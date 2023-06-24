Starbucks Cancels Pride, Workers Cancel Working

by
Starbucks Coffee store front located at CityScape Plaza, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix Arizona.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Starbucks employees at over 150 locations nationwide will be striking next week over the company’s apparent new stance on Pride Month decorations. The Starbucks Workers United union has accused the corporation of turning its back on its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community by having multiple stores across the country banning Pride decorations in stores.

Isn’t Starbucks Pro-LGBTQ+?

The corporation has, forgive the pun, prided itself on its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community throughout its history, and has said that the information regarding bans on Pride decorations in Starbucks stores is, in fact, misinformation.

However, the non-profit labor organization More Perfect Union announced that they obtained documents revealing that a regional manager informed employees there would be no decorating for Pride this year to “create consistency from store to store.”

A Consequence of Corporate Activism

That history of vocal support of the LGBTQ+ community led many on the far right to celebrate what they see as liberal infighting.

One called the strike “the highlight of my days” and dubbed the workers’ fight against a historically liberal corporation for hypocrisy “the woke eating the woke.”

Others argued that the strike resulted from Starbucks’ support of the LGBTQ+ community in the past and that the corporation is now reaping the rewards of what they have sown.

A Fight Bigger Than Starbucks

Many supporters say that this strike is not only about the employees who want to celebrate Pride, but also the customers who need spaces where they feel safe and welcome.

One person highlights that the kind of “3rd space” (non-home, non-work) that Starbucks provides is essential for many queer people.

Others celebrated the Starbucks Workers United union for addressing a social issue impacting far more than just their employees.

And some argue that this kind of action that combines the fights for labor and social justice is needed in the United States.

No Politics in Coffee

Many online took a stance that Pride flags are inherently political and that politics do not belong in public spaces like stores.

One person said everyone should be able to believe whatever they want and be respected for that, but that it becomes a problem when “narratives” are pushed on others.

Another compared the decision to strike over the inclusion of Pride flags in Starbucks stores to Sith from Star Wars, arguing that the strike is ironically anti-inclusion by not accepting people who do not support LGBTQ+ rights.

In the same way, one Twitter user argued that forcing what they called “political activism” into the public stores is actually antithetical to the inclusion queer people are ostensibly fighting for when celebrating Pride and went so far as to say this strike “hurts gay people.”

Local Coffee Shop Boon?

Perhaps surprisingly, people on all sides of the political spectrum took the opportunity of the strike to urge coffee drinkers to support local coffee shops instead, albeit for different reasons.

But whatever their reasons, it seems that many people will be taking their business away from Starbucks and to smaller local stores this summer.

Website | + posts

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

10 Of The Biggest Disadvantages of Being a Man