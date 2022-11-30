Top Ten Star Wars Characters Who Could Carry The Ring to Mordor

At its heart, Star Wars is a simple story. A boy. A journey. A destiny. Good conquers evil, light illuminates the darkness, and in the end, the bad guys get their just desserts.

It is an absolute picture-perfect execution of the hero's journey – or monomyth – as popularized by Joseph Campbell. Of course, George Lucas makes no secret of his influence on his space saga. Nor is it a secret that many stories share similar traits.

Or similar characters.

Character Archetypes

For example, there is the wise man, the naif, and the warrior. These classic figures exist in hundreds of stories told over thousands of years, including J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.

Now, in light of Amazon’s beautiful Rings of Power and the absolute feast of Star Wars content laid out by Disney this year, the similarities between the two worlds have never been clearer. And it makes you wonder. Who would the characters of Star Wars be if they fell into Middle Earth right now?

What follows is a very scientific list examining just that possibility, so please, take it seriously.

Anakin Skywalker

He's Aragorn. Now I know there will be many objections to this, but save those protests for the more controversial takes coming later (see: Leia). Let me lay this out for you now and see if you disagree with me later. First, if there is a designated Chosen One in The Lord of the Rings saga, then Aragorn, Isildur's heir, is most definitely The One.

People may argue that Frodo is the Chosen One as the Ringbearer and the story's protagonist, but that is a mischaracterization of his role and agency. There is no blood legacy Frodo inherits (at least, not one with the expectation of heroism), and no great destiny is awaiting him. Yes, he appears in a prophetic dream to Faramir and Boromir, but Aragorn, too, has prophecies about his coming.

Peace?

But more important than a prophecy is the expectation of its fulfillment, which Anakin definitely has in common with Aragorn. Anakin is meant to bring balance to the Force. He is the most gifted, powerful, and brightest witch his age.

Likewise, Aragorn is the best horse girl in Middle Earth, a cunning warrior, and a good friend. Just as Anakin is meant to become the best of the Jedi, so too is Aragorn expected to become the King of Men. They are both characters poised on the edge of their destiny.

And they are both tempted by evil to abandon it.

Of course, we know Aragorn ultimately overcomes that temptation while Anakin… doesn't. Still, narratively they are both traditional heroes put to conventional tests.

As is tradition, they also get the girl.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan has to be Frodo Baggins. No, this is not because I simply want all my favorites to align neatly into a single shared archetype, Mom. It's just a happy coincidence (or an alarmingly consistent tendency of my own) that they do.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi is not the definitive protagonist of Star Wars, one could make a case that he is the series' heart. He is the throughline that carries the narrative from one trilogy to the next, the person who bears the weight of the plot even if he doesn't drive it.

A Ringbearer, if you will.

The Guide

Like Frodo, Obi-Wan is the shepherd of the story. The shepherd bears witness to evil. In Frodo's case, he carries it as a physical object, in Obi-Wan's as a survivor of genocide. Both work for the salvation of their world, yet neither live to see it done.

The fandom loves to give Obi-Wan the classic quote, “I give hope to Man, I keep none for myself,” which is said initially by Aragorn's mother about her son. But there's a way better one.

In Sauron Defeated, an extended scene following the Ring's destruction depicts Gandalf giving Frodo and Sam new names. He proposes that Frodo be called Bronwe athan Harthad, which means “Endurance beyond Hope.”

That name is equally applicable to Obi-Wan, who carries on when all other lights in the galaxy have gone out. Alone, he endures. Even after Vader destroys all hope of his own redemption, Obi-Wan still carries on. One foot in front of the other. Just like Frodo. He pushes past hope. He survives beyond reason. He endures until the very end.

He is the endurance, not the hope. And that's because there is someone who is Hope Unquenchable. A new hope.

Luke Skywalker

Our boy Luke is Samwise Gamgee. Come on. You can't even fight me on this one. It's obvious. Sunshine farmer boy is obviously the Galaxy Far, Far Away's counterpart for sweet gardener Gamgee.

While the separation of a generation means we lose the epic relationship between these characters, Obi-Wan and Luke still share an incredible link. Though it is more paternal, there is still a deep love between the two. Why else would Obi-Wan spend nineteen years in the desert? And in Timothy Zahn's classic Heir to the Empire, Obi-Wan affirms this feeling by telling Luke, “I loved you as a son, and as a student, and as a friend.”

The Sam

Just like Sam, Luke is the person to whom Obi-Wan's burden falls when he dies. Just like Sam, he is the heir to all of Obi-Wan's legacy and work. And just like Sam, Luke is the hope that keeps Obi-Wan going and one of the lone beacons of pure light in the universe.

He is naive, he is earnest, he is sweet, and he is also a bit of a boss when the mood strikes. Luke is the promise that remains after the battle is won and the work of rebuilding begins.

