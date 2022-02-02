Avar Kriss Gets Revenge in ‘Star Wars: The High Republic #14’

Things are starting to get really stressful in the latest issue of Marvel’s mainline Star Wars: The High Republic comic series and the first stressor is delivered with the title of Issue #14: “Jedi’s End.” In the swift lead-up to the devastation of Star Wars: The Fallen Star, Cavan Scott twists the knife just a little bit deeper as things turn dire for Keeve Trennis, Avar Kriss, and Sskeer.

Avar Kriss sets aside her obligations to the Jedi Order and the Republic in favor of chasing after Lourna Dee in an act that can only be referred to as revenge. While capturing Lourna would certainly benefit the Jedi’s fight against the Nihil, it is in direct opposition of what she was instructed to do and is fueled by her own hatred for the Twi’lek and a desire to get vengeance for the lives that the Nihil have cut down. We’ve definitely seen Jedi go down this path before—hello, Anakin Skywalker—but it’s somehow more shocking to see the Jedi of The High Republic get tempted this way.

There is a part of me that wishes that Avar Kriss’ brush with the dark side was playing out in the novels, where we’ve already witnessed both Elzar Mann and Stellan Gios feel the pull of its temptation. With the way that Claudia Gray so beautifully connects the three together as a triad of sorts in Fallen Star, with each of them acting as a polestar in the others’ constellation, it’s quite profound that they’ve all nearly succumbed. While I know that The High Republic is intended to be enjoyed by fans whether they’re reading just the books or just the comics, it does feel like they might miss out on some important character details if they’re not up-to-date on the comics.

Hopefully, an upcoming novel will give us a window into where Avar Kriss is mentally, following the losses in The Fallen Star and her actions in the mainline comics.

With the knowledge that something unfortunate will befall Keeve Trennis somewhere down the line, her interaction with Sskeer in this issue really hurts. She has so much hope that there will be another mission after this, but he cautiously reminds her that the TK is incurable. Keeve tells her former Master that she wants to excel as a Jedi for him, but he is quick to remind her that she has to be her own Jedi and not live in his shadow. Something that will undoubtedly come back to haunt her and all of us as readers.

In the final act of “Jedi’s End,” as the Starlight Beacon is starting to come apart, and the Jedi are scrambling to rescue the scared and injured, the Leveler attacks—striking fear into the hearts of the Jedi. Confused and disturbed by the creature, Avar Kriss turns her lightsaber on Keeve and Sskeer, leaving us on the edge of our seats for next month’s issue. All thoughts of Lourna Dee and the impending doom on the Starlight Beacon are set aside, in favor of worrying about the fates of these three Jedi.

Star Wars: The High Republic Issue #14 is on stands today.

