‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Starts Off Strong

Clone Force 99 is back in season two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and the premiere episode does not disappoint. Now streaming on Disney+, fans will be thrilled to see their favorite defective clones back in action. Season 2 episode 1 kicks off with Wrecker, Echo, Hunter, Tech, and Omega in a life threatening situation because of course they are. It seems to be the norm for them.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode 1.

The first episode of The Bad Batch season 2 starts on what appears to be a peaceful planet, with a relaxing beach and inviting waters. However, things are not always what they seem, and it is mere seconds until viewers will see Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo being chased by a horde of crablike aliens. Thanks to Tech and Omega, it turns into yet another close call, and the clones head back to Cid, who fans know to be the one who offers them their mercenary jobs.

This is where the audience, and the Bad Batch, are introduced to a newcomer to the series – Phee Genoa (voiced by the talented comedian Wanda Sykes). She is a pirate that Cid seems to trust, and is sure to end up being a big part of the new season.

A Reward That Could Finally Turn Things Around

Cid tells the clones that she has caught wind of something that could finally give them the freedom they have been looking for. The reward would be enough to allow them to disappear and stop doing risky mercenary business for good. She explains that Count Dooku’s palace on Serrano sits empty and is packed with riches that are ripe for the taking.

While the rest of the gang is immediately in, Hunter takes some convincing. Eventually, he agrees and the group heads off to Serrano. When they arrive at the palace they see that Imperial forces have already swarmed the place. Stormtroopers and cargo ships are as far as the eye can see, and there are already crates packed with Dooku’s belongings.

You would think a scene like this would scare off the mercenaries, but the Bad Batch think they can get away with stealing enough of the items to make their trip worth it. All but Hunter sneak on board one of the cargo ships while Hunter destroys others as a distraction. While this does get their attention, the troopers end up locking down everything, trapping Tech, Omega, and Echo inside one of the ships. Wrecker has already succeeded in stealing a crate, and meets up with Hunter to figure out their next plan of attack.

Problem After Problem

The ship that Tech, Omega, and Echo are hiding out on takes off from the palace before Wrecker and Hunter can get to them. On the ground, the two clones are left fighting a barrage of Stormtroopers while the other three are trapped on the ship in space, trying to come up with a plan to escape. Unfortunately for them, the troopers figure out that they are on the ship and eject the escape pods, trying to make it impossible for them to escape.

Omega has a plan however, and the three are able to eject themselves inside a different vessel – one of the cargo crates. As they speed towards the ground with no signs of stopping, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode 1 ends.

Overall Thoughts

The premiere episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 sucks viewers right back into this crazy life of Clone Force 99. Of course, they have seemed to get themselves in trouble once again. The opening sequence is a great kick-off to the season, with an intense and suspenseful chase scene. It might have felt like that would be the most action the episode would see, but of course, the end of it gives viewers a bit more.

Throwing in a quick introduction to Phee, who we are certain will become a staple of the season, was smart. It allows us to know that she exists without taking too much focus away from the group of defective clones that we all love so much.

As far as the animation style goes it is the same as we are used to from season 1, however it does look like it has improved. The Bad Batch themselves are sporting new looks with updated uniforms as well, likely to help distinguish them from the clones that are working with the Empire.

Overall this is a great start to the new season!

Rating: 8/10 SPECS

