The Best Star Wars References in Movies and TV, Ranked

If there is a film franchise of the 20th century that potentially holds the record for the most influential set of movies of all time, it would likely go to Star Wars. There is almost no other movie series that has been referenced and appeared throughout countless other movies and TV series.

But here are the best Star Wars references in movies and TV shows ranked below. There are many shows that reference characters, scenes, infamous lines, and even objects like lightsabers and the Force. But others take it to entirely new levels, having whole Star Wars-inspired episodes and movies. Here are the best Star Wars references of all time in movies and TV.

1. Family Guy (1999-Present)

It is hard to beat what Family Guy did from 2007-2010, not just referencing the original trilogy of Star Wars, but straight up recreating all three movies in its signature parody way. It’s even more bonkers considering Disney didn’t yet own Star Wars or Family Guy.

Seeing ridiculous cartoon characters like Quagmire as C-3PO, Cleveland as R2-D2, Lois as Princess Leia, and more is half the fun in itself.

2. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that George Lucas’ other popular series of films starring Harrison Ford has plenty of references in its own right. There are many to count here, but one of the best has to be Ford reusing his classic line “I have a bad feeling about this.”

3. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Perhaps the most intriguing reference has to go to this sci-fi franchise’s eternal rival: Star Trek. Surprisingly, J.J. Abrams' set of films includes several references to the franchise the director would later go on to helm. But one of the wildest is R2-D2 itself appearing amidst the debris when the USS Enterprise is attacked.

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

While this beloved fantasy series was helmed by Peter Jackson, the director had no problem making it clear that he was inspired by what George Lucas did previously. This includes even some references in this first movie, such as entire sound effects that are taken directly from Star Wars.

5. Everything in Spaceballs (1987)

Long before anyone else would attempt the film-length parody of Star Wars, this movie did it first. With entire characters ripped right out of the original trilogy and thrown into highly goofy situations, this movie has no problem making clear its inspiration. While it doesn’t hold up quite that well decades later, it still left its impressive mark.

6. Toy Story 2 (1999)

Pretty much all of these Pixar animated films reference Star Wars in some way, but some are better than others. For instance, the second movie in the series is perhaps the most obvious, with characters like Zurg and entire scenes that rip off of Darth Vader and the like.

7. Homer Simpson Spoiling the Empire Strikes Back

The Simpsons are certainly no stranger to referencing Star Wars, but easily the best one has to be during the Season 3 episode “I Married Marge.” This flashback episode features the origin story of Homer and Marge’s relationship in the past.

In the middle of this, it shows a classic scene where Homer is seen leaving the movie theater, spoiling the twist at the end of The Empire Strikes Back for everyone.

8. The Lego Movie (2014)

This animated film pays homage to just about everything in pop culture, and Star Wars is no different. The Millennium Falcon makes an appearance, including characters like Chewbacca, C-3PO, and Lando Calrissian. Some of these are even voiced by their original actors.

9. The Fifth Element (1997)

This entire movie is full of references that eagle-eyed fans won’t have to look far to notice. The opening scene is quite familiar with its classic Han Solo-like moment, characters look quite similar to Princess Leia and others, and there are even words that feel like copy-cats of Mandalorians and more.

10. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

You may not be surprised to learn that a long-running TV series about nerds geeking out about everything happens to have a Star Wars reference or two.

Among the many references throughout the franchise, some of the best include episodes about the gang trying to get tickets to the latest movie or even guest appearances from James Earl Jones and Mark Hamill.

11. Scream 2 (1997)

This horror slasher sequel is all about paying homage to pop culture references and even subverting them, including a moment where one of the characters notes that The Empire Strikes Back is an example of a sequel that is better than the original.

12. X-Men (2000)

During the long-awaited film adaptation of the classic Marvel comic series, the character Toad happens to have a moment where he uses a metal pole with some extraordinary choreography. This is similar to how Darth Maul uses his double-bladed lightsaber. The best part is that both characters are played by the same actor, Ray Park.

13. Phineas and Ferb (2007-2015)

Following the acquisition of Star Wars by Disney, Phineas and Ferb did not waste any time in making a “May the Ferb Be With You” episode that is all about the characters in the classic sci-fi universe.

14. Austin Powers 2 (1999)

This Mike Myers movie already parodies James Bond, but it opened with a cinematic galactic text scrawl that will be quite familiar to fans of a galaxy far, far away. Not to mention the villain Dr. Evil even comes up with his own Death Star equivalent.

15. Rick and Morty (2013-Present)

For a TV series that is built entirely around parodying a certain trilogy of movies, it comes as no surprise that there are countless Star Wars references throughout it, such as lightsabers showing up, plus the Season 4 finale “Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri.”

16. Robot Chicken (2005-2022)

While the actual show may not be the best, one of the shining moments in its long-running time is the three satire films it has that parody the original trilogy, though not quite as well as what Family Guy did around the same time.

17. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

This memorable early Keanu Reeves film didn’t hold back in its references, including an unforgettable scene where the two leads act as Darth Ted and Luke Bill during a sword fight.

18. The Flintstones Movie (1994)

During this live-action film adaptation of the classic cartoon, the Stone Age family is seen heading to the drive-in movie theater and seeing Tar Wars, which is a clever and obvious homage to the George Lucas franchise.

19. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

In the final movie in the vampire series, Bella is dealing with her new vampire status when Taylor Lautners’ Jacob notes that Bella is taking a break from her “Jedi training.”

20. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Unsurprisingly, much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe contains references to Disney’s other mega-blockbuster franchise. However, one of the best is in the middle of the fight between Iron Man and Captain America’s sides where Spider-Man references the Battle of Hoth as he takes on Ant-Man.

21. Dawn of the Dead (2004)

This hilarious and fun zombie film features some exciting references, including a moment where one of the characters calls himself “the Boba Fett of zombies.”

22. Knocked Up (2007)

There are, interestingly enough, a couple of Star Wars references in this ridiculous rom-com with Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl. One of the best is when Rogen’s character says “Jay, I am your stoner” while using a certain bong as a lightsaber.