Review: ‘Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures’ (#13)

When the first issue of Daniel José Older’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures launched last February, it was clear that Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala were set up to be two halves of the same coin. From the way that Harvey Tolibao’s illustrations showed them as the other half of each other, to the careful ways that Older drew comparisons between the two of them as their orbits crashed into each other, it was obvious that they were being set up to be something much more than just friends.

Over the past year, Older has skillfully crafted a bittersweet and tender love story between Lula and Zeen. The weight of the Jedi Order rested on Lula’s shoulders as she matured in the middle of galactic war, while Zeen had to come to terms with her new life and let go of her anger towards her former friend-turned-Nihil Krix. It’s been a beautiful story to watch unfurl as these two young women grow into themselves and their relationship.

In the final issue of the comic run, “For Light and Life,” all of this storytelling comes to a head as Lula is faced with the offer of becoming a Jedi Knight, which will undoubtedly cause her to relinquish her feelings for Zeen and refocus on the task at hand, and Zeen has to face Krix once again. Of course, this portion of their story overlaps with Older’s Midnight Horizon, which means we know—for better or for worse—where their story ends as this phase of The High Republic comes to a close.

While Qort and Farzala decide to accept their knighthood, Lula decides to forgo becoming a Jedi Knight-–at least for now. Rather than bottling up her reasoning or choosing to lie about why she isn’t ready to become a Jedi Knight, Lula explicitly tells her friends it’s because of her feelings for Zeen. She needs time to figure them out without jumping into new responsibilities within the Jedi Order. Lula’s internal monologue reflects her regret that she let Zeen leave on the mission to Corellia without telling her that she loved her. Surely Zeen knows, right?

With the Starlight Beacon still standing in the background, the Jedi celebrate this small victory and it’s heartwrenching to remember the tragedy waiting for them on the horizon. As Farzala and Qort are made Jedi Knights of the Republic—protectors of light and life—they stand alongside Jedi who will not make it through the Fallen Star. As hopeful as both of Older’s additions to this final act of this phase of The High Republic are, they’re tinged with bittersweet sorrow. Coupled with the knowledge that The High Republic is going to be jumping back in time and veering away from all of these precious characters that we’ve grown attached to, it’s hard to reconcile that fact with these little moments of joy.

With the first issue of The High Republic Adventures, I praised Older for his ability to create accessible stories with relatable characters and engaging narratives, and that praise is still warranted. Over the span of a year, he has drawn us into the lives of Lula, Zeen, Quart, Farzala, and even Krix, and made us care about them like old friends. Now we have to let go of these friendships we’ve formed with them and hope that everything works out in the end. It’s hard to say goodbye to these characters and their journeys. They defied expectations and broke the molds of what we have come to expect from stories of Jedi Padawans.

I’m just glad I got my wish from the first issue. Farzala is safe. I think. I hope. I am choosing to pretend that the Starlight Beacon isn’t about to go down in flames mere hours after Farzala and Qort were made Knights.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (#13) is out now.

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.