Starbucks Cancels Pride, Workers Cancel Working

Starbucks employees at over 150 locations nationwide will be striking next week over the company’s apparent new stance on Pride Month decorations. The Starbucks Workers United union has accused the corporation of turning its back on its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community by having multiple stores across the country banning Pride decorations in stores.

Isn’t Starbucks Pro-LGBTQ+?

The corporation has, forgive the pun, prided itself on its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community throughout its history, and has said that the information regarding bans on Pride decorations in Starbucks stores is, in fact, misinformation.

However, the non-profit labor organization More Perfect Union announced that they obtained documents revealing that a regional manager informed employees there would be no decorating for Pride this year to “create consistency from store to store.”

Starbucks gives autonomy to local leaders to "find ways to celebrate." These leaders are the same ones issuing many of the Pride bans.



More Perfect Union reports that higher-ups banned decorations in more than 100 stores across three states. 🧵3/4https://t.co/CyIlmoNXWb — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 21, 2023

A Consequence of Corporate Activism

That history of vocal support of the LGBTQ+ community led many on the far right to celebrate what they see as liberal infighting.

Nothing tastier than liberal tears… always fun to watch them fight amongst themselves — Brother Noah (@BrothaNoah) June 23, 2023

One called the strike “the highlight of my days” and dubbed the workers’ fight against a historically liberal corporation for hypocrisy “the woke eating the woke.”

Hahaha the workers are striking and becoming more poor because they can’t put rainbow flags all over the stores. The woke eating the woke is the highlight of my days. I guess their union employees will find out what it’s like to not get paid while on strike. — Greg (@RealGWhizdom) June 23, 2023

Others argued that the strike resulted from Starbucks’ support of the LGBTQ+ community in the past and that the corporation is now reaping the rewards of what they have sown.

I see a lot of conservatives knee jerk “Fire them all! Close those stores for good!” type of arguments out there. I say no.. Let them deal with it. Enjoy your woke staff @Starbucks. You encourage all this insanity in society, so have fun negotiating w/ your woke labor force. https://t.co/725Kfgc5SE — Hugh Jass (@HughJass2k24) June 23, 2023

A Fight Bigger Than Starbucks

Many supporters say that this strike is not only about the employees who want to celebrate Pride, but also the customers who need spaces where they feel safe and welcome.

One person highlights that the kind of “3rd space” (non-home, non-work) that Starbucks provides is essential for many queer people.

Something cool about the @SBWorkersUnited

strike over pride decor:



Starbucks is a “3rd space” — a non-home, non-work space for people who have nowhere else to go, especially queer people.



This strike, similar to nurses negotiating for better patient care, protects everyone. https://t.co/x2H6rVZFCh — H Kapp-Klote (@pizza4justice) June 23, 2023

Others celebrated the Starbucks Workers United union for addressing a social issue impacting far more than just their employees.

It is the duty of unions to defend the rights of all its members. It is also refreshing to see unions like sbwu and others inject themselves into social issues that affect not only their members, but the working class as a whole, both organized and unorganized. Union strong! — bcane (@bcane16) June 23, 2023

And some argue that this kind of action that combines the fights for labor and social justice is needed in the United States.

Combining labor and social issues is exactly what needs to happen on National-scale to reverse attacks on trans ppl and attacks on working people generally https://t.co/HfFPip7zhw — mighty-lizard-king (@mightylzrdking) June 23, 2023

No Politics in Coffee

Many online took a stance that Pride flags are inherently political and that politics do not belong in public spaces like stores.

One person said everyone should be able to believe whatever they want and be respected for that, but that it becomes a problem when “narratives” are pushed on others.

There are ppl out here contrary to popular belief that don’t want this narrative pushed on their families , do you, but don’t force others to accept it, as long as you are being respectful and respected, do you ✌🏾♥️ it’s all love … — ToniDelynn (@ToniDelynn) June 23, 2023

Another compared the decision to strike over the inclusion of Pride flags in Starbucks stores to Sith from Star Wars, arguing that the strike is ironically anti-inclusion by not accepting people who do not support LGBTQ+ rights.

Why is it always the people who demand acceptance and tolerance the most, who are the most intolerant of other people's views than their own.

– I don’t need rainbow flags in my store.

– If you're not with me, then you're my enemy. – Only a Sith deals in absolutes! — Alexander (@Alexand69233356) June 23, 2023

In the same way, one Twitter user argued that forcing what they called “political activism” into the public stores is actually antithetical to the inclusion queer people are ostensibly fighting for when celebrating Pride and went so far as to say this strike “hurts gay people.”

They are striking to force their political activism into shared public spaces, which is a hostile act that disrespects the core values described by "diversity and inclusion". That is disrespectful, intolerant and nasty. That was never what Pride was about. That hurts gay people https://t.co/DyvEJWhn8C — Ⓑig Ⓑang Ⓒoming (@BBCPropaganda) June 23, 2023

Local Coffee Shop Boon?

Perhaps surprisingly, people on all sides of the political spectrum took the opportunity of the strike to urge coffee drinkers to support local coffee shops instead, albeit for different reasons.

What happens to a chain store businesses if they lose money? Do they open more locations and hire more woke workers or do they close some locations and let woke workers go? — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 23, 2023

But whatever their reasons, it seems that many people will be taking their business away from Starbucks and to smaller local stores this summer.