Every Star Wars Reference in The Toy Story Movies

Star Wars is a franchise that has inspired countless other productions since its start with A New Hope. This includes even some Disney and Pixar properties long before the companies would be united as one. Toy Story is one of the best examples of a movie series heavily inspired by Star Wars at times.

Here are all of the Star Wars references that have happened in the Toy Story movies. From the first one in 1995 to Buzz Lightyear's spin-off origin film, there are a couple dozen Star Wars references in Toy Story movies.

1 – Where Are The Rebels? (Toy Story)

Sid, the disturbing kid, has a moment in the first movie where he captures Woody and asks him where his “rebel friends” are. This is a direct reference to when Grand Moff Tarkin interrogates Princess Leia and asks her about the rebels' location.

2 – Darth Buzz (Toy Story)

Buzz Lightyear appears in the first movie with some fascinatingly familiar heavy breathing. This seems to be an almost copy of Darth Vader's sound effect when he breathes.

3 – Zurg's Death Star (Toy Story)

At one point in the first movie, Buzz notes that the evil Zurg will create a weapon that can decimate worlds. Sound familiar? This is highly similar to the Death Star and its world-destroying power.

4 – TIE Fighter Sound Effects (Toy Story)

When Buzz uses his laser to fire, it seemingly uses the same sound effect as the TIE Fighter's laser sound.

5 – Darth Buzz's Breathing Returns (Toy Story 2)

The video game version of Buzz Lightyear has a moment where his breathing is once again similar to that of Darth Vader.

6 – Zurg's Entire Existence (Toy Story 2)

All of Zurg in this movie is clearly based on Darth Vader. The general design of the character, with the mask and attitude, is similar to the Sith Lord. He also plays an integral role as the main villain of this particular movie.

7 – Zurg's Greeting (Toy Story 2)

When Zurg first sees the two Buzz Lightyears, he says hello to them as Darth Vader did to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

8 – Lightsaber Sound Effects (Toy Story 2)

There is a hologram that Buzz Lightyear puts his hand through, and the sound effect that plays when he does is quite similar to the sound of a lightsaber.

9 – Buzz, I Am Your Father (Toy Story 2)

During one of the fights against Zurg, the utility belt version of Buzz has a copycat scene of the fight Luke Skywalker has with Darth Vader. Zurg tells Buzz that he is his father, much like what happened on Bespin.

10 – TIE Fighter Sound Effects Return (Toy Story 2)

At one point, Buzz uses his laser again, which has the same sound effect as the first movie, which appears to be a recycle of the TIE Fighter's laser.

11 – Jabba The Hutt's Droid (Toy Story 2)

Similar to Jabba the Hutt's droid that appears out of the wall at the entrance to his lair, a robot appears in this movie. It is the same one that Buzz destroys with his blaster.

12 – The Tunnel Scene (Toy Story 2)

A blink-and-you-miss-it scene where Buzz goes through some tunnels in this movie is a near-direct copy of a similar scene in The Empire Strikes Back.

13 – Toy Story 2 and The Phantom Menace's Releases

Both Toy Story 2 and The Phantom Menace came out in the same year, 1999, within a few months.

14 – I Am Your Father Part 2 (Buzz Lightyear of Star Command)

During the episode “Stranger Invasion” of this spin-off Buzz TV show, Zurg replicates his scene from the previous movie in revealing once again to Buzz that he is his father.

15 – Lightsaber-Like Battle (Buzz Lightyear of Star Command)

Buzz Lightyear and Zurg fight with one another in the same “Stranger Invasion” episode that is similar to a lightsaber battle.

16 – Big Baby (Toy Story 3)

Some circumstances surrounding Big Baby are similar to Darth Vader's role in his franchise. As the right-hand baby to the movie's main villain, he betrays Lotso in the end and does the right thing, much like Vader.

17 – Lotso (Toy Story 3)

Lotso is similar to Emperor Palpatine in many ways. He initially seems like a fun character but turns out to be the movie's main villain. In addition, he tries to seduce Buzz to his side, much like what Palpatine did to Anakin Skywalker.

18 – I've Got a Bag Feeling About This (Toy Story of Terror)

During this spin-off special, a track on the show's soundtrack is titled “I've Got a Bag Feeling About This.” This seems to be a take on the classic line “I've got a bad feeling about this” that is in every mainline Star Wars movie.

19 – I Find Their Lack of Armor Disturbing (Toy Story That Time Forgot)

During this special, The Cleric character finds Rex and Trixie's “lack of armor disturbing,” which appears to be a subtle reference to Darth Vader's similar line, “I find your lack of faith disturbing.”

20 – In a Galaxy Far, Far Away (Toy Story 4)

When Bunny and Ducky attack Buzz at one point in the movie, a message appears that says, “in a galaxy far, far away.” This is directly taken from the opening crawl in Star Wars movies.

21 – Obi-Wan Kenobi (Toy Story 4)

In the movie, you can see a toy version of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the pinball machine during a quick cameo appearance.

22 – Mandalorian Reference (Lightyear)

A jetpack in this movie looks like a direct copy of the Mandalorian jetpack that members of that race often use.

23 – Zyclops and Zap Patrol (Lightyear)

Two groups of soldiers in this movie resemble the Battle Droids and Clone Troopers from Star Wars. The Zyclops look pretty similar to the Super Battle Droids, in particular. On the other hand, the Zap Patrol has armor and appearance similar to the Clones.

24 – Laser Blade (Lightyear)

The laser blade used by the Space Rangers in this film doesn't even try to hide its inspiration, which appears to be the classic lightsaber sci-fi weapon.