Exposed: What the Stars of Bridgerton Really Look Like

Netflix released their lush and swoon-worthy adaptation of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books, a series of Regency-era romance novels that each follow one of eight siblings in the titular Bridgerton family.

Did you love seeing all those gorgeous actors in beautiful Regency costumes?

In a world where far too many drama series thrive on tragic romances, at least Netflix knows how to deliver on beautiful people wearing beautiful costuming who are looking for beautiful happily ever afters.

Are you curious to see your favorite actors when they are not dressed to the nines for a ton ball? Here are some of your favorite Bridgerton actors in real life.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Jonathon Bailey

Jonathan Bailey plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Jonathon Bailey

Jonathan Bailey attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Regé-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page attends “The Tragedy of Macbeth” European Premiere, 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Nicola Coughlan

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan at the MARCH 4 WOMEN protest in central London

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Bessie Carter

Courtesy of NetflixBessie Carter plays Prudence Featherington

Image Credit: Netflix.

Bessie Carter

London, United Kingdom – March 22, 2022: Bessie Carter attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Polly Walker

Courtesy of NetflixPolly Walker plays Lady Portia Featherington

Image Credit: Netflix.

Polly Walker

Polly Walker at the CBS Summer Press Tour “Stars Party 2007” on the Wadsworth Theatre Great Lawn.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Luke Newton

Courtesy of NetflixLuke Newton plays Colin Bridgerton

Image Credit: Netflix.

Luke Newton

Luke Newton attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Phoebe Dynevor

Courtesy of NetflixPhoebe Dynevor plays Daphne (Bridgerton) Basset.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor arrives for the In Style Awards on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Kathryn Drysdale

Kathryn Drysdale plays dressmaker Genevieve Delacroix

Image Credit: Netflix.

Kathryn Drysdale

Kathryn Drysdale attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte

Image Credit: Netflix.

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Harriet Cains

Harriet Cains plays Philipa Featherington

Image Credit: Netflix.

Harriet Cains

Harriet Cains attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley plays Kathani ‘Kate' Sharma.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley attends the Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts in London, England.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Charithra Chandran

Courtesy of NetflixCharithra Chandran plays Edwina Sharma.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern in London, England.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Shelley Conn

Courtesy of NetflixShelley Conn plays Lady Mary Sharma.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Shelley Conn

Shelley Conn arriving at the FOX TCA Summer 2011 Party at Gladstones on August 5, 2011 in Santa Monica, CA.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Bridgerton Season 3

Fans of the show can rejoice knowing that season 3, which is already in production, will feature the love story of Colin and Penelope, played by Colin Newton and Nicola Coughlan. Coughlan has already teased some steamy scenes in the upcoming scene, exciting fans of the book with a hint to a specific mirror-related scene in the fourth book of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Featured Image Credit: Netflix.