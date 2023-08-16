Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: 10 of Cal Kestis’ Best Looks

Oh, how far we’ve come from the days of the poncho.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor came out in April 2023, returning gamers to the world of Cal Kestis and his parkour-fueled missions against the Galactic Empire. But more than the expanded slate of Force powers and lightsaber stances, one of Jedi: Survivor’s greatest improvements on the previous game, Jedi: Fallen Order, lets players improve Cal’s fits.

In the first game, Cal's wardrobe consisted of a few discrete outfits and a plethora of ponchos. But this time, the ginger Jedi has more options for costumery than looking like the zonked-out twink at Bonnaroo (complete with glowstick). Jedi: Survivor features twenty-two different sets of outfits to unlock, and more than a dozen hairstyles (and facial hairstyles) to give the grizzled Rebel hero.

Sure, changing Cal’s outfit and giving him more (or less) of a beard doesn’t really impact gameplay, per se; he’ll still twirl around Sith lords and bounty hunters with ease. But there’s something satisfying about playing around with separates, colors (when players unlock each new outfit), and seeing what hair/beard combo works best for that ensemble.

With that in mind, here are ten of our favorite Cal customizations; try them out to see if your Jedi survivor can turn a lewk better than anyone in the Outer Rim Territories.

Klassic Kestis

Hair: Scrapper, Beard: Clean-Shaven, Outfit: Scrapper, Jacket: Poncho

While Survivor lets players shake up Cal’s look far beyond his first appearance, just sticking to what worked before has a certain nostalgia to it. The poncho was an inspired look in the first game, giving him a flowy outer garment that functioned as cape while also giving him some Western bandolero cool factor. Paired with his baby-faced look and that coiffed OG haircut, it’s still a lean, solid look for Cal.

(Note: if you want the poncho, you’ll have to face down and defeat the Spawn of Bogdo on Koboh, which is such a difficult boss we threw our hands up and just grabbed this screengrab from elsewhere. Jedi: Survivor is a hard game!)

Cal Vest-Is

Hair: Survivor, Beard: Clean-Stubble, Outfit: Survivor, Jacket: Survivor

Jedi: Survivor has a simple but fashionable default look for Cal; he’s got some stubble to show his greater experience, and the tight sleeveless vest is a suitably stylish addition to his arsenal that also offers him freedom of movement.

Hobo Caveman Cal

Hair: Center Part, Beard: Full Beard, Outfit: Hunter, Jacket: Hunter

While Cal’s usually looks clean and lean, this ensemble gives him the chance to let himself go to seed a bit. Years of running from the Empire have kept him parsecs away from a barber, and he may well have had to spend weeks, if not months, hiding out on an isolated planet where he had to hunt to survive.

Luke Skywalker, Shaggy ‘70s Edition

Hair: Shag, Beard: Clean Shaven, Outfit: Bomber, Jacket: Bomber

What if gamers didn’t pre-order Jedi: Survivor, or don’t want to shell out the extra ten or fifteen bucks for the Deluxe Edition (which offers bonus outfits that look like Luke and Han Solo at the end of A New Hope). Anyone wanting that charming classic Star Wars protagonist look: just get the bomber outfit — Luke’s yellow jacket isn’t that far off in design anyway, plus those goggles look dope — and give him a long shaggy haircut. (Windswept will also work as a hairstyle here, but we liked the scrappiness of the shag a bit better).

Desert Mormon Monk

Hair: Buzz Cut, Beard: Goatee, Jacket: Mountaineer

The Mountaineer jacket gradually became one of our favorite jackets in the game — not the least of which because its series of tubes running down the sleeves of the jacket, ostensibly meant to trap and retain moisture, reminded us of the stillsuits from Dune. Gamers that want to blend that look with a more monastic feel can mix the buzzcut-goatee combo to make him look suitably sheltered. He still looks like a space Mormon who only pops into town once a month to sell butter and tchotckes at Rambler’s Reach.

The Pirate Prince

Hair: Slicked Back, Beard: Small Goatee and Mustache, Jacket: Drifter

For a Cal with a bit more of a mystic swashbuckling vibe, look no further than this combo, which combines the fantasy-prince look of the Drifter jacket (maybe one of the best in the game) with the rakish facial hair of an Errol Flynn. Imagine Robin Hood with a lightsaber, and you're pretty close to it here.

Samurai Cal

Hair: Bun, Beard: Stubble, Outfit: Jedi, Jacket: Duelist

As one of the only gingers who can reasonably pull off a man bun, it’s Cal’s sacred duty to do so. And given the samurai-monk vibes of the Jedi Order, it only makes sense that the more the dives into that culture, the more he’ll adopt its look. The traditional Jedi robes work with the bun just as well, but we love the asymmetry of the Duelist jacket (complete with exposed right arm so Cal can show off the results of arm day).

The Cal With No Name

Hair: Mullet, Beard: Extended Mustache, Outfit/Jacket: Frontier

Given Star Wars’ deep-seated roots in the Western, it’s no surprise that Jedi: Survivor gives players a more explicitly Old West look for its lone-wolf protagonist. (Especially now that the blaster stance makes him more of a gunslinger!) The Frontier look is fun for its boot-cut chaps and the scarf around the neck on the jacket, but we wanted to pair it with a more good-ol-boy sensibility in the hair. Hence, the mullet/handlebar combo, that redneckiest of choices, which seems to fit this space-faring cowboy aesthetic best.

Dirtbag Hoodie

Hair: Undercut, Beard: Stubble, Outfit/Jacket: Wanderer

Sometimes, a Jedi should just look a little bit like the dude you really shouldn’t make a bad decision with at the club, but you really want to. That’s the best use we found for the undercut, that most hipster-y of Cal cuts, alongside some rakish stubble and the black hoodie look of the Wanderer.

General Kestis

Hair: Crew Cut, Beard: Mustache, Outfit/Jacket: Commander

By the time we see Cal in Jedi: Survivor, he’s a Rebel leader, with his own team and a staunch dedication to fighting the Empire. So why not lean into that military discipline with a drill-sergeant crew cut and mustache, and the armored Commander outfit all but borrowed from an old Clone Trooper? Style is one thing, but armor plating is quite another. It may not offer any actual buffs in performance, but it’s good to feel a bit more protected on the battlefield.