Yoda

This is an easy one and should come as no surprise to anyone. Yoda is obviously Lobelia Sackville —

Gandalf. He's Gandalf, friends. How could he be anyone else?

He's the old sage, the mystic who dispenses wisdom but whose council sometimes goes unheeded at the worst possible moment.

All Yoda

Though Obi-Wan technically fulfills this role in A New Hope, in the greater scope of the story, it is one hundred percent Yoda.

Ancient, even in the prequels, Yoda is the master who guides both young and old alike. He seems to have considerable fondness for children, compared to Gandalf's appreciation of hobbits. But it's also reminiscent of his portrayal in the Lord of the Rings films by the delight he takes in setting off fireworks for the Shire's faunts. Younglings. Kids.

Yoda shares with Gandalf the ability to easily swing from childlike glee to stern authority. He is an imp and a warrior by turns.

And hey, you could even argue that Yoda's CGI frog fighter appearance in the prequels is a bit like Gandalf the Grey becoming Gandalf the White. If you squint.

Count Dooku

Now it gets juicy because Dooku has to be Saruman. And think of how that would play out in Middle Earth. Imagine if Saruman were Gandalf's apprentice. The betrayal! The drama! This is precisely how one falls into a pit on AO3 at two in the morning.

But aside from that deliciously fanfiction-y fabrication, it's impossible to ignore the similarities between these characters.

They are both powerful wizards who hold exalted positions within their orders and who turn from the light to serve the dark. But to serve is not enough. No, both of these men plot to overthrow their superior in evil and take his throne.

Both Fail

Interestingly, both of them fail in this. Tolkien and Lucas seem to regard turncoats as worse than villains. Dooku and Saruman both meet rather pathetic ends. They are pitied by the good and utterly dismissed by the bad. They both explore similar themes of morality, betrayal, and petty villainy as counterparts.

And honestly, good on Christopher Lee for making this parallel so visually clear. You see the similarities, don't you? They're more than skin deep.

R2D2 is…

The first half of our dynamic duo can be akin to Merry Brandybuck. Sure, the Merry and Pippin of the films are slightly different than those of the book, but I'm pretty convinced I'm right either way.

Merry, slightly older and wiser than Pippin, is typically the underappreciated brains of the operation. And just as Obi-Wan claims not to remember owning a droid, so does Frodo try to dissuade Merry from accompanying him in the books. Even in the movies, Merry is still your idea man. He wants the bigger firework. He thinks of Buckleberry ferry.

See, no matter how others try to hide it, Merry has a keen ear for secrets and an aptitude for cunning. He's the planner. He gets the supplies, secures the escape route, he keeps Frodo's lightsaber safe in his head. Or rather, Artoo does that for Luke.

Merry

Like Merry, Artoo is the guy you want in your corner when things start looking a little dire. He's a solid second in a duel. He's got your back, and he's always one step ahead.

Plus, they both have plucky little attitudes, and you know they'd be the ones to drop a well-placed f-bomb if only their genres allowed it.

C3-P0 is…

He can only be Pippin. Peregrin Took, the youngest of the Fellowship and the most endearingly ridiculous, is a perfect counterpart for C-3P0.

Maybe it's because of his comparative youth or because a literal child programmed him, but either way, Threepio exhibits the same guilelessness that Pippin has.

Both tend to stumble into situations they're unprepared for, and both ultimately gain positions of respect. Pippin becomes Thain of the Shire, a place populated by small people with hairy feet, and C-3P0 becomes a god worshipped by small people with hairy feet.

Mischievous

Though Threepio's overriding characteristic is a fretful and vaguely annoying anxiety not present in Pippin's characterization, they both tend to try the patience of other party members. Han famously directs Leia to “shut him up or shut him down,” while Gandalf prefers more direct insults. “Fool of a Took,” he calls Pippin, and that is an apt description for these counterparts.

Arguably, Pippin has a more distinct arc than C-3P0. He goes from a young man barely out of his tweens to a soldier and a king's representative, willing to die for his cause. But Threepio does make a similar sacrifice in The Rise of Skywalker. They restored his memory drives, but that doesn't lessen the weight of his sacrifice.

See? It's all coming together. Now for the more contentious claims.

Leia Organa

Leia is wise, beautiful, and a princess. Who else could she be but Legolas, Prince of the Woodland Realms? They are regal beings with equally astonishing manes of hair.

Like Legolas, Princess Leia is a deeply compassionate individual who puts her life on the line in a war to bring peace to the galaxy. People hold her in great respect and adoration alike.

Also, like Legolas, the truth of her mother's identity is a great secret, and she is not wholly of the world where she was brought up. Yet, despite that, she feels deeply connected to Alderaan and wears the responsibility of her title with grace.

Strong

She wields a blaster like Legolas wields a bow and also makes no secret of her disdain for a particular member of her company. Sharp-tongued, and yet vibrant and optimistic, Leia is a perfect match for Legolas.

This conclusion makes so much sense when you consider who comes next.

