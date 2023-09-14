Starbucks Launches Their 2023 Fall Menu With Familiar Favorites and New Treats

Starbucks has sold more than 600 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes since they introduced the iconic fall drink in 2003.

While pumpkin has always been the default, more and more apple-flavored treats are creeping onto the Starbucks menu, from coffee drinks to baked goods. Starbucks is busiest during December, followed by November and October. The uptick in December and November likely revolves around the holiday season, but its fall menu is almost as important to its loyal customers.

Tasty New Drinks and Treats for Fall 2023

Starbucks fans are eager to try the new fall drinks. The Starbucks fall 2023 menu features two new drinks, one not coffee-based, and one scrumptious food addition.

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

For decades, the Starbucks menu catered to coffee lovers, and rightfully so, as approximately 66% of Americans drink coffee every day. However, Chai has almost always been on their menu, debuting in the late 1990s.

The coffee chain is targeting noncoffee drinkers more than ever with coffee-free drinks that can be just as energizing and delicious, such as chai lattes, matcha lattes, and fruity Refreshers. The company’s new fall menu showcases this effort, adding an iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte.

This drink will likely consist of chai concentrate and milk and be finished with a pumpkin-spiced cream topping. While customers could already order this drink, it is not part of the official menu.

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Building off last year’s successful apple crisp beverages, Starbucks is introducing the iced apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso. The year-round menu features an iced brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso, so they likely devised the new fall drink using this as inspiration.

The new iced apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso is expected to combine the apple crisp sauce, oat milk, and espresso shots, delivering a deep coffee flavor and rich apple taste.

Baked Apple Croissant

The last new menu item debuting in 2023, possibly the most anticipated, is the baked apple croissant.

The coffee chain sells a handful of croissants year-round, including the ham and Swiss croissant, butter croissant, and chocolate croissant. However, they have experimented with other croissants, such as a honey pistachio croissant, almond croissant, and beef sausage and cheese croissant.

This year, they are trying the baked apple croissant, which looks more like an apple muffin from the leaked images. People are eager to try it, but it is only available at stores with warming capabilities.

Classic Fall Favorites That Are Coming Back

Along with the new items, the company is also bringing back some of its most successful and beloved autumn offerings, from the iconic pumpkin spice latte to the newer apple crisp drinks.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

The pumpkin spice latte is a traditional latte made with pumps of pumpkin spice syrup. It has been one of the coffee chain’s most successful products for over two decades.

The wild success of this drink is only rivaled by its pumpkin cousin, the cold brew fall beverage.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Cold brew is a much more labor-intensive beverage, as it takes roughly 20 hours to brew. However, Starbucks committed itself to offering cold brew drinks in 2020, and it has been a brilliant business choice.

The drink is a coffee cold brew topped with a foamy cream flavored with pumpkin spice syrup.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Starbucks released this fall drink in the fall of 2022, and has been fairly successful, although it has yet to come close to the popularity level of the pumpkin-flavored drinks.

It is a macchiato, an upside-down latte, with apple crisp-flavored sauce on top and an oat milk base. The drink is rich and sweet, departing from the zesty yet warm spice in the pumpkin drinks.

While not as popular as its pumpkin predecessor, the fall drink was successful enough to return for a second season.

Guatemala Casi Cielo Ground Coffee

For people who prefer more understated beverages, the coffee chain brought back their favored fall ground coffee, the Casi Cielo from Guatemala. It has a deep floral flavor with hints of lemon and cocoa, perfectly capturing the transition from summer to fall.

The flavors pair well with apples and caramel, making it a suitable addition to the fall menu. While it may not be the most exciting fall menu item, plenty of people are happy to see it return for the season.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

The pumpkin cream cheese muffin is one of the store’s most popular fall foods. It is a pumpkin-flavored fluffy muffin with a cream cheese filling topped with pepitas for added crunch. It is easily their most popular fall snack, so it is no surprise they brought it back for 2023.

For those concerned that the pumpkin loaf is not listed on the fall menu, do not fear. Starbucks added the pumpkin loaf to its year-round menu a few years ago because of its success.

Owl Cake Pop

The last returning fall favorite is the owl cake pop. Starbucks offers cute cake pops year-round, but the owl cake pop is distinct for fall.

The cake pop is made with vanilla cake mix and buttercream frosting and then dipped into purple chocolate icing decorated with a charming owl design. It tastes the same as the year-round cake pops, so it is one of the less exciting fall menu treats, but it still has some fans.

Say Goodbye to These Fall Menu Items

Luckily, the damage is not too bad for fall 2023. Starbucks is only removing one fall menu item, assumingly because it did not perform as well as the other autumn treats.

(Spiced) Pumpkin Scone

Many Starbucks customers were disappointed to hear that the pumpkin scone, previously called the spiced pumpkin scone, will not be gracing the Starbucks fall menu.

The menu item was a scone flavored with pumpkin and fall spices topped with sweet white icing and a bright orange drizzle. Starbucks has not commented on the pumpkin scone’s removal, but it was likely the worst-performing fall treat.

The fresh fall menu runs through November 1, which is too short for many people, especially considering the official end of fall is December 22. However, they have to make room for their supremely popular winter menu.

