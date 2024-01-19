Incognito Icons: Big Stars Who Made Secret Appearances in Film

Some celebrities are impossible to miss. The second you see them, even for a moment in passing, you know they just made a cameo. However, sometimes you get an eerie feeling when you’re watching a film, rewinding and pausing to squint at the background and figure out if you saw who you thought you saw.

Sometimes, an actor or other celebrity makes an unexpected appearance or even a cameo as themselves, and it takes you by surprise. These moments did precisely that, whether it was a pleasant one or an appearance by someone we were happy to miss with the mere blink of an eye.

1. Johnny Depp in 21 Jump Street (2012)

Johnny Depp did such an excellent job with his role in this film that plenty of people left the movie questioning whether it was him or not. He blended seamlessly into a scene as an undercover cop, and even I didn’t realize it was him at first. Many fans wonder if he took this part due to his involvement with the original TV series.

2. Dolly Parton in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Although the sequel of Miss Congeniality did not hail great success, nothing that involves Dolly Parton can be terrible, right? In a ridiculous scene during the sequel, Sandra Bullock’s character Gracie believes Dolly is an impersonator. She (and likely much of the audience) is surprised to find out that she is the real Dolly Parton.

3. Glenn Close in Hook (1991)

Glenn Close is an iconic actress, but you likely missed her cameo in the film Hook as a pirate. The costume and makeup work was incredible, as she was transformed into a pirate with a curly beard and hair.

4. Bill Murray in Zombieland (2010)

I’ve always been a big fan of Bill Murray’s acting, but I was surprised to see him playing himself in Zombieland. He was incredibly charming and looked quite the part of a zombie, even if he was supposed to be pretending to protect himself by wearing fake zombie makeup.

5. Cate Blanchett in Hot Fuzz (2007)

Unless you were looking for her or love Cate Blanchett enough to recognize her eyes by sight, you likely missed her appearance in this hilarious film directed by Edgar Wright. Despite wearing a surgical mask and suit that looked hot and uncomfortable, she did an excellent job as a police investigator and the ex-girlfriend of Simon Pegg’s character.

6. Coldplay in Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Speaking of movies directed by Edgar Wright and starring Simon Pegg, two members of Coldplay (Jonny Buckland and Chris Martin) had a cameo in Shaun of the Dead. They played the role of avid supporters of ZombAid, a charity made up solely for the film.

7. David Bowie in Zoolander (2001)

David Bowie’s appearance in Zoolander is beloved by many, especially since he plays himself. Bowie added something special to an already delightful premise.

8. Matt Damon in Interstellar (2014)

Although there were plenty of sci-fi movies about space that came before its time, Interstellar truly impressed viewers. Unsurprisingly, it was directed by Christopher Nolan and had a cast of big names like Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, and Michael Caine. However, it was surprising to some that Damon appeared, and watchers felt strongly about his ability to bring something unique to his character, Dr. Mann.

9. Justin Bieber in Zoolander 2 (2016)

Many would laugh if they heard that Justin Bieber was approaching a serious acting role. However, Zoolander 2 might have been the perfect film for him to make a celebrity cameo in because it was a sequel to a beloved comedy fans were waiting for. Bieber’s acting skills weren’t met with all positive reviews, but viewers enjoyed that he could make jokes at his own expense.

10. Bill Murray in Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Another appearance by Bill Murray that went under the radar was his sneaky cameo in Dumb and Dumber To. He was wearing a hazmat suit to play the role of a meth cook by the name of Ice Pick, which made it easy for him to blend into the funny movie without much notice.

11. Tom Cruise in Tropic Thunder (2008)

Even if you respect Tom Cruise as an actor, not a person, you must admit that his cameo in Tropic Thunder was hilarious. Many people have said this is one of the most iconic satirical cameos, and his role as Hollywood executive Les Grossman was hilarious and unforgettable.

12. Bob Barker in Happy Gilmore (1996)

Happy Gilmore is one of my favorite comedies from the 90s. Still, I would be lying if I remembered Bob Barker made a celebrity cameo until I rewatched it as an adult. Are you a big Bob Barker fan, or are you familiar with his appearance, and are you one of the many fans who still quote his memorable phrases? Whatever the case, prepare to laugh as you relive just one of his many moments of comedic genius.

13. Mike Tyson in The Hangover (2009)

Mike Tyson is incredibly memorable, so it’s unlikely you forgot his cameo in The Hangover. He has a controversial life but the type of personality that brought a unique and exciting twist to an already hilarious comedy. Plus, he included one of his tigers in the movie as an added, unexpected twist.

14. Stan Lee in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Misc. Dates)

Unless you’ve never read a comic or enjoyed superhero tales throughout your life, you’re familiar with Stan Lee, and you know about his legendary contributions to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Although he typically worked behind the scenes writing and creating characters and storylines, he made a few humble cameos in MCU movies, much to the delight of die-hard fans.

15. Matt Damon in Eurotrip (2004)

Matt Damon’s appearance in Eurotrip was hilarious and added something unique to the teen movie, playing a musician performing the iconic song “Scotty Doesn’t Know.” They transformed him into a “bad boy” character with many piercings, a shaved head, and a nasty attitude.

16. Keith Richards in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

Speaking of transformations, whoever was in charge of the costume and makeup design for the Pirates of the Caribbean film in which Keith Richards appeared deserves a raise. Not only was his acting charming, but his character (Captain Teague, Jack Sparrow’s father) bore an incredible resemblance to that of Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow.

17. Daniel Craig in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

You likely know him as Bond (James Bond), but Daniel Craig has also contributed his appearance to the Star Wars franchise in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Most people did not know it was him because he played a Stormtrooper, but it sure makes for a fun fact to tell your Star Wars-loving friends.

18. Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2 (2018)

If you wondered whether you saw Brad Pitt during Deadpool 2 or imagined it, it was real! He played the brief part of an invisible superhero (the Vanisher) whose face was revealed for a few seconds after being electrocuted.

19. Matt Damon in Deadpool 2 (2018)

Speaking of Deadpool 2, did you recognize Matt Damon? He played the character of a stereotypical Southerner, complete with a beer belly and a prosthetic nose. I have to wonder how they came to be included in the film and whether it was a coincidence or they secretly planned it.

20. Elon Musk in Iron Man 2 (2010)

Elon Musk played himself in Iron Man 2. Although it was a brief appearance, there were mixed opinions about his cameo. As the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, he is a controversial businessman and not an actor, so, understandably, people felt he was out of place in the movie.

21. Jeff Bezos in Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Speaking of billionaires who were included in films, did you know Jeff Bezos played the part of an alien Starfleet official? Having nearly all the money in the world wasn’t sufficient to fulfill his lifelong dreams, but playing a role in a Star Trek film was on his bucket list.

22. Channing Tatum and Michael Cera in This Is the End (2013)

People’s opinions of Channing Tatum’s acting may vary drastically. Still, he has been responsible for playing quite a few hilarious roles. His appearance in This Is The End is no different. Michael Cera also made a cameo in the movie, and he strayed from his usual typecast as a quiet, timid young man.

23. Cameron Diaz in Minority Report (2002)

If you’ve seen Minority Report, unless you watched the credits closely, you probably missed the brief appearance of Cameron Diaz. You can only see her in one scene on a train, and her face is mostly covered by the bars and a newspaper, but it’s her!

24. Jimmy Buffett in Jurassic World (2015)

At this point, it’s not new information that Jimmy Buffet made a brief and hilarious appearance in Jurassic World. Since its release in 2015, the clip of him attempting to escape from the dinosaurs with not one but two margaritas in hand has made its way across the world. It’s even been made into an assortment of memes.