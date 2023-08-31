Starfield Review – Bethesda Soars Back to the Top

It's hard to talk about the greatest developers of all time without mentioning Bethesda. They're the team behind RPG greats like The Elder Scrolls series and Fallout 3. Starfield is the developer’s first attempt at a new universe in decades, and it is also the best game Bethesda has made since Skyrim.

Starfield's most daunting and impressive part is its overwhelming premise: You can explore an entire galaxy’s worth of more than 1000 fully explorable planets amidst a detailed, choice-driven plot. The best part? It somehow all works well.

Open-World Exploration and Freedom Like No Other

Soon after completing the prologue of Starfield, you are thrust into the galaxy as your oyster. You can go to most solar systems and planets and explore them to the fullest. The freedom is unbelievable, and landing on a new planet never gets old, even after about 50 hours of playing.

Starfield's sense of wonder and exploration is incredible and easily its best part, evoking the feelings of games like No Man’s Sky, with notable improvements and flaws. For one, it’s worth noting that having more than 1,000 planets in this game comes at a cost.

For the most part, at least 95% of the planets I visited didn’t have much going for them. They are the same rinse-and-repeat issue of scanning creatures, plants, and resources to get a survey level. There are the occasional factories overrun by monsters or pirates and an NPC trader outpost here and there.

Once you’ve fully explored a planet in Starfield, you’ve explored most of them. Most worlds have slight variations outside of their resources and overall appearance. That said, there is player freedom to create that unique experience no other player has in the form of outposts.

You can build an outpost on almost any planet, so long as you have the right skills and use them to craft, gather resources, and research new experiments alongside crew members. This adds a whole new layer to the game, alongside the ship and player customization.

While on their journey, players can make the ship of their dreams or steal one from someone they encounter. Players can also change up their outfits and hairstyles whenever they want. While the player's freedom can be awkwardly limited at times, it’s still one of the more substantial parts of the game.

A Tale of Two Combat Styles

As you explore the cosmos in Starfield, you’ll often find yourself in the middle of a fight. Two combat styles emerge during these moments: on-foot battles and ship combat. The primary surface combat is like a refined version of what players experienced in the Fallout series.

You can pick between first and third-person perspectives at any point and use a mix of mostly ranged weapons along with a few melee ones to blast away at enemies. The movement, especially with jet pack-like boost packs and the combat slide, feels more agile and flexible, letting you zip around the battlefield easily.

Meanwhile, the actual shooting gameplay is a bit tighter and smoother than what was in Fallout 4. Aiming down the sights, shooting from afar, and the general difference between the various types of weapons make the combat just fun enough to warrant hundreds of hours of play.

On the other hand, ship combat is a less frequently used but not necessarily smooth experience. Fighting foes in space is only viable from my time in the game from a first-person perspective, which is a bit slow and prodding to use, even with the better ships.

Turning around in the middle of combat to chase a foe is a trudge at times, while the slow weapons and deep system of managing your numerous ship systems are a bit much. The depth is there and engaging at times, but ship combat never felt speedy enough to enjoy, so I generally avoided it whenever possible.

And that is before including the options to avoid combat. There were, fortunately, many chances to prevent entire fights by persuading my way around them or sneaking around without encountering an enemy.

A Return to Form for Bethesda

For the most part, Starfield is an actual return to form for Bethesda. Once again, I finally felt the joy of completing various faction storylines with different endings and alliances. There are some surprising moments throughout the core plots, which I dare not spoil here.

There are brilliant moments of comedy, times of stressful but enjoyable decisions, and even a couple of scarier moments thrown in for good measure. This is all anchored by a solid cast of characters. Some of my favorites include Barrett, the lovable member of the main story group Constellation, whom you meet first, and the leader of the Crimson Fleet space pirates, Delgado.

There are so many main and side quests to keep you busy for quite some time. For instance, I spent the first 10 hours alone in New Atlantis, the capital city of the Settled Systems. While it doesn’t feel as dense or interesting as past Bethesda cities like the Imperial City and Vivec City, its scale and plethora of content are memorable enough.

It’s been a long time since a Western RPG captured the sense of wonder and freedom the way Starfield does, even if it isn’t quite perfect. This game has a lot of fluff, but you can, fortunately, sift through the filler to find the best content.

But above all else, the most impressive part about Starfield is also one of the most forgettable: its high-quality nature. This is the least buggy Bethesda game I have ever played. That doesn’t mean it’s without bugs, as I had to reload a quest twice due to not being able to progress further, but I only lost about 10 minutes of progress because of this.

Outside of that, the only bug I encountered was a hilarious one where I was speaking to an NPC, and their back was to me, but their face was still horrifyingly facing me.

Wrapping Up

Starfield is a return to form for Bethesda and Western RPGs in general. I haven’t played a game this immersive, engaging, and impressive in a long time. It took me back to the days of being amazed by games like Mass Effect and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

While exploring the entire galaxy is repetitive, you can sift through the filler and find the heart of a true Bethesda experience here. The factions are memorable and varied, the characters are instant favorites of mine, and the sheer amount of quality quests means I will be busy long past the 40+ hours it took me to beat the main story.

Rating: 9/10 SPECS