14 Star Wars Themed Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Don't look for gifts in Alderaan places. (get it?) These are the Star Wars-themed Valentine's Day gifts you're looking for!

Despite the fact that Star Wars is filled with epic battles against the Dark Side, the Star Wars universe is actually filled with a lot of love. From tragic romances of Anakin and Padmé, Rey and Ben Solo, and Kanan and Hera to the fan-favorite relationships of Han and Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Satine Kryze, Finn and Poe, and Zeb and Callus — there’s a lot of romance to appreciate.

Regardless of whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day as a romantic holiday with the other half of your dyad or you treat it as a special day to shower your friends with gifts, Star Wars has you covered with a ton of adorable Valentine’s Day gifts this year. Here's a list of our favorite Star Wars-themed Valentine's Day gifts.

Star Wars: I Love You. I Know. Lessons in Love and Friendship ($10)

This is the perfect book for a Star Wars themed Valentine's Day. Amy Richau highlights many of the relationships that make Star Wars what it is and uses them to provide readers with lessons about love and friendship. You can read our full review of the book to find out more about what's inside the book!

Kylo Ren & Rey “Show You The Light” Shirt ($23)

Rey and Kylo may have come to a tragic end in The Rise of Skywalker, but it sure is nice to see them on some officially licensed merchandise (even if it is in combat). Reunite the dyad by purchasing this shirt for yourself or for the special Reylo in your life. Come on, you know you feel it too.

R2-D2 BB-8 Droid Heart Mug ($10)

Do you have a special someone who happens to be a droid lover? Then this is the perfect way to tell them that they “R2 cute” on Valentine's Day. This adorable mug comes in a bunch of different colors too! One might say this mug is BB-GR8!

The Mandalorian Valentine's Day Socks ($8)

You can pick-up these adorable socks featuring the Child to keep someone's feet warm this Valentine's Day. If you know someone who loved The Mandalorian sock advent calendar from Christmas, then this is the perfect gift for them! Now this gift has me wondering if Grogu wears socks. Do his little feet get cold?

Han & Leia Picture Frame ($17)

Are you looking for a new frame for a snapshot from your first date? Or perhaps you've never gotten around to framing one of the photos from your wedding. Well, the Force is clearly with you because you can purchase this Han and Leia-inspired picture frame to keep your precious memories on display year-round.

Matching “Baby Yoda” Work-Out Attire ($38-89)

This is the perfect Valentine's Day gift if you're a mom or a big sister looking for a special gift to share with a special youngling in your life. Work out in style with these adorable matching Baby Yoda workout ensembles. This would be a great outfit to wear while practicing some of the skills found in Amy Ratcliffe's book about bringing the balance of the Force to your life.

Darth Vader Valentine's Day Funko Pop ($12)

This Funko Pop collection is literally made for Valentine's Day. These cotton-candy pink figures are perfect for anyone who loves seasonal Star Wars toys. There are several different versions (C3-Po, Chewie, and more!) and they've already sold out once! Don't miss out on these fun collectibles!

The Mandalorian Valentine's Day Stuffed Grogu ($6)

As if you didn't already own enough Baby Yoda merchandise, they've unveiled a new Baby Yoda stuffed toy that comes with some delicious hard candy. This is the perfect gift for a child or… yourself. He's pretty cute and very cuddly!

Obi-Wan Kenobi Valentine's Day Shirt ($19)

This Obi-Wan Kenobi shirt is the perfect addition to someone's Star Wars attire. Whether they're a prequel lover or someone who just loves Obi-Wan Kenobi, this is a shirt that is bound to make that special someone grin!

Lovepop Death Star Paper Bouquet ($26)

Flower bouquets can get pretty pricey. Plus they don't last forever. So why not splurge on this adorable paper bouquet that is themed around the Death Star explosion. Yes, somehow they've managed to make the Death Star romantic. Just go with it.

Darth Vader Chew Toy ($7)

If your special Valentine this year is your dog, then Chewie… er Chewy has you covered. Check out this adorable Darth Vader chew toy! He's almost too adorable to let your dog tear him apart.

The Mandalorian Valentine's Day Candy Tins ($15)

There's never too much candy when it comes to Valentine's Day, especially when it comes to Star Wars candy tins. These handy tins can be used for storing trinkets after you've devoured the delicious caramel candies inside!

The Mandalorian Valentine's Day 3-D Card ($15)

Who needs basic Hallmark Valentin's Day cards when you can wow someone special with a 3-D card featuring the Child! That is one cute bounty!

Han & Leia Stacking Mugs ($25)

How could we pass up on the opportunity to showcase another Han and Leia inspired gift? These stacking mugs store easily and will bring a little Star Wars joy to your morning coffee.

The Bottom Line

Whether you're going solo or cozying up with your loved one, Valentine's Day is a great excuse to pick up some new Star Wars merchandise for yourself and the geeky people in your life. It should also come as no surprise that the lovely people over at the Star Wars website have also compiled a list of Star Wars-themed Valentine's Day gifts, so be sure to check out their article if you didn't find the perfect gift in this one!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.