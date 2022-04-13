‘Star Wars’ Unveils New ‘Galactic Pals’ Kid’s Series and Mattel Plush Toys

M1-RE (“Miree”), the beloved member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts that took the world by storm with her adorable micro-series Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, is back in an all-new animated kid's micro-short series Star Wars Galactic Pals—and there are toys to go along with it!

Yesterday, Lucasfilm revealed the first two episodes of the micro-short series entitled “Wookiee” and “Ewok” over on their Star Wars Kids site. The episodes feature bright-colored animation and clever dialogue that’s all about how to care for and engage with all of the most precious younglings around the galaxy. From Gungans to Ewoks to Porgs, there’s a wide variety of creatures to learn about alongside Miree.

While SF-R3 (“Aree”) doesn’t make an appearance in the first two episodes, hopefully, he will make an appearance in a later episode! For folks who may not have watched Galaxy of Creatures, Aree is dedicated to cataloging wild creatures around the galaxy, while Miree is a little more interested in studying creatures and alien species that are living outside of their home planet’s habitats and identifying common species behaviors between them. The esteemed Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts was founded in the midst of the age of exploration during the High Republic era, by scientists that traveled out the frontier world to research for the Republic. Miree is a little less scientific, focusing more on teaching younglings deep breathing techniques, music, and reasserting how important it is to have a bedtime routine. You know, the stuff that’s relevant to the real-life younglings watching the series!

Jason Stein, Creative Executive for Lucasfilm’s Animation Development & Production spoke about the series, “Galactic Pals aims to inspire curiosity in fans of all ages. Miree's positivity and knowledge of youngling behavior invites fans to celebrate what makes each youngling unique.”

Fans of Star Wars—and Galactic Pals—can pick up the adorable new plush features at Target, with hopes that a new slate of toys will become available later this year. The current collection features soft plush Wookiee, Ewok, Jawa, and Rodian younglings, that include a carrying satchel, personality profile, and all the details you need to become their caretaker. Whether you’re young or old, this is sure to be the perfect addition to your ever-growing plush collection.

“The Star Wars Galactic Pals series and plush assortment has been a true collaboration from start to finish between Lucasfilm and Mattel,” said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “As fans meet the array of young creatures and aliens within the Star Wars galaxy through this new series, they will be able to take on the role of caretaker with their own youngling from the new plush line as they learn, grow, and adventure together.”

Star Wars Galactic Pals will have a 12-episode run, with two episodes releasing each Tuesday through April 26. More episodes will arrive this fall. Check out the trailer below and the plethora of too-adorable Mattel plush figures!

Image Credit: Lucasfilm.