Han Solo

Right? Did you guess? He's Gimli. He has to be.

Gruff, hot-headed, and probably a bit smelly, Han Solo‘s Middle Earth double is none other than Gimli, son of Gloin.

These two share more than just a flare for amusingly melodramatic reactions. More convincing than their sense of humor is the resentment they carry as the less elegant partner to their better halves.

Similar Patterns

Gimli argues with Legolas over whose fault it is that elves and dwarves aren't friends in a manner reminiscent of Han and Leia bickering over wealth versus friendship. There is such tension between these pairs.

But in the end, their animosity turns to adoration, and they find there is no one they'd rather be with. So Gimli sails West with Legolas, and Han and Leia get married and rule the galaxy. Parallels.

Plus, I can think of a few better descriptors for Gimli than “scruffy-looking nerf herder.” Legolas would have called him the same thing if he'd only thought of it first.

Padmé Amidala

She's Boromir, not just because he's the only one left on the list, but for other reasons.

First of all, if anyone in Star Wars is going to pledge undying loyalty to Anakin as captain and king, it's Padmé “There's Still Good in Him” Amidala. Maybe we'll leave the brother epithet aside. This isn't Game of Thrones.

(And honestly, Frodo and Aragorn still have a very loving and tender relationship. The Shire is still under the nominal control of Gondor, so look, all your ships work here. I promise.)

Similarities

Anyway, as the next Steward of Gondor, Boromir has that same not-quite-royal vibe as Padmé, who was only elected queen for a fixed term. She comes to Coruscant to speak for her people the same way Boromir does his best to petition aid for Gondor in Rivendell.

As the only Men in the Fellowship, Boromir and Aragorn also share a close bond and know their fates are bound together. As a married couple, Padmé and Anakin are similarly tied.

She also suffers a similar fate as Boromir. Though not tempted to ruin by darkness as Boromir is, she does succumb to it through her own naivety. By failing to listen to the warnings of others, she dies.

But ultimately, her trust is not misplaced. Just as Boromir's last words speak of faith and hope in Aragorn, so too does Padmé die proclaiming the goodness of the man she admires most. Eventually, both characters are proved right.

As victims of evil and oracles of good's triumph in the hearts of men, Padmé and Boromir are surprisingly good analogs for each other. Sometimes, I even amaze myself.

Bonus Round

The Galaxy Far, Far Away, and Middle Earth are densely populated. As such, it's impossible to pair every character with a perfect mirror. But there were some that I think fit that didn't quite make the list

Palpatine is Sauron, obviously.

Chewbacca

Chewbacca is Bill, the pony. They fit the role of beloved animal companions who do the heavy lifting but go largely overlooked and unthanked. Sam does cry when Bill is set free by Moria, and Luke would probably cry, too, if Chewie ever left.

Satine is Galadriel, though this might just be the Cate Blanchett influence. Satine is more full of fury than Galadriel is. That said, a Galadriel made angry is a woman to fear. I wouldn't want to get on either of their bad sides.

Mon Mothma is another candidate for Galadriel's role. However, I hope for her sake that Celeborn is nothing like Perrin is shaping up to be. Primarily because of the ethereal and slightly frightening calm they project and the subtle cunning of their power.

Ahsoka is our Eowyn. Both women want to be a part of the action and will not stay outside the battlefield. Each has rage and sorrow in them, and both grow into wisdom.

Oh, but the best one –

Gollum

Darth Maul is Gollum. He's a horrible little creep who should have died in his little hole. But, for better or worse, he emerged from it to parade around the galaxy, causing chaos. He's the shadow to Obi-Wan's light, just as Gollum is to Frodo.

And ultimately, his resolution comes not from revenge or evil but from the mercy and pity of his enemy. Maul dies in Obi-Wan's arms, and Gollum dies in Frodo's place. It's perfect. I'm a genius.

A Tale as Old as Time

Ultimately, these characters overlap so neatly because neither of these stories is new. Tolkien and Lucas consciously crafted their work to sit upon the shoulders of generations of tales that came before. Lucas referenced Flash Gordon and Kurosawa. Tolkien pointed to Beowulf and British myth.

That said, it's fun to imagine these characters cross-cast into their opposite circumstances. Anakin Skywalker summoning ghosts is almost too easy to see. Gilmi and Legolas arguing over navigating an asteroid fiordereld is practically canon. Luke absolutely would carry Obi-Wan up a mountain. After all, he tried to carry Vader out of the second Death Star.

Other configurations are less believable but make for great comedy.

Just imagine Aragorn and Boromir clasping each other lovingly at the news that they're going to have children. Envision Boromir giving birth to Gimli and Samwise. Consider the wild family dinners shared by Gandalf, his apprentice Saruman, and their grand padawan, Frodo Baggins.

I mean, I'm sure someone's written it. Or will. After all, there are still four seasons of Rings of Power to go, and I've got my fingers crossed.

