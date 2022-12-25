Brutally Honest Star Wars Fan Takes on The Phantom Menace

Recently a Star Wars fan admitted, “I don't understand why people hate Episode 1 of Star Wars. The pod racing scene was epic, and the story was overall good. It wasn't a proper prequel, but very much enjoyable. So why do people hate The Phantom Menace?” Here's what fans had to say.

We Love It Responses

“I love it. I was a kid, and it was my introduction to Star Wars many years ago. My dad made me watch the movies in order. I was utterly obsessed with it.”

Another added, “I love this movie for many reasons, such as Pod racing, Jedi Temple, Qui-Gon Jinn, Duel of the Fates, and Darth Maul's double-bladed saber was mind-blowing. It was beautiful, original, interesting, fun, stunning, and exciting and cracked open the Star Wars universe. One of my favorite films!”

Another suggested, “People get too hung up on flaws instead of focusing on good ones. The world it shows us is excellent, the destroyer droids are awesome, and Maul is one of the most fantastic villains in Star Wars.”

“Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor were perfect, Duel of the Fates is a banger, and that whole sequence is incredible. The ships and vehicles all have great designs. It was also really cool at the time to see the Jedi in action, even though audiences today are used to it. It is my favorite of the prequels by far.”

We Don't Love It Responses

One person said, “There are many reasons The Phantom Menace sucks. For example, It doesn't feel like the original trilogy at all. The pacing is terrible, the dialogue is painful, and the acting is wooden. So it's alright, but only the pod racing and lightsaber fight are memorable.

Another person shared, “Because it's a bad movie and easily the worst movie or show to come out of Star Wars. That being said, I still don't hate it. But I understand why many do.” “The story was terrible, the acting was poor, and there was no main character,” a second person commented.

A third stated, “It was corny. Jar Jar, it was pointless to watch. Anakin and the plot. The underutilization of Darth Maul and the killing of Qui-Gon Jinn. They killed the most incredible villain and Liam Nesson for no reason!”

“The acting at points was so dry and emotionless that it's like nobody believed in this script, which isn't surprising since some of the lines were so abysmal. Like nobody told George this is too much. Certain scenes felt way too long.”

“The plotting is confusing, the acting is stilted, Jar Jar Binks does potty humor, Obi-Wan Kenobi leaves for large parts of the story, Anakin is a wunderkind, the story is stilted,” another user expressed.

Mixed Reviews

“Because it's an objectively lousy film, you're allowed to like bad movies, but it annoys me when people try to act like the prequels are somehow masterpieces. The real question is, “‘Why do people like The Phantom Menace?' And the answer is as simple as rose-colored glasses,” expressed one.

“I like, no, love the prequels. I grew up with them. I remember crying when I first saw Anakin go from good guy to bad guy in Revenge of the Sith. But I'm not going to sit here and pretend like these objectively bad movies are somehow masterpieces just because I enjoy them.”

One person replied, “I don't hate it. I don't think it's a good movie. The biggest issue is that if you skip it, you lose nothing.” “It is a proper prequel depending on your point of view. It is the only movie in the series that hints at life and the world before the rise of Palpatine. How the Republic somewhat functioned, Lucas did try to explain why the Republic was failing in this film,” another shared.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or do you have another opinion? Also, check out why everyone who hates the Star Wars prequels should stop hating them.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.