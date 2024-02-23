Starbucks Debuts Savory Latte Flavor

When you think of Starbucks, the last thing that probably comes to mind is salty, savory tastes — unless it’s the brand’s delicious salted caramel flavor.

Starbucks just debuted its newest latte flavor — pork. That’s right, the coffeehouse chain is rolling out a meat-flavored latte, and it’s dividing people, to say the least. For some, this is far from shocking news, as the chain released a similarly controversial olive-oil-infused drink called the Oleato in February of 2023.

The Pork Latte Blends Salty and Sweet Flavors

Starbucks unveiled the new drink in China to ring in the Lunar New Year, naming it the Abundant Year Savory Latte.

According to the Starbucks delivery app, the drink is a blend of Dongpo Braised Pork Flavor Sauce with espresso and steamed milk, topped with pork sauce and pork breast meat.

The Starbucks Reserve Shanghai Roastery revealed photos of the latte, which featured a frothy top adorned with pork sauce drizzle and a square slice of pork through a skewer resting on top of the drink. The Roastery captioned the photo, “Eating meat means prosperity in the coming year” and noted the drink would have unexpected salty and sweet flavors.

The Controversial Drink Celebrates the Popular Holiday's Traditions

The savory latte will be priced at 68 yuan, or $9.45 USD, which can be an expensive price to pay for a drink. While pricey, Starbucks is an extremely popular coffeehouse in China. With over 6,000 company-owned stores in the country in 2023, it’s China’s second-largest coffee chain brand after Luckin Coffee.

While the polarizing drink is unconventional, it’s a symbol of the popular holiday and its rich traditions. Every year, 2 billion people from across the globe celebrate the Lunar New Year. Hundreds of millions of Chinese return to their hometowns to celebrate the Spring Festival with their families. The travel rush is so big it lasts 40 days, with traditional celebrations taking place over days.