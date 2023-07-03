15 Things All Star Wars Films Have in Common

The Star Wars films have more things in common than being set “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.” On a movie forum, fans of the Star Wars Saga discuss how there are multiple commonalities, ranging from characters to dialogue and themes. Truthfully, there are numerous things almost every film, if not all of them, share.

1. John Williams

Star Wars fans will often disagree about many things. But something that is universally loved is the scores by the legendary John Williams. These musical themes are some of the most easily recognizable aspects of the movies. And the pieces are also some of the most incredible in cinema history.

Williams composed the music for every film except Rogue One, with Michael Giacchino as the composer. However, that film still utilized much of Williams' score from previous installments.

2. “I Have a Bad Feeling About This.”

Another shared trait from each of the Star Wars films is that a character will say a variation of “I have a bad feeling about this.” The first who says this is Luke in A New Hope, and the trend continues with each subsequent film.

Even the movies that don't seem to qualify still do. One fan says, “Han said he had a good feeling in Solo, but we all know he was wrong.” Another mentions that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson confirmed that BB-8 beeps the line based on Poe's response.

3. A Red Lightsaber

Several people confirm that “a red lightsaber has been in every Star Wars film since the original.” Characters such as Darth Maul, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren yield this color associated with the Force's dark side.

4. C-3PO and R2-D2

The droids C-3PO and R2-D2 are not only fantastic characters but also hold a remarkable distinction. Many users assert they're “the only characters to appear in all nine numbered movies.” This means they are in each film of the three trilogies. They are not in every single Star Wars film, but they are close to it. Although they do not appear in Solo, the two droids have a brief cameo in Rogue One.

5. Hope

Hope is the most prevalent theme in each Star Wars movie. Hope exists as both an abstract concept and something tangible. The first Star Wars film is A New Hope, which represents Luke Skywalker, the physical plans for the Death Star, and the overall feeling of the rebellion.

This theme only continues with each film. Sometimes it's more apparent, but it's always so there. One Rise of Skywalker viewer says, “Just watched [this movie] with my son. It's probably the third or fourth time we've seen it. My wife and I both made a comment about hope.”

6. The Wilhelm Scream

One person bemuses, “Once heard, you can't un-hear it.” And it's accurate concerning this sound of someone bellowing out a scream. It's in every movie and has an undeniably distinctive noise.

7. Loss of Limbs

The poor characters in the Star Wars films cannot catch a break regarding losing a body part. Someone is constantly losing a limb. Some examples include Anakin and Luke losing a hand, Darth Maul getting cut in half, and Kylo Ren cutting through Snoke's waist. These characters are never safe from this treatment from the creators.

8. The Millennium Falcon

Yes, indeed, the famous ship does not appear in every movie. But “the fastest hunk of junk” appears in the three trilogies. It features strongly in the original and sequel films and is also seen in the prequel Revenge of the Sith.

It's also, of course, a significant component of Solo. The Millennium Falcon is also the most recognizable and beloved ship from the series of films. Fans of this vessel no doubt cry if they can see it in Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland and Walt Disney. I was breathless the first time I laid eyes on such magnificence.

9. Lightsaber Battles

What is a Star Wars film without a lightsaber battle? Whether it's a duel or a massive scene with multiple characters, these scenes are a mainstay. The question is not whether the movies featured them. It's which one is the most epic. My vote goes to the incredible one of Darth Maul versus Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

10. A 50% Or Higher Critic Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Critics and fans do not always see eye to eye regarding Star Wars films. But one thing each film shares with the critics is an overall score of at least 50%. Specifically, nine of the eleven movies are certified fresh. The lowest score is 51% for The Phantom Menace, while the highest is 94% for The Empire Strikes Back.

11. Political Themes

It's amusing to hear some say that Star Wars are not political films when that is not the case. Political themes have been there since the beginning and feature heavily in each subsequent movie. The prequels are the most overt with these themes. A powerful example would be when Queen Padme looks on with frustration and helplessness and says, “So this is how liberty dies- with thunderous applause.”

The Star Wars movies are, if nothing else, allegories about opposing fascism, corruption, and totalitarianism. An astute fan proclaims, “Politics [are] front and center, deeply ingrained.” these films are what they are with this crucial aspect.

12. Large Creatures

One film enthusiast states, “Every movie has a scene where a large number of major characters stop what they're doing to have to work with or around a big monster.” And it's true- an encounter with some large and imposing creature features in at least one scene in every film. They even go on to accurately lay out each one.

Some examples include the creatures in the arena in Attack of the Clones, the Rancor in Return of the Jedi, and the Rathtars in The Force Awakens.

13. A Female Brunette Protagonist

I never throughout this, but one individual claims that every in Star Wars film, the female protagonist is a brunette. And it's true, none of the female leads have any other hair color. The original trilogy has Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), the prequels trilogy has Queen Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), the sequel trilogy has Rey (Daisy Ridley), Rogue One has Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), and Solo has Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke).

14. Opening Text and Wipe Transitions

Star Wars films are distinguishable for numerous things. But some of the most interesting are the ways they are framed and edited. It makes the movies unique and stand out. They are the only films that feature “Giant yellow paragraphs floating through space.” Although Rogue One and Solo don't have opening scrolls, they begin with text in the same font.

Moreover, every film has a distinctive editing technique: wipe transitions. A Star Wars film would feel incomplete without these transitions.

15. Palpatine's Lightning

While this one is a bit of a stretch because it's only three of the eleven films, there is also something remarkable to note. Each trilogy's conclusion (Revenge of the Sith, Return of the Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker) “involves Palpatine blasting himself in the face with his own lightning.” It may not be in them all, but it's quite the coincidence with Palpatine's fate. Methinks, it's not a pure coincidence but rather, by design.

