10 Star Wars Hot Takes – May The Controversy Be With You

Star Wars is a beloved franchise that goes beyond the movies. Like any popular series, there are plenty of unpopular opinions. Here are ten Star Wars hot takes that may ruffle some feathers.

1 – The Phantom Menace Is the Best Star Wars Film

According to some fans, the first film in the Prequel Trilogy is the best. They argue that the heart and soul of George Lucas is felt throughout, making it an enjoyable work of science fiction.

2 – The Last Jedi Is One of the Best Star Wars Movies

The Last Jedi is one of the most controversial films ever created. While some love Rian Johnson's take on Star Wars, others think it's one of the worst movies ever made.

3 – The Newer Star Wars Movies Aren't That Bad

As much hate as the Prequel Trilogy gets, fans admit there are some enjoyable bits in them. The Disney Trilogy? Many people find them completely unredeemable, except for a select group of people, including this fan: “They aren't bad as movies, with incredible CGI and beautiful sets. They scream quality. But as Star Wars movies? Not so much. They don't feel like Star Wars movies. Maybe it's just me.”

4 – They Should Remake Episodes 4, 5 and 6

Some argue that since The Force Awakens felt like JJ Abrams replaying all the greatest hits from A New Hope, they should go and remake the Original Trilogy and get it over with.

5 – The Empire Was a More Effective Government Than the Republic

The Republic failed for a reason, and the Empire was a far more effective way to govern the Galaxy. Just don't ask the people of Alderaan their opinion.

6 – The Fifth Element Is a Better Sci-Fi Film Than Any Recent Star Wars Film/Show

One giant unpopular opinion is that The Fifth Element, a cult-classic film that didn't spawn a massive franchise, is a way better film than any recent Star Wars property.

7 – Star Wars Needs a 10-20 Year Break

One fan says, “At the very least, they should stop milking the original trilogy and characters. Knights of the Old Republic would be a perfect way to freshen up the franchise.”

8 – Star Wars Is Living off the Hype of 3 Movies Released 40 Years Ago and Is Mediocre at Best

There's no denying how great the Original Trilogy is. Sadly, many Star Wars fans feel like the franchise continues to coast off its success. Even the best recent releases, such as Rogue One, owe their success to the Original Trilogy.

9 – The Star Wars Cinematic Universe Is Way Too Focused on the Skywalker Family

For a franchise that takes place in an entire galaxy far, far, away, too much of the Star Wars cinematic universe focuses on the Skywalker family.

Source: Reddit.