5 Super Easy Star-Wars Themed Snacks for Your May The 4th Celebration

Are you throwing together a last-minute May the 4th celebration? Whether you're inviting a couple of friends over for a movie marathon, or just marking the day casually with your kids, here are 5 super easy and simple Star Wars-themed snacks.

I'd have to thank my oldest brother for my love of Star Wars. Growing up he was a major fanatic. His entire room was decked out in Star Wars toys, figurines, and posters. He owned every movie on VHS and would watch them constantly. Even now at 35, he's still a die-hard fan.

If you have similar memories, why not celebrate May The 4th, a Star Wars holiday made by fans for fellow fans.

No Cooking or Baking Skills? This is the Way.

The snacks were quite simple to make and honestly didn't take much time. I am all about making things that require little effort because honestly, I am really not that crafty and I suck at baking. It's also an affordable activity to do with your kids!

1. Sith Cupcakes

To get started I made “Sith Cupcakes.” I took a box of Red Velvet cake mix, made the cupcakes according to the box, and then topped them with frosting. We used vanilla frosting with black gel food coloring, but chocolate would work just fine and only a small amount of black gel food coloring would be needed.

2. Death Star Popcorn Balls

Next, I made Death Star popcorn balls. To make these popcorn balls you'll need

3.5-ounce package of plain microwave popcorn

10-ounce bag of Marshmallows

1/4 cup butter Recipe:

Pop Popcorn in the microwave and set it aside.

Melt the marshmallows and butter in a small pot over the stove, stirring frequently.

Once the marshmallows and butter are about melted all the way, drop several drops of black gel food coloring to get the color to your liking for the Death Star.

Once melted and mixed, pour the mix over the popcorn on a baking sheet.

I buttered up my hands (this is key) and molded my popcorn balls (Death Stars).

You can set them aside or stick them in the fridge to get them to harden up before eating.

3. R2D2 Oreos

Being a HUGE fan of R2D2 I just had to incorporate him somehow. I had this great idea of making R2D2 Oreos by covering Oreos in white candy melts and then drawing R2D2 with edible markers. Unfortunately, the markers didn't want to work on the hardened candy melts, so I just decided to sprinkle blue sprinkles over the top.

To make the R2D2 Oreos, simply melt your white candy melts on the stove or microwave, then dip your Oreos in it, covering the entire Oreo. Set each Oreo aside onto wax paper and top with blue sprinkles.

4. Storm Trooper Marshmallows

One thing the edible markers definitely work on is marshmallows. I am absolutely obsessed with how my Storm Trooper marshmallows turned out. Simply take a black edible marker and draw the iconic Storm Trooper face on a marshmallow. We stuck ours on sticks but I have seen them added onto cupcakes with white frosting, which are adorable also.

5. Yoda Guacamole

Lastly, I made Yoda Guacamole. Movie watching isn't complete without some chips and guacamole, and Star Wars watching isn't complete without Yoda.

I drew the shape of Yoda's head onto some parchment paper and then cut it out and placed it onto my serving dish. Then I took my guacamole and started covering the cutout parchment paper until his head was covered.

Make sure to add enough to the top of his head so you have enough guacamole to dip your chip in. I added two scoops of sour cream for the eyes and added 2 little pieces of black olives to complete the eyes. I then surrounded Yoda's head with chips. These were a hit with everyone at our Star Wars movie party!

