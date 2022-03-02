Review: ‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ Comes to a Heartbreaking Close in Issue #15

Just over a year ago, Cavan Scott kicked off The High Republic mainline comics on a hopeful note. The Jedi were prospering and basking in the glory of the Starlight Beacon and Keeve Trennis was completing her Jedi trials under the careful and wise guidance of her Master Sskeer. By the second issue, she had become a Jedi Knight and was whisked off into a tedious and horror-tinged adventure with Ceret and Terec.

The fifteen-issue run was split into four arcs: There is No Fear, Heart of the Drengir, The Shadow of the Nihil, and finally Jedi’s End. Each arc introduced new horrors into Keeve’s path, from her Master’s brush with the Drengir, to her own nearly fatal run-in, to Sskeer’s terminal illness and planned departure from the Jedi Order, every small victory has been hard-won for the new Jedi Knight.

As much as Marvel’s The High Republic has been focused on Keeve’s journey, it has, in equal measures, been the most expansive character study of Avar Kriss within this phase of the High Republic era. While she was introduced in Light of the Jedi she largely played a minor role in the novels, even the disastrous conclusion of The Fallen Star where she was presented as this polestar within Elzar Mann and Stellan Gios’ constellation. But it has been Scott’s comic book run that has defined Avar Kriss as a character—presenting her with more nuance than she has been granted in her other appearances.

The Hero of Hetzal is wrapped in the glorious light of the Jedi Order, driven by moral righteousness and too blinded by her own starlight to see the kind of impact she has on those around her. She is all that is good about the Jedi, but Scott has made it clear that she also possesses all of the negative attributes of the Jedi.

The final chapter within Jedi’s End, which is ominously entitled “The Fall” forces us to once again witness the fall of the Starlight Beacon—though this time it confirms who lives and dies from the mainline comic and divulges vital details of Avar Kriss experience aboard the beacon as her friends and colleagues parish around her. It’s one thing to read about how she pulls it together for Elzar’s sake in the final pages of The Fallen Star, but it is something else to watch her crumble under the weight of their defeat in the final panels of The High Republic.

Gone is the blaze of heroism we saw in her eyes as she arrived, mounted atop a rancor a few issues back. Gone is the righteous vengeance as she tracked down Lourna Dee. Gone is the fearless leader who would go against her friends simply for the sake of being right. As the Starlight Beacon falls apart, so does Avar Kriss because, for better or for worse, they were narratively crafted to be one in the same. The Beacon was the physical representation of the Jedi-Republic partnership and Avar Kriss was the blade that brought them victory.

Keeve Trennis has endured tragedy after tragedy throughout each arc of The High Republic, but this final chapter—for this phase, at least—doesn’t give any real or definitive closure to her story. While she was able to rescue Ceret and Terec, the loss of her now-former Master will undoubtedly impact the trajectory of her personal journey. She was going to lose him, regardless of the Starlight Beacon, but his sacrifice is far more devastating than withering away due to an illness. We already know, thanks to Scott, a vague vision of her eventual end—one that implies this loss will not be her last.

Scott’s The High Republic series has been a consistent source of rich, engaging storytelling that has acted as the backbone of not just the comics branch of this era, but an anchor for this entire phase. With Ario Anindito’s artwork and Carlos Lopez’s coloring setting a definitive aesthetic for this series, one that delves into the realms of horror and deeply human trauma, it has been its own sort of beacon in the darkness of this phase’s tragic conclusion.

Star Wars: The High Republic Issue #15 is on stands today.