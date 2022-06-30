A $5,000 Star Wars Drink You Have to See Now, Twitter Is Furious

With inflation, drink prices have gone up across the board. But that has nothing on this luxury $5000 drink called the Kaiburr Crystal on the Disney Wish cruise ship. Dubbed The Most Expensive Drink in the Galaxy Twitter users are having an absolute fit about the drink.

Let's see how people are really feeling.

The most expensive drink in the galaxy. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish has a $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal drink. pic.twitter.com/ZcUp3yt0RI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 29, 2022

One user said he would never burn that kind of money.

Even if I had Oprah’s kind of money to burn, I’d never waste $5000 on a stupid, gimmicky drink. I’d rather give that $5,000 to a family who needs it. — Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Louisiana_Cat) June 29, 2022

Another said the empire isn't even that evil.

$5k for a star wars drink

The empire ain’t even that evil — kevin (@KVP96) June 30, 2022

Zack said he would pay for the drink… only if George Lucas himself would serve the drink.

For that money George Lucas himself better serve me the drink and complain about Star Wars fans/critics https://t.co/v1WH2N8CBd — zack (@thrawnadelrey) June 30, 2022

Jaklin says she is happy with her cute Star Wars drink that doesn't cost $5000.

Here, have a cute #StarWars drink that doesn’t cost $5000. Happy Friday! 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/Tij34FLgb6 — Jaklin Joyce | Blue Milk Mama (@BlueMilkMama) June 30, 2022

According to BlogMickey.com Disney refuses to disclose what's in the drink.

Disney Refuses to Disclose What’s In the $5,000 Star Wars Drink on the Disney Wish https://t.co/kTMuze5Khu — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) June 30, 2022

Alicia claims she knows what is in the drink.

I’ll tell you what’s in the $5000 Star Wars drink. Regret. — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) June 30, 2022

Disney Dan is crowdsourcing the drink price. Here's the deal, put in $20 and you get a sip of the drink.

I’m now organizing Facebook groups now for each Disney Wish sailing where you put in $20 and then we all meet at that Star Wars bar to get a sip of the $5,000 drink and a small cracker like space communion. — Disney Dan Becker (@DisneyDan) June 30, 2022

And finally, we have one person who is honest and says they would buy the drink.

fine i’ll say it. if i had 5k i WOULD buy the expensive star wars drink and im tired of pretending that i wouldnt — raye custodial star wars™️ (@rayewashere) July 1, 2022

Is 5,000 Too Much?

Is Disney price gouging or is this all in good fun? Should the $5000 drink be a thing? Comment below!

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.