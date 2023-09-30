Starbucks’ Leaked Winter Menu Already Causing Drama

Fast food chains are a hot mess as they strive to “one-up” each other. From new menu items to season specials, they've entered a game of capitalism to gain new customers and keep the ones they have.

This week, Starbucks is in the news as their winter menu hits the internet, and while a Java menu shouldn't cause such a disruption. However, for Starbucks, there was no such luck.

Instagram Instigator

An Instagram user inadvertently started viral mayhem when they posted leaked photos of Starbucks' upcoming winter menu due November 2nd. If you're hoping for pumpkin spice, this new menu might take some getting used to.

Some exciting new items are coming this year to baristas around the world. Along with their regular menu favorites, Starbucks will reportedly add a new beverage and a minty new treat for customers to fawn over.

Ginger and Minty Cocoa

Winter wouldn't be quite as impressive without the traditional gingerbread recipes we all love, and thanks to Starbucks' new menu, they'll add a little love this season.

Meet Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, a hot (or cold) beverage option even you non-dairy drinkers can genuinely delight in. Joining Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai are winter favorites: Sugar Cookie Almond Latte and its alternate, Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte.

And please welcome Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop. What could be better to bring in winter than a minty, chocolatey brownie pop big enough to enjoy on a stick?

The new cake pop will join returning treats like Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cran Bliss Bar, and Snowman Cookie.

Warnings and Disclosures

While this new menu leak is said to come from a Starbucks barista, always take this sort of news with a grain of salt and realize that the chain restaurant can and may change the date of release and any or all menu items as it sees fit, especially if this was a verifiable leak.

Source: (Delish).