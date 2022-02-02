Charles Soule is back with the second issue of Star Wars: Crimson Reign, the thrilling spin-off of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters that centers around Qi’ra’s devious exploits as the war between the crime syndicates continues to ramp up, much to the chagrin of Emperor Palpatine.

The issue entitled “Assassins” opens with the Archivist reflecting on Qi’ra’s machinations of power and the lengths to which she is willing to go to achieve her goals. Every aspect of her life has been a story designed to get what she wants, using people in the process—which of course, is a key element of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Archivist zeroes in on the fact that Qi’ra’s is alone, despite surrounding herself with powerful allies and accomplices. A factor that will undoubtedly play into the rest of the Marvel miniseries.

Aboard the Vermillion, the aforementioned assassins—Deathsticks and Ochi—prepare to depart to do Qi’ra’s bidding. Both of them have been assigned their own marks, each of which seems uniquely suited to their individual skill sets. Qi’ra reveals to her accomplices, and by extension the readers, that this was an intentional decision on her part, as both Ochi and Deathsticks are highly motivated for entirely different reasons. For Deathsticks, her work as an assassin is fueled by Palpatine’s role in her peoples’ deaths, while Ochi is motivated by fear. Intriguingly their targets are played in contrast to their motivations, with Ochi sent to take out Imperial agents and Deathsticks sent to capture a child.

“Assassins” ends on a cliffhanger with Qi’ra greeting her newly kidnapped guest, Cadeliah. Soule leaves us hanging there, wondering what Qi’ra could possibly need from a child. Perhaps she intends to leverage Cadeliah for additional information or for ransom, or perhaps the pint-sized fighter is more than meets the eye. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Star Wars delivered a twist in an unexpected package.

After a strong debut issue, Crimson Reign is now settling into its story and laying the groundwork for what’s to come as we continue to discover what Qi’ra is up to. With the mention of the Pykes—who were also present for War of the Bounty Hunters—I am curious to see if there will be any synergy between this plot and the one currently playing out in the live-action Book of Boba Fett. The creative team behind Crimson Reign continues to bring their A-game, with Steven Cummings, Victor Olazaba, and Guru-eFX, delivering some really gorgeous artwork, inking, and coloring.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2 is on stands today.

