Original and Sequel Trilogy. And with Grogu now gone, having a young Kylo as one of Luke’s first students would help tie into the Star Wars series’ continuity very well. It could be limited to a small cameo, but simply seeing Luke in his prime instructing Ben would be a fantastic way for the character to make his initial chronological debut.

